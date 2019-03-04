Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SEI Investments Company    SEIC

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investment Fundamentals: Corrections, Bears and Crashes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST

Corrections, bear markets and crashes are terms used to describe stock-price declines of varying severity.

Stock-market declines can cause investors to panic and start wondering if they should make changes to their portfolios. No one likes seeing losses. But it's important to consider the severity of each market downturn - whether it's a correction, bear or crash - before deciding to alter a long-term investment strategy.

Market corrections (least severe)

  • Defined as a decline of 10% or more from the most recent high
  • Occur about once per year in the U.S. and last about two to three months
  • Serve to keep stocks from becoming overpriced or inflated - correcting market exuberance that may otherwise result in stock prices rising faster than is justified by underlying company earnings

Bear Markets (second most severe)

  • Defined as a sustained decline (at least two months) of 20% or more from the most recent high
  • Occur about once every three years in the U.S.
  • The bear market sparked by the global financial crisis in 2007 disappeared two years later

Crashes (most severe)

  • Defined as a sudden decline (such as within a single day or week) of 50% or more from the most recent high
  • Occur far less frequently than corrections or bear markets
  • Typically followed by recession (defined as two or more consecutive quarters of economic output falling by at least 10%) or depression (loosely defined as an even steeper, more prolonged decline in economic output)

What's an investor to do when a market decline occurs?

Whether the market corrects, becomes a bear or suddenly crashes, we believe the most important thing an investor can do is avoid making investment decisions based on emotions.

This is particularly true when it comes to stock-market corrections. Despite the regularity of these less severe slumps, the S&P 500 Index (which is widely regarded as the best gauge of large-capitalization U.S. stocks) has gained an average of 10% over the last 50 years (according to Bloomberg, as of 12/31/2017) - signaling, in our view, chances of recovering correction-related investment losses relatively quickly. We therefore think it's best for long-term investors to wait when faced with these less significant downturns.

A similar logic applies to bears and crashes. The odds of realizing a loss actually increase when we purge stock investments in response to major stock-market downturns. Doing so also means potentially missing out on gains during an eventual recovery. We think a better approach is thinking of these low periods as opportunities to buy stock at a discount.

It's difficult to predict a market downturn, and it's even harder to forecast the severity or duration of a given slump. What investors can do is assess their portfolios in context of their long-term investment goals, being sure to diversify across a variety of asset classes, industries and countries. This can help to mitigate risk and provide some solace when things head south - as history shows they inevitably will do.

Disclaimer

SEI Investments Company published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 22:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
05:30pSEI INVESTMENTS : Submits Master Trust Authorization to TPR
PU
05:15pINVESTMENT FUNDAMENTALS : Corrections, Bears and Crashes
PU
02/27Q&A : An Inside Look at an OCIO Search Process from the Investment Committee Cha..
PU
02/27SEI INVESTMENTS : Delivering Value = Raising Expectations on What's Possible
PU
02/26SEI INVESTMENTS : Securian Trust Company Adopts SEI Wealth Platform
PR
02/25FUNDFIRE : OCIO Asset Growth to Outpace Broader Industry: Cerulli
PU
02/25SEI INVESTMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/14SEI : Adds $1.1 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Fourth-Quarter 2018
PR
02/12INVESTMENT FUNDAMENTALS : What is a Recession?
PU
02/12SEI INVESTMENTS : Why Curiosity and Leadership Go Hand-in-hand
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 639 M
EBIT 2019 443 M
Net income 2019 486 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 16,92
P/E ratio 2020 14,89
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,69x
Capitalization 8 130 M
Chart SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SEI Investments Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 55,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred P. West Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis J. McGonigle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert F. Crudup Executive VP & Head of Information Technology
Sarah W. Blumenstein Independent Director
William M. Doran Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY14.50%8 107
INVESCO LTD.16.55%7 683
AMP LIMITED-2.45%4 905
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD12.14%2 291
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED28.82%1 634
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LTD16.86%652
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.