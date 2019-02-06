Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SEI Investments Company    SEIC

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY (SEIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEI Investments : How Deep Practice Can Help Maximize Your Strengths

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 08:05am EST

You've heard me say it before and I've said it numerous times to my kids and my team: Practice is important. Leadership is a lifelong learning exercise, requiring practicing and perfecting. We will make mistakes - the important thing is that we learn from them. That's the crux of deep practice.

I came across the concept of deep practice while reading Daniel Coyle's books, The Culture Code and The Talent Code. Deep practice is when you stretch yourself to the edge of your ability, make mistakes, and then fix them. And that has so many applications to improving on our strengths.

Practice makes perfect

At SEI, we encourage our employees to complete the CliftonStrengths assessment, which helps us understand our best talents and the talents of those we work with. This assessment also helps us see and use our talents to collaborate and accomplish great things. My top 5 strengths are: Strategic, Achiever, Focus, Relator and Learner.

I'm a big supporter of finding and using our strengths, to say the least. In fact, I run an executive coaching program at Villanova on this topic. And the teacher is also a student - over the last 12 months, I've been working with my own strengths coach.

Professional coaching is like hiring a personal fitness trainer - it is not a sign of weakness; it's getting help in learning how to get the best from yourself. It's a positive career development effort and tool to help you tap into your strengths. I'm happy to report that I'm learning and practicing a lot - and I'm loving it! (Are you surprised?)

Awareness is key

Of course, the first thing with coaching and looking at your strengths is awareness - to know your strengths, understand them and be able to use them effectively. During my coaching exercises, I'm aware and focused on how I show up, what gives me energy and what drains my energy. Next, I practice - at home and at work. Currently, I'm working on patience and listening.

From my coaching, I see that I'm good at noticing patterns because that's my Strategic strength. But coupled with Achiever, I want to move to action quickly and then I get frustrated if others don't want to move right along with me. I think they're unmotivated or disinterested, but in fact, they may need more time to see the pattern and process the ideas. Therefore, my energy and excitement for action may be overwhelming and damaging the effort. Again, this is my issue, not theirs. Yet in my practicing, I'm building my skills and using them more effectively. Plus, I'm gaining more emotional control and energy.

Now the Learner in me wants more, so of course I'm doing additional reading outside of coaching. I found another article from a 2005 HBR issue, How to Play to Your Strengths that I think you'll find interesting.

The article talks about the concept of reflected best self (RBS). RBS is a process (4 specific steps to be exact) designed to develop a sense of your personal best in order to reach your future potential. I'm going to try it out. Heads up to my friends and family: Expect an email from me, asking for some feedback and stories.

I hope you will all explore your strengths and talents this year, too. Enjoy the process and be sure to share your experience with us.

Disclaimer

SEI Investments Company published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 13:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
08:05aSEI INVESTMENTS : How Deep Practice Can Help Maximize Your Strengths
PU
01/31SEI INVESTMENTS : Funds Recognized for Award-Winning Performance in 2018
AQ
01/30SEI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30SEI INVESTMENTS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
01/30SEI INVESTMENTS : Reports Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
01/23SEI INVESTMENTS : 2019 Economic Outlook
PU
01/23SEI : to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019
PR
01/23FROM DATA POINT TO POWERPOINT : Delivering Data People Can Understand
PU
01/22Goldcorp Inc. Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.
AQ
01/17SEI INVESTMENTS : Q4 2018 Quarterly Investment Review
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 633 M
EBIT 2019 444 M
Net income 2019 485 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 15,95
P/E ratio 2020 14,04
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,74x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capitalization 7 747 M
Chart SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SEI Investments Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 55,4 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred P. West Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis J. McGonigle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert F. Crudup Executive VP & Head of Information Technology
Sarah W. Blumenstein Independent Director
William M. Doran Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY7.81%7 747
INVESCO LTD.11.83%7 700
AMP LIMITED-0.82%5 098
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED-4.32%1 949
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED1.93%1 322
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LTD10.93%629
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.