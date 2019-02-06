SEI Investments : How Deep Practice Can Help Maximize Your Strengths

You've heard me say it before and I've said it numerous times to my kids and my team: Practice is important. Leadership is a lifelong learning exercise, requiring practicing and perfecting. We will make mistakes - the important thing is that we learn from them. That's the crux of deep practice.

I came across the concept of deep practice while reading Daniel Coyle's books, The Culture Code and The Talent Code. Deep practice is when you stretch yourself to the edge of your ability, make mistakes, and then fix them. And that has so many applications to improving on our strengths.

Practice makes perfect

At SEI, we encourage our employees to complete the CliftonStrengths assessment, which helps us understand our best talents and the talents of those we work with. This assessment also helps us see and use our talents to collaborate and accomplish great things. My top 5 strengths are: Strategic, Achiever, Focus, Relator and Learner.

I'm a big supporter of finding and using our strengths, to say the least. In fact, I run an executive coaching program at Villanova on this topic. And the teacher is also a student - over the last 12 months, I've been working with my own strengths coach.

Professional coaching is like hiring a personal fitness trainer - it is not a sign of weakness; it's getting help in learning how to get the best from yourself. It's a positive career development effort and tool to help you tap into your strengths. I'm happy to report that I'm learning and practicing a lot - and I'm loving it! (Are you surprised?)

Awareness is key

Of course, the first thing with coaching and looking at your strengths is awareness - to know your strengths, understand them and be able to use them effectively. During my coaching exercises, I'm aware and focused on how I show up, what gives me energy and what drains my energy. Next, I practice - at home and at work. Currently, I'm working on patience and listening.