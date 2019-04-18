Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SEGRO    SGRO   GB00B5ZN1N88

SEGRO

(SGRO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:29 am
671.8 GBp   -1.47%
02:08aSEGRO : Redemption of £250 million 5.625% bonds due 2020
PU
04/17SEGRO : Trading Update
PU
04/12SEGRO PLC : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SEGRO : REDEMPTION OF £250 MILLION 5.625% BONDS DUE 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

18 April 2019

Redemption of £250 million 5.625 per cent BONDS due 2020 ('the BONDS')
(ISIN: XS0236149877)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

SEGRO announces that it has today given notice to the holders of the Bonds that it will fully redeem all of the Bonds outstanding on 3 May 2019 in accordance with Condition 6.3 of the Bonds. The Bonds will be redeemed at the Redemption Amount of 107.434 per cent., together with accrued interest.

Following redemption, the Bonds will be cancelled pursuant to Condition 6.7 of the Bonds. Accordingly, the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Bonds to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 8 May 2019.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Betts (Treasurer)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7451 9061 / stephen.betts@segro.com

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in eight other European countries.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

Disclaimer

SEGRO plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEGRO
02:08aSEGRO : Redemption of £250 million 5.625% bonds due 2020
PU
04/17SEGRO : Trading Update
PU
04/12SEGRO PLC : quaterly sales release
03/28SEGRO : Scrip Dividend Scheme - Scrip Calculation Price
PU
03/21SEGRO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
03/04SEGRO : Annual Financial Report
PU
02/15SEGRO : Results of Placing
PU
02/15SEGRO : Warehouser Segro raises 450 million pounds from new shares, flags no-dea..
RE
02/15SEGRO : Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
02/15SEGRO : Placing to fund development programme
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 391 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 822 M
Debt 2019 2 522 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 8,83
P/E ratio 2020 10,10
EV / Sales 2019 25,1x
EV / Sales 2020 23,6x
Capitalization 7 286 M
Chart SEGRO
Duration : Period :
SEGRO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,23  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Rivers Sleath Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Michael Nolan Corbett Chairman
Andrew E. G. Gulliford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Soumen Das Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew John Pilsworth Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEGRO14.14%9 507
EQUINIX INC26.93%37 715
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.11.80%24 787
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION7.50%21 066
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES20.81%15 727
WP CAREY INC16.25%13 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About