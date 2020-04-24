Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SEI Investments Company    SEIC

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/23 04:00:00 pm
48.4 USD   -1.43%
03:58aSEI INVESTMENTS : First Quarter Earnings Announcement
PU
04/23SEI : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23SEI INVESTMENTS : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEI Investments : First Quarter Earnings Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 03:58am EDT

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-4052

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com

lwojcik@seic.com

Pages:

8

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SEI Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., April 23, 2020 -SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.72 in first-quarter 2020 compared to $0.73 in first-quarter 2019.

Consolidated Overview

(In thousands, except earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2020

2019

%

Revenues

$414,762

$400,820

3%

Net income

109,242

113,981

(4)%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.72

$0.73

(1)%

"The world is coping with a pandemic that continues to cause unimaginable effects to our collective well-being. We thank the healthcare providers who are working to heal and protect us. Our employees' health and safety have always been, and continue to be, our number one priority. We are incredibly proud of the resilience of our global workforce to transition into a new work environment while maintaining our operational integrity and service levels," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"Our workforce and operations remain strong in the face of COVID-19's impact. Our ability to process a 300-400% increase in transaction activity within some areas of our business demonstrates the true power of our people and technology platforms. While the current market environment will make short- term revenue and profit growth difficult, our strengths shine best, it seems, when challenges are at their highest."

"We have a long-term view and a proven business model that are a strong foundation to help us work through periods of uncertainty. Among our assets are our resilient operations, predictable service delivery, a high-recurring revenue base, strong cash flow, a great client base, and most importantly, a high-quality and innovative workforce. All of these elements have allowed us to not only respond well, but to move forward. Our positive sales results speak to the momentum we are creating, while we make necessary adjustments to maintain sales through this crisis."

"Despite the current market challenges, we continue to look toward the future. Our solutions will provide growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2020

2019

%

Private Banks:

Revenues

$113,221

$118,259

(4)%

Expenses

110,653

110,962

-%

Operating Profit

2,568

7,297

(65)%

Operating Margin

2%

6%

Investment Advisors:

Revenues

102,321

94,761

8%

Expenses

52,432

52,502

-%

Operating Profit

49,889

42,259

18%

Operating Margin

49%

45%

Institutional Investors:

Revenues

79,203

80,113

(1)%

Expenses

38,267

38,754

(1)%

Operating Profit

40,936

41,359

(1)%

Operating Margin

52%

52%

Investment Managers:

Revenues

116,629

104,649

11%

Expenses

74,289

69,066

8%

Operating Profit

42,340

35,583

19%

Operating Margin

36%

34%

Investments in New Businesses:

Revenues

3,388

3,038

12%

Expenses

10,910

5,940

84%

Operating Loss

(7,522)

(2,902)

NM

Totals:

Revenues

$414,762

$400,820

3%

Expenses

286,551

277,224

3%

Corporate Overhead Expenses

17,983

20,035

(10)%

Income from Operations

$110,228

$103,561

6%

2

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation during 2019 and early 2020; however, this increase was partially offset by a decline in fees from assets under management due to the sharp market depreciation during March 2020, which negatively impacted ourasset-based fee revenues.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $85.0 billion, or 14%, to $679.2 billion in thefirst-quarter 2020, as compared to $594.2 billion during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $14.0 billion, or 6%, to $237.2 billion in thefirst-quarter 2020, as compared to $223.2 billion during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $4.7 million during thefirst-quarter 2020 due to decreased non-recurring fees and previously announced client losses.
  • Sales events, net of client losses, duringfirst-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $35.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $32.5 million when contract values are fully realized.
  • Expenses in our Investments in New Businesses segment grew approximately $5.0 million overfirst-quarter 2019. This increase is due primarily to our increased investment in new business opportunities, an IT Services offering and work related to our One SEI strategy announced last year.
  • Our earnings from LSV decreased by $7.4 million, or 20%, to $29.9 million infirst-quarter 2020 as compared to $37.3 million in first-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was due to lower assets under management from negative cash flows from existing clients, the previously mentioned market depreciation during March 2020 and client losses.
  • We recorded a net loss on investments of approximately $4.0 million during thefirst-quarter 2020. This compares to a net gain of $1.3 million during the first-quarter 2019.
  • We capitalized $6.2 million of software development costs infirst-quarter 2020 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM(SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.8 million in first-quarter 2020.
  • Our effective tax rates were 21.5% infirst-quarter 2020 and 22.1% in first-quarter 2019.
  • We repurchased 2.4 million shares of our common stock for $127.4 million during the first- quarter 2020.

3

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 23, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events.Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 9711830.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $920 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $283 billion in assets under management and $632 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
  • the degree to which our business model provides a foundation during periods of uncertainty, and
  • whether our solutions will provide growth opportunities that will lead to shareholder value.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

# # #

4

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$331,853

$313,944

Information processing and software servicing fees

82,909

86,876

Total revenues

414,762

400,820

Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

45,337

43,805

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,447

8,128

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

131,481

130,335

Stock-based compensation

6,929

5,038

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

53,290

50,206

Data processing and computer related

22,704

20,992

Facilities, supplies and other costs

16,796

18,745

Amortization

13,077

12,679

Depreciation

7,473

7,331

Total expenses

304,534

297,259

Income from operations

110,228

103,561

Net (loss) gain on investments

(3,989)

1,279

Interest and dividend income

3,203

4,257

Interest expense

(152)

(157)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

29,907

37,317

Income before income taxes

139,197

146,257

Income taxes

29,955

32,276

Net income

$109,242

$113,981

Basic earnings per common share

$0.73

$0.74

Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

149,468

153,310

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.72

$0.73

Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

152,368

156,541

5

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$746,870

$841,446

Restricted cash

3,101

3,101

Receivables from investment products

51,612

54,165

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,281 and $1,201

358,130

340,358

Securities owned

31,420

33,486

Other current assets

42,017

32,289

Total Current Assets

1,233,150

1,304,845

Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $360,148 and $353,453

173,255

160,859

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

41,383

42,789

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $454,776 and $442,677

290,427

296,068

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

110,558

116,917

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

3,753

5,988

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

45,285

67,413

Goodwill

64,489

64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $9,694 and $8,773

27,066

27,987

Deferred Contract Costs

32,760

30,991

Deferred Income Taxes

2,603

2,822

Other Assets, net

33,302

30,202

Total Assets

$2,058,031

$2,151,370

Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$13,086

$4,423

Accrued liabilities

179,772

272,801

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

8,715

9,156

Deferred revenue

5,978

7,185

Total Current Liabilities

207,551

293,565

Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803

803

Deferred Income Taxes

53,991

55,722

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

37,008

38,450

Other Long-term Liabilities

24,412

24,052

Total Liabilities

323,765

412,592

Shareholders' Equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 147,903 and 149,745

1,479

1,497

shares issued and outstanding

Capital in excess of par value

1,170,649

1,158,900

Retained earnings

597,486

601,885

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(35,348)

(23,504)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,734,266

1,738,778

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,058,031

$2,151,370

6

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Private Banks:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,369

$22,563

$22,580

$23,851

$21,160

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

4

5

Liquidity funds

3,753

3,322

3,695

3,405

4,143

Total assets under management

$26,126

$25,889

$26,279

$27,260

$25,308

Client assets under administration

22,886

23,387

23,985

25,801

21,497

Total assets

$49,012

$49,276

$50,264

$53,061

$46,805

Investment Advisors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$61,277

$64,591

$65,059

$67,895

$54,856

Collective trust fund programs

5

6

4

4

2

Liquidity funds

4,362

2,618

2,673

2,887

5,969

Total assets under management

$65,644

$67,215

$67,736

$70,786

$60,827

Institutional Investors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,578

$82,335

$82,659

$84,291

$72,399

Collective trust fund programs

79

78

81

83

94

Liquidity funds

2,529

2,173

2,290

1,746

3,672

Total assets under management

$85,186

$84,586

$85,030

$86,120

$76,165

Client assets under advisement

3,694

3,598

4,467

3,948

3,406

Total assets

$88,880

$88,184

$89,497

$90,068

$79,571

Investment Managers:

Collective trust fund programs

49,232

51,838

53,169

58,070

48,226

Liquidity funds

704

472

477

479

392

Total assets under management

$49,936

$52,310

$53,646

$58,549

$48,618

Client assets under administration (A)

585,997

607,086

637,986

657,541

610,794

Total assets

$635,933

$659,396

$691,632

$716,090

$659,412

Investments in New Businesses:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,466

$1,566

$1,621

$1,688

$1,484

Liquidity funds

218

141

132

158

152

Total assets under management

$1,684

$1,707

$1,753

$1,846

$1,636

Client assets under advisement

729

887

825

1,343

1,056

Total assets

$2,413

$2,594

$2,578

$3,189

$2,692

LSV Asset Management:

Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$103,163

$103,575

$100,295

$107,476

$70,851

Total:

Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$270,853

$274,630

$272,214

$285,201

$220,750

Collective trust fund programs

49,320

51,926

53,258

58,161

48,327

Liquidity funds

11,566

8,726

9,267

8,675

14,328

Total assets under management

$331,739

$335,282

$334,739

$352,037

$283,405

Client assets under advisement

4,423

4,485

5,292

5,291

4,462

Client assets under administration (D)

608,883

630,473

661,971

683,342

632,291

Total assets

$945,045

$970,240

$1,002,002

$1,040,670

$920,158

  1. Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $50.4 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normalfull-service assets (as of March 31, 2020).
  2. Equity andfixed-income programs include $1.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of March 31, 2020).
  3. Equity andfixed-income programs include $8.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2020.
  4. In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of March 31, 2020) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

7

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Private Banks:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$21,831

$22,088

$22,432

$23,106

$24,657

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

4

4

Liquidity funds

3,706

3,388

3,625

3,581

3,581

Total assets under management

$25,541

$25,480

$26,061

$26,691

$28,242

Client assets under administration

22,098

23,124

23,717

24,930

24,840

Total assets

$47,639

$48,604

$49,778

$51,621

$53,082

Investment Advisors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$58,732

$62,419

$64,761

$66,371

$64,933

Collective trust fund programs

5

6

5

4

3

Liquidity funds

5,298

3,465

2,580

2,673

3,284

Total assets under management

$64,035

$65,890

$67,346

$69,048

$68,220

Institutional Investors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$81,725

$82,597

$82,398

$83,304

$79,926

Collective trust fund programs

79

78

80

82

86

Liquidity funds

2,375

2,342

2,287

2,106

2,342

Total assets under management

$84,179

$85,017

$84,765

$85,492

$82,354

Client assets under advisement

3,494

3,641

3,797

4,106

3,760

Total assets

$87,673

$88,658

$88,562

$89,598

$86,114

Investment Managers:

Collective trust fund programs

47,322

50,108

52,587

55,499

55,952

Liquidity funds

559

497

460

642

617

Total assets under management

$47,881

$50,605

$53,047

$56,141

$56,569

Client assets under administration (A)

572,065

600,509

630,328

646,592

654,386

Total assets

$619,946

$651,114

$683,375

$702,733

$710,955

Investments in New Businesses:

Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,394

$1,436

$1,609

$1,649

$1,663

Liquidity funds

202

178

142

145

168

Total assets under management

$1,596

$1,614

$1,751

$1,794

$1,831

Client assets under advisement

708

917

842

1,044

1,222

Total assets

$2,304

$2,531

$2,593

$2,838

$3,053

LSV Asset Management:

Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$104,517

$102,919

$100,094

$104,814

$88,059

Total:

Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$268,199

$271,459

$271,294

$279,244

$259,238

Collective trust fund programs

47,410

50,196

52,676

55,589

56,045

Liquidity funds

12,140

9,870

9,094

9,147

9,992

Total assets under management

$327,749

$331,525

$333,064

$343,980

$325,275

Client assets under advisement

4,202

4,558

4,639

5,150

4,982

Client assets under administration (D)

594,163

623,633

654,045

671,522

679,226

Total assets

$926,114

$959,716

$991,748

$1,020,652

$1,009,483

  1. Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment duringfirst-quarter 2020 include $49.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.
  2. Equity andfixed-income programs include $1.9 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during first-quarter 2020.
  3. Equity andfixed-income programs include $7.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2020.
  4. In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets duringfirst-quarter 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

8

Disclaimer

SEI Investments Company published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 07:57:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
03:58aSEI INVESTMENTS : First Quarter Earnings Announcement
PU
04/23SEI : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23SEI INVESTMENTS : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/16SEI INVESTMENTS : to Announce First-Quarter 2020 Earnings on Thursday, April 23,..
PR
03/18SEI INVESTMENTS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/18SEI INVESTMENTS : Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program
PR
03/16SEI INVESTMENTS : 3
PU
03/09SEI INVESTMENTS : Names Adam Hornung Senior Client Portfolio Manager in Toronto
AQ
02/24SEI INVESTMENTS : 10-k
PU
02/24SEI INVESTMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 657 M
EBIT 2020 440 M
Net income 2020 435 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,57%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,38x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,34x
Capitalization 7 259 M
Chart SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SEI Investments Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 54,17  $
Last Close Price 48,40  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred P. West Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis J. McGonigle Chief Financial Officer
Ryan P. Hicke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sarah W. Blumenstein Independent Director
William M. Doran Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-26.08%7 259
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-32.90%5 137
INVESCO LTD.-59.73%4 213
AMP LIMITED-2.26%2 810
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED2.33%1 224
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD1.75%759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group