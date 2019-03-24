Log in
Epson Printers Win Their First "Red Dot: Best of the Best" Award

03/24/2019

- TOKYO, Japan, March 25, 2019 -

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, 'Epson') has won its first 'Red Dot: Best of the Best' award for its large format printers in the Product Design category (Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019). In addition, five inkjet printers, one scanner and one projector model received Red Dot Awards. This year marks the third successive year that Epson products have been recognized in the Red Dot Award.

Created in 1955 in Germany, the Red Dot Design Award is organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen design center and is recognized around the world as one of the most prestigious awards in the design field. A jury of experts evaluates products announced during the past two years and selects the best designs based on nine criteria, including degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics, ecological compatibility, and durability.

Manabu Kawahara, general manager of the P Design Department in Epson's Printing Solutions Operations Division, says, 'I am thrilled. This award is the culmination of a true team effort to achieve product value that exceeds customer expectations. Moving forward, we will continue to provide our customers with designs that delight.'

Details of the Epson products recognized with the Best of the Best award

SC-T5450/ SC-T3450/ SC-T3450N/ SC-T3400/ SC-T3400N/ SC-T5400 inkjet printers

These are high-speed, high-resolution large format printers (LFP) for printing drawings in official bureaus and architect studios or PoP printing in retail shops. We redesigned the LFP, conventionally used for special applications, with a UI identical to business printers and a simple and clean look that fits any office. It provides intuitive operation and maintains a clean office atmosphere.
The large touch panel, warning LEDs, and buzzer let you see the status at a glance and give guidance for easy use. We also strived to cut assembly time, streamlining work by developing new legs assembled in three steps.

Details of Epson products recognized with the Red Dot Award

ET-M1100/ ET-M1120/ ET-M1108/ ET-M1128 inkjet printers

These are A4-sized monochrome inkjet printer that achieve unprecedented compact size by directly embedding the high-capacity Ecotank in the carriage. The totally new Ecotank design puts a single slit on a simple and clean exterior. You can intuitively check the ink level or open and close the tank cover. A unique shape was used for the bottle tip and inlet to prevent filling mistakes. Just insert the bottle - the printer automatically refills ink then stops. Low cost, it also lets you print easily as you go about your daily work.

ET-M1140/ ET-M1180/ ET-M2140/ ET-M3140/ ET-M3170 inkjet printers

These are A4-sized monochrome inkjets with a high-capacity Ecotank that enables up to 6,000 sheets on a single ink refill. The new eco tank design puts a single slit through a simple and clean exterior. You can intuitively check the ink level or open and close the tank cover. A unique shape was used for the bottle tip and inlet to prevent filling mistakes. Just insert the bottle - the printer automatically refills ink then stops. While low cost, it lets you easily perform various printing tasks and reduces downtime and waste.

ET-2710/ ET-4700/ L1110/L3100/ L3110/L3150/ L5190 inkjet printers

These are A4-sized color inkjets with a high capacity Ecotank that lets you easily perform various printing tasks at low cost. We focused on operability to eliminate hassle and concerns about stains when refilling ink. Not only did we improve front access and the visibility of the remaining ink, we also used a unique shape for the bottle tip and inlet of each color to prevent filling mistakes. The protruding shape expresses the performance of the high capacity eco tank, and the simple, round design around the tank gives an approachable and familiar feeling.

WF-M5799/WF-C5710/WF-C5790/WF-C5210/WF-C5290/WF-M5299/WF-M5298/WF-C579R/WF-C529R inkjet printers

These are A4-sized office inkjet printers that provide high ink capacity while saving space. Boasting a clean design that fits any office, the high capacity ink pack has been built into the unit to achieve a compact size that fits in narrow spaces. The change from conventional ink cartridges to high-capacity ink packs cuts the number of ink replacements and the environmental impact. We focused on operability and streamlining office work, giving the ink packs a simple connection shape for the handle and tray and including a sturdy ejection tray and a tilt panel with high retention and easy operation.

SC-T5150/ SC-T5150N/ SC-T3150/ SC-T3150N/ SC-T3100/ SC-T3100N/ SC-T5100/ SC-T5100N inkjet printers

These are full-color large format printers (LFP) among the smallest in the world for use in offices, architect studios, schools, and retail shops. LFPs are conventionally used for special applications, but with UI identical to business printers and a simple and clean look that fits any office, we designed printers that make it easy for customers to buy their first LFP. For schools in particular we prioritized safety, reducing the outlet port to ten mm so that children cannot fit their fingers inside. The large touch panel and buzzer let you see the status at a glance, and gives guidance for easy use.

ES-50/ ES-60W scanner

This is an A4-sized sheet-feed scanner. As more companies move away from paper, demand is increasing for mobile scanners that can easily digitalize various documents including photos or receipts both inside and outside the office.
With that in mind, we worked with engineers, improving portability to aim for the lightest weight and smallest size in the class to bring more customers a comfortable experience.
The final product helps prevent operating errors during transport, improves portability for easy use, boasts simple functionality, as well as boasting an attractive design.

EV-100/ EV-105 projectors

These projectors are to be used for lighting or video performances of products or exhibits in shopping centers or museums. To better show off the appeal of the product or exhibit, we focused on a simple design that melts into the surroundings. We removed all holes and wiring from the unit sides, which customers notice, for a clean design. The vents, which any projector requires, were hidden in the design as slits with identical patterns on the unit's front and rear. The cylindrical design, made to resemble a spotlight, enables you to install it on the ceiling without negatively affecting the atmosphere.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
global.epson.com/

Disclaimer

Seiko Epson Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 02:44:08 UTC
