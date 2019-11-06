Log in
SEI Investments : to Hold Investor Conference

0
11/06/2019 | 10:31am EST

OAKS, Pa., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) will present a live webcast of its Investor Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

SEI's Investor Conference, attended by institutional investors and industry analysts, will feature presentations by SEI's top executives describing the company, its markets and strategies for future growth.

The public is invited to view the presentation and listen to the conference webcast at www.seic.com/ir-events. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the conference and will be archived for one year.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $662 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact:     

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl           

Leslie Wojcik

SEI                               

SEI

+1 610-676-4052          

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com         

lwojcik@seic.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-to-hold-investor-conference-300952942.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company


© PRNewswire 2019
