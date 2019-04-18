SEGRO : REDEMPTION OF £250 MILLION 5.625% BONDS DUE 2020

18 April 2019

Redemption of £250 million 5.625 per cent BONDS due 2020 ('the BONDS')

(ISIN: XS0236149877)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

SEGRO announces that it has today given notice to the holders of the Bonds that it will fully redeem all of the Bonds outstanding on 3 May 2019 in accordance with Condition 6.3 of the Bonds. The Bonds will be redeemed at the Redemption Amount of 107.434 per cent., together with accrued interest.

Following redemption, the Bonds will be cancelled pursuant to Condition 6.7 of the Bonds. Accordingly, the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Bonds to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 8 May 2019.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Betts (Treasurer)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7451 9061 / stephen.betts@segro.com

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in eight other European countries.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.