SEI Investments : First Quarter Earnings Announcement
0
04/24/2020 | 03:58am EDT
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Lindsey Opsahl
Leslie Wojcik
SEI
SEI
+1 610-676-4052
+1 610-676-4191
lopsahl@seic.com
lwojcik@seic.com
Pages:
8
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
SEI Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
OAKS, Pa., April 23, 2020 -SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.72 in first-quarter 2020 compared to $0.73 in first-quarter 2019.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except earnings per share)
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
2020
2019
%
Revenues
$414,762
$400,820
3%
Net income
109,242
113,981
(4)%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.72
$0.73
(1)%
"The world is coping with a pandemic that continues to cause unimaginable effects to our collective well-being. We thank the healthcare providers who are working to heal and protect us. Our employees' health and safety have always been, and continue to be, our number one priority. We are incredibly proud of the resilience of our global workforce to transition into a new work environment while maintaining our operational integrity and service levels," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"Our workforce and operations remain strong in the face of COVID-19's impact. Our ability to process a 300-400% increase in transaction activity within some areas of our business demonstrates the true power of our people and technology platforms. While the current market environment will make short- term revenue and profit growth difficult, our strengths shine best, it seems, when challenges are at their highest."
"We have a long-term view and a proven business model that are a strong foundation to help us work through periods of uncertainty. Among our assets are our resilient operations, predictable service delivery, a high-recurring revenue base, strong cash flow, a great client base, and most importantly, a high-quality and innovative workforce. All of these elements have allowed us to not only respond well, but to move forward. Our positive sales results speak to the momentum we are creating, while we make necessary adjustments to maintain sales through this crisis."
"Despite the current market challenges, we continue to look toward the future. Our solutions will provide growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value."
Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
2020
2019
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$113,221
$118,259
(4)%
Expenses
110,653
110,962
-%
Operating Profit
2,568
7,297
(65)%
Operating Margin
2%
6%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
102,321
94,761
8%
Expenses
52,432
52,502
-%
Operating Profit
49,889
42,259
18%
Operating Margin
49%
45%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
79,203
80,113
(1)%
Expenses
38,267
38,754
(1)%
Operating Profit
40,936
41,359
(1)%
Operating Margin
52%
52%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
116,629
104,649
11%
Expenses
74,289
69,066
8%
Operating Profit
42,340
35,583
19%
Operating Margin
36%
34%
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
3,388
3,038
12%
Expenses
10,910
5,940
84%
Operating Loss
(7,522)
(2,902)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$414,762
$400,820
3%
Expenses
286,551
277,224
3%
Corporate Overhead Expenses
17,983
20,035
(10)%
Income from Operations
$110,228
$103,561
6%
2
First-Quarter Business Highlights:
Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation during 2019 and early 2020; however, this increase was partially offset by a decline in fees from assets under management due to the sharp market depreciation during March 2020, which negatively impacted ourasset-based fee revenues.
Our average assets under administration increased $85.0 billion, or 14%, to $679.2 billion in thefirst-quarter 2020, as compared to $594.2 billion during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $14.0 billion, or 6%, to $237.2 billion in thefirst-quarter 2020, as compared to $223.2 billion during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $4.7 million during thefirst-quarter 2020 due to decreased non-recurring fees and previously announced client losses.
Sales events, net of client losses, duringfirst-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $35.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $32.5 million when contract values are fully realized.
Expenses in our Investments in New Businesses segment grew approximately $5.0 million overfirst-quarter 2019. This increase is due primarily to our increased investment in new business opportunities, an IT Services offering and work related to our One SEI strategy announced last year.
Our earnings from LSV decreased by $7.4 million, or 20%, to $29.9 million infirst-quarter 2020 as compared to $37.3 million in first-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was due to lower assets under management from negative cash flows from existing clients, the previously mentioned market depreciation during March 2020 and client losses.
We recorded a net loss on investments of approximately $4.0 million during thefirst-quarter 2020. This compares to a net gain of $1.3 million during the first-quarter 2019.
We capitalized $6.2 million of software development costs infirst-quarter 2020 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM(SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.8 million in first-quarter 2020.
Our effective tax rates were 21.5% infirst-quarter 2020 and 22.1% in first-quarter 2019.
We repurchased 2.4 million shares of our common stock for $127.4 million during the first- quarter 2020.
3
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 23, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events.Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 9711830.
About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $920 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $283 billion in assets under management and $632 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
the degree to which our business model provides a foundation during periods of uncertainty, and
whether our solutions will provide growth opportunities that will lead to shareholder value.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
# # #
4
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$331,853
$313,944
Information processing and software servicing fees
82,909
86,876
Total revenues
414,762
400,820
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
45,337
43,805
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,447
8,128
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
131,481
130,335
Stock-based compensation
6,929
5,038
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
53,290
50,206
Data processing and computer related
22,704
20,992
Facilities, supplies and other costs
16,796
18,745
Amortization
13,077
12,679
Depreciation
7,473
7,331
Total expenses
304,534
297,259
Income from operations
110,228
103,561
Net (loss) gain on investments
(3,989)
1,279
Interest and dividend income
3,203
4,257
Interest expense
(152)
(157)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
29,907
37,317
Income before income taxes
139,197
146,257
Income taxes
29,955
32,276
Net income
$109,242
$113,981
Basic earnings per common share
$0.73
$0.74
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
149,468
153,310
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.72
$0.73
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
152,368
156,541
5
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$746,870
$841,446
Restricted cash
3,101
3,101
Receivables from investment products
51,612
54,165
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,281 and $1,201
358,130
340,358
Securities owned
31,420
33,486
Other current assets
42,017
32,289
Total Current Assets
1,233,150
1,304,845
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $360,148 and $353,453
173,255
160,859
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
41,383
42,789
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $454,776 and $442,677
290,427
296,068
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
110,558
116,917
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
3,753
5,988
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
45,285
67,413
Goodwill
64,489
64,489
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $9,694 and $8,773
27,066
27,987
Deferred Contract Costs
32,760
30,991
Deferred Income Taxes
2,603
2,822
Other Assets, net
33,302
30,202
Total Assets
$2,058,031
$2,151,370
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$13,086
$4,423
Accrued liabilities
179,772
272,801
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
8,715
9,156
Deferred revenue
5,978
7,185
Total Current Liabilities
207,551
293,565
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
53,991
55,722
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
37,008
38,450
Other Long-term Liabilities
24,412
24,052
Total Liabilities
323,765
412,592
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 147,903 and 149,745
1,479
1,497
shares issued and outstanding
Capital in excess of par value
1,170,649
1,158,900
Retained earnings
597,486
601,885
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(35,348)
(23,504)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,734,266
1,738,778
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,058,031
$2,151,370
6
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$22,369
$22,563
$22,580
$23,851
$21,160
Collective trust fund programs
4
4
4
4
5
Liquidity funds
3,753
3,322
3,695
3,405
4,143
Total assets under management
$26,126
$25,889
$26,279
$27,260
$25,308
Client assets under administration
22,886
23,387
23,985
25,801
21,497
Total assets
$49,012
$49,276
$50,264
$53,061
$46,805
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$61,277
$64,591
$65,059
$67,895
$54,856
Collective trust fund programs
5
6
4
4
2
Liquidity funds
4,362
2,618
2,673
2,887
5,969
Total assets under management
$65,644
$67,215
$67,736
$70,786
$60,827
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$82,578
$82,335
$82,659
$84,291
$72,399
Collective trust fund programs
79
78
81
83
94
Liquidity funds
2,529
2,173
2,290
1,746
3,672
Total assets under management
$85,186
$84,586
$85,030
$86,120
$76,165
Client assets under advisement
3,694
3,598
4,467
3,948
3,406
Total assets
$88,880
$88,184
$89,497
$90,068
$79,571
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
49,232
51,838
53,169
58,070
48,226
Liquidity funds
704
472
477
479
392
Total assets under management
$49,936
$52,310
$53,646
$58,549
$48,618
Client assets under administration (A)
585,997
607,086
637,986
657,541
610,794
Total assets
$635,933
$659,396
$691,632
$716,090
$659,412
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,466
$1,566
$1,621
$1,688
$1,484
Liquidity funds
218
141
132
158
152
Total assets under management
$1,684
$1,707
$1,753
$1,846
$1,636
Client assets under advisement
729
887
825
1,343
1,056
Total assets
$2,413
$2,594
$2,578
$3,189
$2,692
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$103,163
$103,575
$100,295
$107,476
$70,851
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$270,853
$274,630
$272,214
$285,201
$220,750
Collective trust fund programs
49,320
51,926
53,258
58,161
48,327
Liquidity funds
11,566
8,726
9,267
8,675
14,328
Total assets under management
$331,739
$335,282
$334,739
$352,037
$283,405
Client assets under advisement
4,423
4,485
5,292
5,291
4,462
Client assets under administration (D)
608,883
630,473
661,971
683,342
632,291
Total assets
$945,045
$970,240
$1,002,002
$1,040,670
$920,158
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $50.4 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normalfull-service assets (as of March 31, 2020).
Equity andfixed-income programs include $1.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of March 31, 2020).
Equity andfixed-income programs include $8.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2020.
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of March 31, 2020) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
7
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$21,831
$22,088
$22,432
$23,106
$24,657
Collective trust fund programs
4
4
4
4
4
Liquidity funds
3,706
3,388
3,625
3,581
3,581
Total assets under management
$25,541
$25,480
$26,061
$26,691
$28,242
Client assets under administration
22,098
23,124
23,717
24,930
24,840
Total assets
$47,639
$48,604
$49,778
$51,621
$53,082
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$58,732
$62,419
$64,761
$66,371
$64,933
Collective trust fund programs
5
6
5
4
3
Liquidity funds
5,298
3,465
2,580
2,673
3,284
Total assets under management
$64,035
$65,890
$67,346
$69,048
$68,220
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$81,725
$82,597
$82,398
$83,304
$79,926
Collective trust fund programs
79
78
80
82
86
Liquidity funds
2,375
2,342
2,287
2,106
2,342
Total assets under management
$84,179
$85,017
$84,765
$85,492
$82,354
Client assets under advisement
3,494
3,641
3,797
4,106
3,760
Total assets
$87,673
$88,658
$88,562
$89,598
$86,114
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
47,322
50,108
52,587
55,499
55,952
Liquidity funds
559
497
460
642
617
Total assets under management
$47,881
$50,605
$53,047
$56,141
$56,569
Client assets under administration (A)
572,065
600,509
630,328
646,592
654,386
Total assets
$619,946
$651,114
$683,375
$702,733
$710,955
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,394
$1,436
$1,609
$1,649
$1,663
Liquidity funds
202
178
142
145
168
Total assets under management
$1,596
$1,614
$1,751
$1,794
$1,831
Client assets under advisement
708
917
842
1,044
1,222
Total assets
$2,304
$2,531
$2,593
$2,838
$3,053
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$104,517
$102,919
$100,094
$104,814
$88,059
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$268,199
$271,459
$271,294
$279,244
$259,238
Collective trust fund programs
47,410
50,196
52,676
55,589
56,045
Liquidity funds
12,140
9,870
9,094
9,147
9,992
Total assets under management
$327,749
$331,525
$333,064
$343,980
$325,275
Client assets under advisement
4,202
4,558
4,639
5,150
4,982
Client assets under administration (D)
594,163
623,633
654,045
671,522
679,226
Total assets
$926,114
$959,716
$991,748
$1,020,652
$1,009,483
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment duringfirst-quarter 2020 include $49.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.
Equity andfixed-income programs include $1.9 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during first-quarter 2020.
Equity andfixed-income programs include $7.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2020.
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets duringfirst-quarter 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
SEI Investments Company published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 07:57:08 UTC