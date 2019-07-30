Seiko Epson : Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

Code number: 6724

URL: global.epson.com

Representative: Minoru Usui, President

Inquiries: Tatsuaki Seki, Director, General Administrative Manager of the Management Control

Tel: +81-266-52-3131

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 1, 2019

Scheduled starting date of payment for the dividends: -

Reference materials regarding financial results for the period: Yes

Briefing on quarterly financial results: Yes (for analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Results of Three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(%: Change from same period previous year)

Revenue Business Profit Profit from operating activities Profit before tax Profit for the period Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2019 249,627 △4.2 4,511 △69.2 3,429 △74.6 2,865 △80.0 248 △97.8 249 △97.8 Three months ended June 30, 2018 260,460 2.2 14,624 △12.7 13,491 △8.2 14,334 △0.8 11,226 8.9 11,166 9.4

Note:

Total comprehensive income for the period:

Three months ended Jun.30, 2019 (¥6,950) million (-%)

Three months ended Jun.30, 2018 ¥17,989 million (24.3%)

Business profit is calculated by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses from Revenue.

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2019 0.71 0.71 Three months ended June 30, 2018 31.70 31.70

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Equity attributable to owners of the parent company ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2019 1,045,648 517,969 515,696 49.3 As of March 31, 2019 1,038,389 542,747 540,181 52.0

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year End Year Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2019 - 31.00 - 31.00 62.00 Year ended March 31, 2020 - Year ended March 31, 2020 (Forecast) 31.00 - 31.00 62.00

Note:

Changes from the latest announced forecasts: None

3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(%:Change from same period previous year)

Revenue Business Profit Profit from operating activities Profit before tax Profit for the period Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent company Basic earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen For the Year ending March 31, 2020 1,130,000 3.7 65,000 △7.8 60,000 △15.9 59,000 △18.1 45,000 △16.7 45,000 △16.2 129.07

Note:

Changes from the latest announced forecasts: None

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting from changes in the scope of consolidation): None

(2) Changes in accounting policies, or changes in accounting estimates

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than the changes above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None

For details, please refer to page 12 'Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Changes in Accounting Policies'.

(3) Number of shares outstanding

Issued shares (including treasury shares): Treasury shares: Average number of shares: (Share) As of June 30, 2019 399,634,778 As of March 31, 2019 399,634,778 As of June 30, 2019 50,988,675 As of March 31, 2019 47,397,639 Three months ended June 30, 2019 350,871,422 Three months ended June 30, 2018 352,228,629