SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

(6724)
Seiko Epson : Epson IC with Voice/Audio Play Function Supports 12 Languages

07/22/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

News Release

- TOKYO, Japan, July 23, 2019 -

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, 'Epson') has begun shipping a PC tool for creating high-quality voice data in an expanded range of languages for an Epson audio playback microcontroller and IC. The new tool is compatible with Epson's S1C31D50 (a 32-bit microcontroller with dedicated sound hardware) and the S1V3G340 audio playback IC.
The microcontroller and IC support four languages (American English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean), but the new tool provides support for an additional eight languages (American Spanish, British English, Canadian French, French, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish).

The use of voice guidance has become increasingly common in items ranging from remote-controlled tankless water heaters, home electronics, and health and fitness equipment to alarms in office buildings, shopping complexes, and factories. Epson's existing sound playback microcontroller and IC have been optimized for these applications and have been well-received by customers. By providing the new tool, Epson enables developers of items such as household equipment, home electronics, health and fitness equipment, and industrial equipment to easily make their products multilingual by embedding an IC.
Epson bundles the tool with evaluation boards and provides it for free to customers of the S1C31D50 microcontroller and S1V3G340 IC.

Epson is committed to helping its customers improve the performance of their products with solutions that leverage Epson's efficient, compact, and precision technologies.

Notes:

  2. See the website below for more information about the S1C31D50 32-bit microcontroller with dedicated sound hardware.
    global.epson.com/products_and_drivers/semicon/products/micro_controller/armcore/
  3. See the website below for more information about the S1V3G340 audio playback IC.
    global.epson.com/products_and_drivers/semicon/products/speech/voice_guidance_index.html
  4. Check the following website to see the demonstration video.
    https://youtu.be/HOoCBC0NaEs

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.
global.epson.com/

Disclaimer

Seiko Epson Corporation published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 02:54:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 107 B
EBIT 2020 58 789 M
Net income 2020 43 817 M
Finance 2020 96 893 M
Yield 2020 3,59%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 598 B
Managers
NameTitle
Minoru Usui President & Representative Director
Koichi Kubota Representative Director
Masayuki Kawana Director & General Manager-Human Resources
Hideaki Omiya Independent Outside Director
Tatsuaki Seki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION13.73%5 550
CANON INC6.62%30 535
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP28.77%20 628
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD28.93%4 825
KONICA MINOLTA INC7.85%4 794
KONICA MINOLTA INC (ADR)9.77%4 794
