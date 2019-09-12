Seiko Epson : Epson and Panduit to Partner in Portable Label Solutions

News Release

- TOKYO, Japan, and SOMERSET (WI), United States, September 13, 2019 -

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, 'Epson') and U.S.-based Panduit Corporation have entered into a partnership in portable label solutions.

Panduit is an end-to-end electrical and network infrastructure provider of OEM, Industrial Construction and MRO, Enterprise, Data Center and Industrial Networking solutions. These solutions include a wide variety of safety signage, labels, and identification products to support a wide variety of application needs. These products are sold through a global network of distributors who provide local inventory, product support and logistics services so their customers can expect to receive exactly what they need when they need it.

Epson is a global manufacturer of printers for the home and office as well as for the commercial and industrial sectors. Epson's LABELWORKS PX series of industrial labeling solutions are used in factories, network installations, and anywhere else wires and cables require identifying labels. Epson label printing solutions are easy to use and are packed with features that enable users to quickly and easily print custom labels for their particular application. The rugged build and dependability of the LABELWORKS PX series make them ideal for use in even harsh work environments.

Under the terms of the partnership,

Epson will develop and manufacture new label printers and supplies for Panduit apart from its own brand LABELWORKS PX series. In January 2020, Epson will release two products that will be sold through Panduit, the MP100 and MP300.*

Epson will also commercialize label printer cartridges for Panduit's special industrial label media, and both companies will add them to their product line-ups.

These projects will integrate the strengths of both companies-the strength of Epson's label printers and the strength of Panduit's special media lineup-to realize industrial solutions that meet the needs of customers across a broad spectrum of industries. The companies will seek to provide these solutions to even more customers through their respective sales networks.

In the Americas, Epson has been selling LABELWORKS PX series printing solutions through its U.S. subsidiary K-SUN Corporation.

Koichi Kubota, Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Seiko Epson's Printing Solutions Operations Division has high hopes for the partnership with Panduit, saying, 'In addition to a strong sales network, Panduit offers a wide range of special media for industrial labels, as well as the required processing technology. I am confident that the combination of Panduit's media with Epson's label printers will help us provide satisfaction to even more customers.'

Dennis Renaud, President and CEO of Panduit, 'A critical element of our strategy is to accelerate the development of solutions for our customers by partnering with great companies like Epson, whose technologies can be incorporated with our offering to bring value to our customers and partners.'

Epson and Panduit will provide labeling solutions that capitalize on their respective strengths to help customers raise their productivity and grow their businesses.

Panduit will exhibit products, including the MP100 and MP300, at the NECA Show to be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas in September 2019.

For information about the NECA Show:

https://www.necashow.org/NECA2019/public/enter.aspx

* Please contact your nearest Panduit location for product pricing and other information. * Company names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective company.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

global.epson.com/

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.