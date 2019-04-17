Log in
SEI : to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Earnings on Wednesday, April 24, 2019

04/17/2019 | 11:01am EDT

OAKS, Pa., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the first-quarter 2019 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 800-475-6701; (International) 320-365-3844; Access Code: 466676.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $884 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $307 billion in assets under management and $573 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

 

Investor Contact:  




Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl   




Leslie Wojcik

SEI                




SEI

610-676-4052 




610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com 




lwojcik@seic.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-to-announce-first-quarter-2019-earnings-on-wednesday-april-24-2019-300833858.html

SOURCE SEI


© PRNewswire 2019
