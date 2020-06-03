Log in
SEI Investments : Declares Dividend of $0.35 Per Share

06/03/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

OAKS, Pa., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on June 3, 2020 declared a dividend of $0.35 (thirty-five cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020 with a payment date of June 23, 2020. 

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $920 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $283 billion in assets under management and $632 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact:
Leslie Wojcik
SEI
+1 610-676-4191
lwojcik@seic.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-declares-dividend-of-0-35-per-share-301070410.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company


© PRNewswire 2020
