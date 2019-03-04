Investment Fundamentals: Corrections, Bears and Crashes

Stock-market declines can cause investors to panic and start wondering if they should make changes to their portfolios. No one likes seeing losses. But it's important to consider the severity of each market downturn - whether it's a correction, bear or crash - before deciding to alter a long-term investment strategy.

What's an investor to do when a market decline occurs?

Whether the market corrects, becomes a bear or suddenly crashes, we believe the most important thing an investor can do is avoid making investment decisions based on emotions.

This is particularly true when it comes to stock-market corrections. Despite the regularity of these less severe slumps, the S&P 500 Index (which is widely regarded as the best gauge of large-capitalization U.S. stocks) has gained an average of 10% over the last 50 years (according to Bloomberg, as of 12/31/2017) - signaling, in our view, chances of recovering correction-related investment losses relatively quickly. We therefore think it's best for long-term investors to wait when faced with these less significant downturns.

A similar logic applies to bears and crashes. The odds of realizing a loss actually increase when we purge stock investments in response to major stock-market downturns. Doing so also means potentially missing out on gains during an eventual recovery. We think a better approach is thinking of these low periods as opportunities to buy stock at a discount.

It's difficult to predict a market downturn, and it's even harder to forecast the severity or duration of a given slump. What investors can do is assess their portfolios in context of their long-term investment goals, being sure to diversify across a variety of asset classes, industries and countries. This can help to mitigate risk and provide some solace when things head south - as history shows they inevitably will do.