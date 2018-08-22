Log in
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
Seiko Epson : Epson Installs New Robot Production Line at its Toyoshina Plant

08/22/2018 | 04:57am CEST

News Release

- TOKYO, Japan, August 22, 2018 -

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, 'Epson') has installed a new production line for manufacturing autonomous dual-arm and other sophisticated robots at its Toyoshina Plant in Azumino in Japan. The new line, which will begin operating in September 2018, is part of the company's vision to grow its robotics solutions business.

The new production line will play a role in the development of efficient assembly technology and in human resources training. With the new line, Epson will more than triple its current industrial robot production capacity by the fiscal year starting April 2025, while it simultaneously drives innovations in R&D and advances production technology.

As the R&D center for Epson's robotics solutions business, the Toyoshina Plant works closely with Epson's production sites around the world. The new production line in Toyoshina will facilitate Epson's efforts to maximize the efficiency of the cycle that runs from key component development and design to establishing volume production technology and manufacturing. The company expects this to yield benefits in the form of faster time-to-market and improved assembly efficiency.

Epson seeks to contribute to people's lifestyles and to society in general. It will strive to become an indispensable company by driving robotics innovation to provide new and genuine customer value.

Profile of the new production line

Start of operations September 2018
Items manufactured Robots, including autonomous dual-arm robots
Total floor area Approx. 3,522 m²

Profile of the Toyoshina Plant

Address 6925 Tazawa, Toyoshina, Azumino-shi, Nagano-ken, Japan
Operations Design and development of visual communications business products
Research and development of robotics solutions business products
Lot size 109,004 m²
Start of operations 1983

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
global.epson.com/

Disclaimer

Seiko Epson Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 02:56:07 UTC
