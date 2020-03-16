SEI Investments : 3

|
SEC Form 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMISSION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
|
|
|
|
0104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECURITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hours per
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
response:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
|
*
|
|
|
|
2. Date of Event
|
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
SEI INVESTMENTS CO[ SEIC ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hicke Ryan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Requiring Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03/11/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to
|
5. If Amendment, Date of Original
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
ONE FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Officer (give
|
Other (specify
|
(Check Applicable Line)
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
title below)
|
below)
|
|
|
|
X
|
Form filed by One Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OAKS
|
PA
|
19456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities
|
3. Ownership
|
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially Owned (Instr.
|
Form: Direct
|
|
Ownership (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
(D) or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
2. Date Exercisable and
|
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
|
|
|
|
6. Nature of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Underlying Derivative Security
|
Conversion
|
|
Ownership
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
or Exercise
|
|
Form:
|
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price of
|
|
Direct (D)
|
|
Ownership (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Derivative
|
|
or Indirect
|
|
5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
Security
|
|
(I) (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCK OPTION (RIGHT TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCK OPTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02/28/2014
|
12/14/2020
|
|
|
(RIGHT TO
|
|
15,000
|
23.86
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PURCHASE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PURCHASE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCK OPTION (RIGHT TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCK OPTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/13/2015
|
12/13/2021
|
|
|
(RIGHT TO
|
|
25,000
|
15.77
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PURCHASE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PURCHASE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCK OPTION (RIGHT TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCK OPTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/13/2016
|
12/11/2022
|
|
|
(RIGHT TO
|
|
7,500
|
22.45
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PURCHASE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PURCHASE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The options vest upon the earlier of the Issuer's attainment of specific levels of earnings per shares or seven years from the date of the grant.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RUTH MONTGOMERY
|
03/13/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Attorney in Fact)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** Signature of Reporting
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.