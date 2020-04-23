SEI Investments : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Log in
04/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

OAKS, Pa., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.72 in first-quarter 2020 compared to $0.73 in first-quarter 2019.

Consolidated Overview







(In thousands, except earnings per share)


For the Three Months
Ended March 31,





2020


2019


%








Revenues


$414,762


$400,820


3%

Net income


109,242


113,981


(4)%

Diluted earnings per share


$0.72


$0.73


(1)%

"The world is coping with a pandemic that continues to cause unimaginable effects to our collective well-being. We thank the healthcare providers who are working to heal and protect us. Our employees' health and safety have always been, and continue to be, our number one priority. We are incredibly proud of the resilience of our global workforce to transition into a new work environment while maintaining our operational integrity and service levels," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"Our workforce and operations remain strong in the face of COVID-19's impact. Our ability to process a 300-400% increase in transaction activity within some areas of our business demonstrates the true power of our people and technology platforms. While the current market environment will make short-term revenue and profit growth difficult, our strengths shine best, it seems, when challenges are at their highest."

"We have a long-term view and a proven business model that are a strong foundation to help us work through periods of uncertainty. Among our assets are our resilient operations, predictable service delivery, a high-recurring revenue base, strong cash flow, a great client base, and most importantly, a high-quality and innovative workforce. All of these elements have allowed us to not only respond well, but to move forward. Our positive sales results speak to the momentum we are creating, while we make necessary adjustments to maintain sales through this crisis."

"Despite the current market challenges, we continue to look toward the future. Our solutions will provide growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)


For the Three Months 
Ended March 31,





2020


2019


%

Private Banks:







Revenues


$113,221



$118,259



(4)%

Expenses


110,653



110,962



—%

Operating Profit


2,568



7,297



(65)%

Operating Margin


2

%


6

%










Investment Advisors:







Revenues


102,321



94,761



8%

Expenses


52,432



52,502



—%

Operating Profit


49,889



42,259



18%

Operating Margin


49

%


45

%










Institutional Investors:







Revenues


79,203



80,113



(1)%

Expenses


38,267



38,754



(1)%

Operating Profit


40,936



41,359



(1)%

Operating Margin


52

%


52

%










Investment Managers:







Revenues


116,629



104,649



11%

Expenses


74,289



69,066



8%

Operating Profit


42,340



35,583



19%

Operating Margin


36

%


34

%










Investments in New Businesses:







Revenues


3,388



3,038



12%

Expenses


10,910



5,940



84%

Operating Loss


(7,522)



(2,902)



NM








Totals:







Revenues


$414,762



$400,820



3%

Expenses


286,551



277,224



3%

Corporate Overhead Expenses


17,983



20,035



(10)%

Income from Operations


$110,228



$103,561



6%

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation during 2019 and early 2020; however, this increase was partially offset by a decline in fees from assets under management due to the sharp market depreciation during March 2020, which negatively impacted our asset-based fee revenues.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $85.0 billion, or 14%, to $679.2 billion in the first-quarter 2020, as compared to $594.2 billion during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $14.0 billion, or 6%, to $237.2 billion in the first-quarter 2020, as compared to $223.2 billion during the first-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $4.7 million during the first-quarter 2020 due to decreased non-recurring fees and previously announced client losses.
  • Sales events, net of client losses, during first-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $35.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $32.5 million when contract values are fully realized.
  • Expenses in our Investments in New Businesses segment grew approximately $5.0 million over first-quarter 2019. This increase is due primarily to our increased investment in new business opportunities, an IT Services offering and work related to our One SEI strategy announced last year.
  • Our earnings from LSV decreased by $7.4 million, or 20%, to $29.9 million in first-quarter 2020 as compared to $37.3 million in first-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was due to lower assets under management from negative cash flows from existing clients, the previously mentioned market depreciation during March 2020 and client losses.
  • We recorded a net loss on investments of approximately $4.0 million during the first-quarter 2020. This compares to a net gain of $1.3 million during the first-quarter 2019.
  • We capitalized $6.2 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2020 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.8 million in first-quarter 2020.
  • Our effective tax rates were 21.5% in first-quarter 2020 and 22.1% in first-quarter 2019.
  • We repurchased 2.4 million shares of our common stock for $127.4 million during the first-quarter 2020.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 23, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 9711830.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth.

As of March 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $920 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $283 billion in assets under management and $632 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
  • the degree to which our business model provides a foundation during periods of uncertainty, and
  • whether our solutions will provide growth opportunities that will lead to shareholder value.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




For the Three Months 
Ended March 31,



2020


2019






Asset management, admin. and distribution fees


$331,853



$313,944


Information processing and software servicing fees


82,909



86,876







Total revenues


414,762



400,820







Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs


45,337



43,805


Software royalties and other information processing costs


7,447



8,128


Compensation, benefits and other personnel


131,481



130,335


Stock-based compensation


6,929



5,038


Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees


53,290



50,206


Data processing and computer related


22,704



20,992


Facilities, supplies and other costs


16,796



18,745


Amortization


13,077



12,679


Depreciation


7,473



7,331







Total expenses


304,534



297,259







Income from operations


110,228



103,561







Net (loss) gain on investments


(3,989)



1,279


Interest and dividend income


3,203



4,257


Interest expense


(152)



(157)


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate


29,907



37,317







Income before income taxes


139,197



146,257







Income taxes


29,955



32,276







Net income


$109,242



$113,981







Basic earnings per common share


$0.73



$0.74







Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share


149,468



153,310







Diluted earnings per common share


$0.72



$0.73







Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share


152,368



156,541


 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




March 31,


December 31,



2020


2019

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$746,870



$841,446


Restricted cash


3,101



3,101


Receivables from investment products


51,612



54,165


Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,281 and $1,201


358,130



340,358


Securities owned


31,420



33,486


Other current assets


42,017



32,289


Total Current Assets


1,233,150



1,304,845







Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $360,148 and $353,453


173,255



160,859


Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


41,383



42,789


Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $454,776 and $442,677


290,427



296,068


Available for Sale and Equity Securities


110,558



116,917


Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value


3,753



5,988


Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate


45,285



67,413


Goodwill


64,489



64,489


Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $9,694 and $8,773


27,066



27,987


Deferred Contract Costs


32,760



30,991


Deferred Income Taxes


2,603



2,822


Other Assets, net


33,302



30,202


Total Assets


$2,058,031



$2,151,370







Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$13,086



$4,423


Accrued liabilities


179,772



272,801


Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


8,715



9,156


Deferred revenue


5,978



7,185


Total Current Liabilities


207,551



293,565







Long-term Income Taxes Payable


803



803


Deferred Income Taxes


53,991



55,722


Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities


37,008



38,450


Other Long-term Liabilities


24,412



24,052


Total Liabilities


323,765



412,592







Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 147,903 and 149,745 shares issued and outstanding


1,479



1,497


Capital in excess of par value


1,170,649



1,158,900


Retained earnings


597,486



601,885


Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net


(35,348)



(23,504)


Total Shareholders' Equity


1,734,266



1,738,778


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$2,058,031



$2,151,370


 

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)




Mar. 31,


Jun. 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


Mar. 31,



2019


2019


2019


2019


2020

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$22,369



$22,563



$22,580



$23,851



$21,160


Collective trust fund programs


4



4



4



4



5


Liquidity funds


3,753



3,322



3,695



3,405



4,143


Total assets under management


$26,126



$25,889



$26,279



$27,260



$25,308


Client assets under administration


22,886



23,387



23,985



25,801



21,497


Total assets


$49,012



$49,276



$50,264



$53,061



$46,805













Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$61,277



$64,591



$65,059



$67,895



$54,856


Collective trust fund programs


5



6



4



4



2


Liquidity funds


4,362



2,618



2,673



2,887



5,969


Total assets under management


$65,644



$67,215



$67,736



$70,786



$60,827













Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$82,578



$82,335



$82,659



$84,291



$72,399


Collective trust fund programs


79



78



81



83



94


Liquidity funds


2,529



2,173



2,290



1,746



3,672


Total assets under management


$85,186



$84,586



$85,030



$86,120



$76,165


Client assets under advisement


3,694



3,598



4,467



3,948



3,406


Total assets


$88,880



$88,184



$89,497



$90,068



$79,571













Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs


49,232



51,838



53,169



58,070



48,226


Liquidity funds


704



472



477



479



392


Total assets under management


$49,936



$52,310



$53,646



$58,549



$48,618


Client assets under administration (A)


585,997



607,086



637,986



657,541



610,794


Total assets


$635,933



$659,396



$691,632



$716,090



$659,412













Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,466



$1,566



$1,621



$1,688



$1,484


Liquidity funds


218



141



132



158



152


Total assets under management


$1,684



$1,707



$1,753



$1,846



$1,636


Client assets under advisement


729



887



825



1,343



1,056


Total assets


$2,413



$2,594



$2,578



$3,189



$2,692













LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$103,163



$103,575



$100,295



$107,476



$70,851













Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$270,853



$274,630



$272,214



$285,201



$220,750


Collective trust fund programs


49,320



51,926



53,258



58,161



48,327


Liquidity funds


11,566



8,726



9,267



8,675



14,328


Total assets under management


$331,739



$335,282



$334,739



$352,037



$283,405


Client assets under advisement


4,423



4,485



5,292



5,291



4,462


Client assets under administration (D)


608,883



630,473



661,971



683,342



632,291


Total assets


$945,045



$970,240



$1,002,002



$1,040,670



$920,158


 

(A) 

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $50.4 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of March 31, 2020).

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of March 31, 2020).

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2020.

(D)  

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of March 31, 2020) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.


 

 

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)




1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.



2019


2019


2019


2019


2020

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$21,831



$22,088



$22,432



$23,106



$24,657


Collective trust fund programs


4



4



4



4



4


Liquidity funds


3,706



3,388



3,625



3,581



3,581


Total assets under management


$25,541



$25,480



$26,061



$26,691



$28,242


Client assets under administration


22,098



23,124



23,717



24,930



24,840


Total assets


$47,639



$48,604



$49,778



$51,621



$53,082













Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$58,732



$62,419



$64,761



$66,371



$64,933


Collective trust fund programs


5



6



5



4



3


Liquidity funds


5,298



3,465



2,580



2,673



3,284


Total assets under management


$64,035



$65,890



$67,346



$69,048



$68,220













Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$81,725



$82,597



$82,398



$83,304



$79,926


Collective trust fund programs


79



78



80



82



86


Liquidity funds


2,375



2,342



2,287



2,106



2,342


Total assets under management


$84,179



$85,017



$84,765



$85,492



$82,354


Client assets under advisement


3,494



3,641



3,797



4,106



3,760


Total assets


$87,673



$88,658



$88,562



$89,598



$86,114













Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs


47,322



50,108



52,587



55,499



55,952


Liquidity funds


559



497



460



642



617


Total assets under management


$47,881



$50,605



$53,047



$56,141



$56,569


Client assets under administration (A)


572,065



600,509



630,328



646,592



654,386


Total assets


$619,946



$651,114



$683,375



$702,733



$710,955













Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,394



$1,436



$1,609



$1,649



$1,663


Liquidity funds


202



178



142



145



168


Total assets under management


$1,596



$1,614



$1,751



$1,794



$1,831


Client assets under advisement


708



917



842



1,044



1,222


Total assets


$2,304



$2,531



$2,593



$2,838



$3,053













LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$104,517



$102,919



$100,094



$104,814



$88,059













Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$268,199



$271,459



$271,294



$279,244



$259,238


Collective trust fund programs


47,410



50,196



52,676



55,589



56,045


Liquidity funds


12,140



9,870



9,094



9,147



9,992


Total assets under management


$327,749



$331,525



$333,064



$343,980



$325,275


Client assets under advisement


4,202



4,558



4,639



5,150



4,982


Client assets under administration (D)


594,163



623,633



654,045



671,522



679,226


Total assets


$926,114



$959,716



$991,748



$1,020,652



$1,009,483


 

(A) 

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during first-quarter 2020 include $49.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.9 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during first-quarter 2020.

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2020.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during first-quarter 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

 

Investor Contact:                               

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl                                     

Leslie Wojcik

SEI                                                         

SEI

+1 610-676-4052                                    

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com                                    

lwojcik@seic.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-reports-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301046416.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company


© PRNewswire 2020
