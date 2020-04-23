SEI Investments : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.72 in first-quarter 2020 compared to $0.73 in first-quarter 2019.

"The world is coping with a pandemic that continues to cause unimaginable effects to our collective well-being. We thank the healthcare providers who are working to heal and protect us. Our employees' health and safety have always been, and continue to be, our number one priority. We are incredibly proud of the resilience of our global workforce to transition into a new work environment while maintaining our operational integrity and service levels," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"Our workforce and operations remain strong in the face of COVID-19's impact. Our ability to process a 300-400% increase in transaction activity within some areas of our business demonstrates the true power of our people and technology platforms. While the current market environment will make short-term revenue and profit growth difficult, our strengths shine best, it seems, when challenges are at their highest."

"We have a long-term view and a proven business model that are a strong foundation to help us work through periods of uncertainty. Among our assets are our resilient operations, predictable service delivery, a high-recurring revenue base, strong cash flow, a great client base, and most importantly, a high-quality and innovative workforce. All of these elements have allowed us to not only respond well, but to move forward. Our positive sales results speak to the momentum we are creating, while we make necessary adjustments to maintain sales through this crisis."

"Despite the current market challenges, we continue to look toward the future. Our solutions will provide growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value."

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation during 2019 and early 2020; however, this increase was partially offset by a decline in fees from assets under management due to the sharp market depreciation during March 2020 , which negatively impacted our asset-based fee revenues.

, which negatively impacted our asset-based fee revenues. Our average assets under administration increased $85.0 billion , or 14%, to $679.2 billion in the first-quarter 2020, as compared to $594.2 billion during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 14%, to in the first-quarter 2020, as compared to during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $14.0 billion , or 6%, to $237.2 billion in the first-quarter 2020, as compared to $223.2 billion during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 6%, to in the first-quarter 2020, as compared to during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $4.7 million during the first-quarter 2020 due to decreased non-recurring fees and previously announced client losses.

during the first-quarter 2020 due to decreased non-recurring fees and previously announced client losses. Sales events, net of client losses, during first-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $35.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $32.5 million when contract values are fully realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. Expenses in our Investments in New Businesses segment grew approximately $5.0 million over first-quarter 2019. This increase is due primarily to our increased investment in new business opportunities, an IT Services offering and work related to our One SEI strategy announced last year.

over first-quarter 2019. This increase is due primarily to our increased investment in new business opportunities, an IT Services offering and work related to our One SEI strategy announced last year. Our earnings from LSV decreased by $7.4 million , or 20%, to $29.9 million in first-quarter 2020 as compared to $37.3 million in first-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was due to lower assets under management from negative cash flows from existing clients, the previously mentioned market depreciation during March 2020 and client losses.

, or 20%, to in first-quarter 2020 as compared to in first-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was due to lower assets under management from negative cash flows from existing clients, the previously mentioned market depreciation during and client losses. We recorded a net loss on investments of approximately $4.0 million during the first-quarter 2020. This compares to a net gain of $1.3 million during the first-quarter 2019.

during the first-quarter 2020. This compares to a net gain of during the first-quarter 2019. We capitalized $6.2 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2020 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.8 million in first-quarter 2020.

of software development costs in first-quarter 2020 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was in first-quarter 2020. Our effective tax rates were 21.5% in first-quarter 2020 and 22.1% in first-quarter 2019.

We repurchased 2.4 million shares of our common stock for $127.4 million during the first-quarter 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 23, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 9711830.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth.

As of March 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $920 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $283 billion in assets under management and $632 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,

the degree to which our business model provides a foundation during periods of uncertainty, and

whether our solutions will provide growth opportunities that will lead to shareholder value.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



2020

2019









Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$331,853



$313,944

Information processing and software servicing fees

82,909



86,876











Total revenues

414,762



400,820











Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

45,337



43,805

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,447



8,128

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

131,481



130,335

Stock-based compensation

6,929



5,038

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

53,290



50,206

Data processing and computer related

22,704



20,992

Facilities, supplies and other costs

16,796



18,745

Amortization

13,077



12,679

Depreciation

7,473



7,331











Total expenses

304,534



297,259











Income from operations

110,228



103,561











Net (loss) gain on investments

(3,989)



1,279

Interest and dividend income

3,203



4,257

Interest expense

(152)



(157)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

29,907



37,317











Income before income taxes

139,197



146,257











Income taxes

29,955



32,276











Net income

$109,242



$113,981











Basic earnings per common share

$0.73



$0.74











Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

149,468



153,310











Diluted earnings per common share

$0.72



$0.73











Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

152,368



156,541



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,



2020

2019 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$746,870



$841,446

Restricted cash

3,101



3,101

Receivables from investment products

51,612



54,165

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,281 and $1,201

358,130



340,358

Securities owned

31,420



33,486

Other current assets

42,017



32,289

Total Current Assets

1,233,150



1,304,845











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $360,148 and $353,453

173,255



160,859

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

41,383



42,789

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $454,776 and $442,677

290,427



296,068

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

110,558



116,917

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

3,753



5,988

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

45,285



67,413

Goodwill

64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $9,694 and $8,773

27,066



27,987

Deferred Contract Costs

32,760



30,991

Deferred Income Taxes

2,603



2,822

Other Assets, net

33,302



30,202

Total Assets

$2,058,031



$2,151,370











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$13,086



$4,423

Accrued liabilities

179,772



272,801

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

8,715



9,156

Deferred revenue

5,978



7,185

Total Current Liabilities

207,551



293,565











Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803



803

Deferred Income Taxes

53,991



55,722

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

37,008



38,450

Other Long-term Liabilities

24,412



24,052

Total Liabilities

323,765



412,592











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 147,903 and 149,745 shares issued and outstanding

1,479



1,497

Capital in excess of par value

1,170,649



1,158,900

Retained earnings

597,486



601,885

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(35,348)



(23,504)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,734,266



1,738,778

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,058,031



$2,151,370



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2019

2019

2019

2019

2020 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,369



$22,563



$22,580



$23,851



$21,160

Collective trust fund programs

4



4



4



4



5

Liquidity funds

3,753



3,322



3,695



3,405



4,143

Total assets under management

$26,126



$25,889



$26,279



$27,260



$25,308

Client assets under administration

22,886



23,387



23,985



25,801



21,497

Total assets

$49,012



$49,276



$50,264



$53,061



$46,805























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$61,277



$64,591



$65,059



$67,895



$54,856

Collective trust fund programs

5



6



4



4



2

Liquidity funds

4,362



2,618



2,673



2,887



5,969

Total assets under management

$65,644



$67,215



$67,736



$70,786



$60,827























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,578



$82,335



$82,659



$84,291



$72,399

Collective trust fund programs

79



78



81



83



94

Liquidity funds

2,529



2,173



2,290



1,746



3,672

Total assets under management

$85,186



$84,586



$85,030



$86,120



$76,165

Client assets under advisement

3,694



3,598



4,467



3,948



3,406

Total assets

$88,880



$88,184



$89,497



$90,068



$79,571























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

49,232



51,838



53,169



58,070



48,226

Liquidity funds

704



472



477



479



392

Total assets under management

$49,936



$52,310



$53,646



$58,549



$48,618

Client assets under administration (A)

585,997



607,086



637,986



657,541



610,794

Total assets

$635,933



$659,396



$691,632



$716,090



$659,412























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,466



$1,566



$1,621



$1,688



$1,484

Liquidity funds

218



141



132



158



152

Total assets under management

$1,684



$1,707



$1,753



$1,846



$1,636

Client assets under advisement





729



887



825



1,343



1,056

Total assets

$2,413



$2,594



$2,578



$3,189



$2,692























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$103,163



$103,575



$100,295



$107,476



$70,851























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$270,853



$274,630



$272,214



$285,201



$220,750

Collective trust fund programs

49,320



51,926



53,258



58,161



48,327

Liquidity funds

11,566



8,726



9,267



8,675



14,328

Total assets under management

$331,739



$335,282



$334,739



$352,037



$283,405

Client assets under advisement





4,423



4,485



5,292



5,291



4,462

Client assets under administration (D)

608,883



630,473



661,971



683,342



632,291

Total assets

$945,045



$970,240



$1,002,002



$1,040,670



$920,158



(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $50.4 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of March 31, 2020). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of March 31, 2020). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2020. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of March 31, 2020) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.



2019

2019

2019

2019

2020 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$21,831



$22,088



$22,432



$23,106



$24,657

Collective trust fund programs

4



4



4



4



4

Liquidity funds

3,706



3,388



3,625



3,581



3,581

Total assets under management

$25,541



$25,480



$26,061



$26,691



$28,242

Client assets under administration

22,098



23,124



23,717



24,930



24,840

Total assets

$47,639



$48,604



$49,778



$51,621



$53,082























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$58,732



$62,419



$64,761



$66,371



$64,933

Collective trust fund programs

5



6



5



4



3

Liquidity funds

5,298



3,465



2,580



2,673



3,284

Total assets under management

$64,035



$65,890



$67,346



$69,048



$68,220























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$81,725



$82,597



$82,398



$83,304



$79,926

Collective trust fund programs

79



78



80



82



86

Liquidity funds

2,375



2,342



2,287



2,106



2,342

Total assets under management

$84,179



$85,017



$84,765



$85,492



$82,354

Client assets under advisement





3,494



3,641



3,797



4,106



3,760

Total assets

$87,673



$88,658



$88,562



$89,598



$86,114























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

47,322



50,108



52,587



55,499



55,952

Liquidity funds

559



497



460



642



617

Total assets under management

$47,881



$50,605



$53,047



$56,141



$56,569

Client assets under administration (A)

572,065



600,509



630,328



646,592



654,386

Total assets

$619,946



$651,114



$683,375



$702,733



$710,955























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,394



$1,436



$1,609



$1,649



$1,663

Liquidity funds

202



178



142



145



168

Total assets under management

$1,596



$1,614



$1,751



$1,794



$1,831

Client assets under advisement





708



917



842



1,044



1,222

Total assets

$2,304



$2,531



$2,593



$2,838



$3,053























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$104,517



$102,919



$100,094



$104,814



$88,059























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$268,199



$271,459



$271,294



$279,244



$259,238

Collective trust fund programs

47,410



50,196



52,676



55,589



56,045

Liquidity funds

12,140



9,870



9,094



9,147



9,992

Total assets under management

$327,749



$331,525



$333,064



$343,980



$325,275

Client assets under advisement





4,202



4,558



4,639



5,150



4,982

Client assets under administration (D)

594,163



623,633



654,045



671,522



679,226

Total assets

$926,114



$959,716



$991,748



$1,020,652



$1,009,483



(A) Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during first-quarter 2020 include $49.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.9 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during first-quarter 2020. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2020. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during first-quarter 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

