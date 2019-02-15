Log in
SEGRO

(SGRO)
SEGRO : Warehouser Segro raises 450 million pounds from new shares, flags no-deal Brexit risks

02/15/2019

(Reuters) - Warehousing specialist Segro Plc announced the issue of shares to raise about 450 million pounds for investment in a pipeline of UK and European projects on Friday, as it unveiled higher profits and revenue for 2018.

Bookrunner Merrill Lynch said in a statement that all of the shares had been taken up, with pricing to follow. London-traded shares in the real estate investment trust rose around 1 percent at opening.

The company also warned of potentially acute effects on markets from a disorderly no-deal Brexit but said it judged the chances of adverse impact on the group as "low".

Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, and with Prime Minister Theresa May still battling to get parliamentary approval for her plan and appease Brussels, businesses are having to spend millions of pounds to prepare for a "no-deal" exit from the bloc.

Segro currently has over 500 thousand square metres worth of projects in development across Europe, nearly twice what it has in the United Kingdom.

"In most scenarios there may be extended periods of uncertainty, leading to market impacts that are less acute but persistent," it said. "In the event of a 'no deal' disorderly Brexit these impacts could be acute."

The company said urbanisation and the shift to more online shopping continued to outweigh sluggish economic growth across Europe, keeping the warehousing market strong.

"Occupier and investment market conditions remain supportive and we continue to experience strong demand for new warehousing," Chief Executive Officer David Sleath said.

Segro, which had net debt of 2.18 billion pounds at the end of 2018, also added that it was on track to invest over 600 million this into its projects and to buy more land.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 352 M
EBIT 2018 274 M
Net income 2018 1 088 M
Debt 2018 2 452 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 6,77
P/E ratio 2019 9,90
EV / Sales 2018 25,6x
EV / Sales 2019 23,8x
Capitalization 6 570 M
Chart SEGRO
Duration : Period :
SEGRO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Rivers Sleath Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Michael Nolan Corbett Chairman
Andrew E. G. Gulliford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Soumen Das Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew John Pilsworth Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEGRO9.55%8 414
EQUINIX INC19.30%31 506
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST5.29%23 159
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 115
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.69%20 534
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES16.72%15 163
