Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Seiko Epson Corporation    6724   JP3414750004

SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

(6724)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seiko Epson : Epson Develops New 16-Bit Microcontroller with e-Paper Driver

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

News Release

- TOKYO, Japan, October 16, 2019 -

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, 'Epson') has developed and begun shipping samples of the S1C17F63, a 16-bit microcontroller unit (MCU) with a built-in driver that is ideal for driving small e-paper displays. Epson plans to produce 500,000 of these MCUs per month.

The market for e-paper displays is expanding. These displays are flexible, offer paper-like legibility, and consume very little power, since no power is needed to keep data on the screen. They are being used in place of liquid crystal displays for everything from e-books and signage to electronic shelf labels and particularly smart cards. In smart cards, one-time password cards and dynamic CVV/CVC*1 cards with security codes that change at regular intervals are seen as a means to provide stronger protection against phishing attacks, which are causing mounting losses as online banking and payments become increasingly common. However, there are problems that need to be addressed with current embedded-display cards, which are susceptible to electronic component damage if bent or subjected to other physical stresses and which have limited battery capacity due to the limitations of the card configuration.

To solve these problems, Epson developed a single-chip microcontroller with built-in driver circuitry engineered specifically for e-paper displays. Since there is no need for external drivers, having built-in drivers reduces the component count, shrinks chip size through optimization of built-in peripheral circuits, and increases card durability. Epson also successfully reduced current consumption in real-time clock operation mode to 120 nA (typ.), a 40% reduction compared to a comparable earlier MCU.*2 The low power draw makes it possible to extend the battery life of the product without increasing battery capacity. Moreover, the extra current can be used to rewrite a display screen, making it possible to shorten the interval between security code updates, thus contributing to enhanced protection.

In addition to the display driver circuit, the new MCU offers Flash memory, EEPROM, timers, an A/D converter, and a temperature sensor. The built-in temperature sensor can be used to compensate display quality effects arising from the temperature characteristics of e-paper displays. The sensor can also be used together with a theoretical regulation function*3 to compensate for temperature-induced frequency drift in crystals. Updating passwords requires synchronization between a card terminal and system server, so accurate time measurements that are not affected by the ambient environment increase the security system value of customers.

Epson is committed to helping its customers improve the performance of their products with solutions that leverage Epson's efficient, compact, and precision technologies.

*1: Codes designed to prevent credit card and debit card fraud.
CVC: Card Verification Code (Mastercard) CVV: Card Verification Value (Visa)
*2: Epson's S1C17F57
*3: A function that compensates crystal frequency deviation without changing external components

Notes:

  1. See the attachment for the specifications. (130KB)
  2. See the website below for more information about this product.
    global.epson.com/products_and_drivers/semicon/products/micro_controller/16bit/#ac07

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.
global.epson.com/

Disclaimer

Seiko Epson Corporation published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 03:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
10/15SEIKO EPSON : Epson Develops New 16-Bit Microcontroller with e-Paper Driver
PU
10/04SEIKO EPSON : Epson Announces its Business Supertank Portfolio, Wireless Mobile ..
AQ
10/04SEIKO EPSON : Epson Introduces Lightest and Smallest Color Mobile Printer
AQ
10/02SEIKO EPSON : Epson Wins Good Design Award for Printers, Projectors, and Watch
PU
10/01SEIKO EPSON : Zivelo integrates Epson receipt printers
AQ
10/01SEIKO EPSON : Epson Develops Compact, Real-Time Clock Modules with a Time-Stamp ..
PU
09/27SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/12SEIKO EPSON : Epson and Panduit to Partner in Portable Label Solutions
PU
08/28SEIKO EPSON : Epson High-Capacity Ink Tank Inkjet Printers Reach Cumulative Glob..
AQ
08/23SEIKO EPSON : Muskego Lakes Middle School and Rush University Recognized for the..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 093 B
EBIT 2020 53 197 M
Net income 2020 39 206 M
Finance 2020 68 549 M
Yield 2020 4,02%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 515 B
Technical analysis trends SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 643,70  JPY
Last Close Price 1 487,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Minoru Usui President & Representative Director
Koichi Kubota Representative Director
Masayuki Kawana Director & General Manager-Human Resources
Hideaki Omiya Independent Outside Director
Tatsuaki Seki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-1.39%4 653
CANON INC.0.31%28 103
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.93%17 596
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.29.12%4 697
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-21.07%3 444
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.25%887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group