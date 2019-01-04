InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Sego Resources' 2018 Phase-2 Drill/Trench Program which Uncovered an Important New Zone at its 100% Owned Miner Mountain Project in British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2019) - Sego Resources (TSXV: SGZ) has released diamond drill results from its Phase-2 drilling and trenching program completed in December 2018 at its 100% owned Miner Mountain alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project in British Columbia. The 2,056 hectare project is located near mining friendly Princeton, British Columbia, just 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine, operated by the Copper Mountain Mining company.

The claims cover an extensive, well-altered porphyry system containing excellent copper-gold grades, located along the same regional fault as the Copper Mountain mine.

The program, consisting of 1,100 meters over 5 drill holes, was designed to extend and define the Cuba Zone. In addition, Sego excavated 100 meters of trenching during the programme, and exposed a new important zone approximately 500 metres west of the Cuba Zone. This zone was originally defined on combined soil and geophysical anomalies.

Trenches uncovered roughly 100 metres of extensive alteration and copper mineralization, including malachite, azurite, and chalcopyrite. A percussion drill hole located southwest of the new zone had previously assayed 0.2% copper and 0.1 grams/tonne gold over hole length of 56 metres. The company expects to have assays from the drilling and trench samples available in early 2019.

The programme was developed as the beginning of a much larger scale exploration programme designed to expand and enhance mineralization at Sego's Miner Mountain Project. A mapping study indicated the target areas are a confluence of multiple overlapping features consistent with copper-gold alkaline porphyry in British Columbia. The company's geologists are currently studying the entire Cuba Zone and the new discovery zone in detail.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO, stated: "The drilling in the Phase-2 2018 Programme, combined with previous exploration data and drilling, to date, has unquestionably revealed the existence of a new zone on the west side of the property and has greatly expanded the Cuba Zone. Utilizing the data and exploration from the 2018 programme, Sego is planning to explore more of our targets in the next year."

The results of the Phase-2 2018 drilling programme will be used to target the next round of exploration expected to start in early 2019. Sego has a 5 year area-based permit to drill and explore the Miner Mountain Project, where the ease of access and limited snowfall has made year-round drilling viable.

The company has an excellent working relationship with the local community and First Nations and has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, on whose Tradition Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated.

For more information, please visit www.SegoResources.com, contact J Paul Stevenson, CEO, at 604-682-2933 or toll free at 1-866-683-2933 or email CEO@SegoResources.com. Investor relations is handled by MarketSmart Communications at 604-261-4466 or info@marketsmart.ca.

