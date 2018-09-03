Seiko Epson : Epson's M-A352 Accelerometer Ideal for Structure Health Monitoring

- TOKYO, Japan, September 3, 2018 -

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, 'Epson') has developed a new high-performance three-axis accelerometer, the M-A352. Samples will begin shipping at the end of 2018, with volume production scheduled for the spring of 2019.

Epson's accelerometers, first launched in 2014, have been used in an array of applications, earning an excellent reputation for outstanding performance and quality. Aging social infrastructure and the soaring cost of infrastructure maintenance, monitoring, and renewal are recognized as serious problems for nations and communities. This recognition is driving a growing need for technology to monitor the health of structures using sensors.

Epson developed the new M-A352 to give momentum to the spread of serious structure health monitoring technology. The M-A352 provides the necessary noise performance of 1 µG/√Hz or better (servo accelerometer*1 class) along with outstanding durability and manufacturability, ensuring stable supply and cost competitiveness. Offering a rare combination of excellent accuracy and high durability, the M-A352 can be used for applications where high-accuracy measurements were formerly difficult to take.

Product features

High shock resistance: 1,200 G (quadruple that of the M-A351, Epson's existing product)

Low noise: 0.5 µG/√Hz typ.

Wide dynamic range: 27 bits

Original noise-resistance direct digital conversion technology

Low-jitter external trigger function that enables high-accuracy time synchronization in multi-node measurement

Applications

This accelerometer can be used in structure health monitoring (e.g., of buildings, roadway structures, bridges, tunnels, and steel towers), earthquake detection, environmental vibration measurement, industrial equipment monitoring, unmanned vehicles (e.g., terrestrial vehicles, undersea probes), and the measurement of the vibration and path of industrial equipment and vehicles.

Epson is scheduled to give a technical presentation and demonstration of this product at 2018 DGON Inertial Sensors and Systems (ISS), an international conference to be held in Braunschweig, Germany, from September 11-12.

Notes:

See the attachment for the specifications. (100KB) Please see the link below for further details about these products. Inquiries can also be made from this website.

global.epson.com/products_and_drivers/sensing_system/

Glossary

*1 A type of high-accuracy accelerometer that is widely used in earthquake detection and to measure slight vibrations of civil engineering structures.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

global.epson.com/