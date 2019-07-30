Seiko Epson : Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019
0
07/30/2019 | 02:30am EDT
Code number: 6724
URL: global.epson.com
Representative: Minoru Usui, President
Inquiries: Tatsuaki Seki, Director, General Administrative Manager of the Management Control
Tel: +81-266-52-3131
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 1, 2019
Scheduled starting date of payment for the dividends: -
Reference materials regarding financial results for the period: Yes
Briefing on quarterly financial results: Yes (for analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Results of Three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(%: Change from same period previous year)
Revenue
Business Profit
Profit from operating activities
Profit before tax
Profit for the period
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2019
249,627
△4.2
4,511
△69.2
3,429
△74.6
2,865
△80.0
248
△97.8
249
△97.8
Three months ended June 30, 2018
260,460
2.2
14,624
△12.7
13,491
△8.2
14,334
△0.8
11,226
8.9
11,166
9.4
Note:
Total comprehensive income for the period:
Three months ended Jun.30, 2019 (¥6,950) million (-%)
Three months ended Jun.30, 2018 ¥17,989 million (24.3%)
Business profit is calculated by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses from Revenue.
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2019
0.71
0.71
Three months ended June 30, 2018
31.70
31.70
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2019
1,045,648
517,969
515,696
49.3
As of March 31, 2019
1,038,389
542,747
540,181
52.0
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year End
Year Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2019
-
31.00
-
31.00
62.00
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
Year ended March 31, 2020 (Forecast)
31.00
-
31.00
62.00
Note:
Changes from the latest announced forecasts: None
3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(%:Change from same period previous year)
Revenue
Business Profit
Profit from operating activities
Profit before tax
Profit for the period
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent company
Basic earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
For the Year ending March 31, 2020
1,130,000
3.7
65,000
△7.8
60,000
△15.9
59,000
△18.1
45,000
△16.7
45,000
△16.2
129.07
Note:
Changes from the latest announced forecasts: None
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting from changes in the scope of consolidation): None
(2) Changes in accounting policies, or changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than the changes above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
For details, please refer to page 12 'Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Changes in Accounting Policies'.
(3) Number of shares outstanding
Issued shares (including treasury shares):
Treasury shares:
Average number of shares:
(Share)
As of June 30, 2019
399,634,778
As of March 31, 2019
399,634,778
As of June 30, 2019
50,988,675
As of March 31, 2019
47,397,639
Three months ended June 30, 2019
350,871,422
Three months ended June 30, 2018
352,228,629
* This report is not reviewed by certified public accountants nor auditors.
* Explanation of appropriate use of forecast and other special items
(Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements)
This report includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's view from the information available at the time of the announcement. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect Epson include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the ability of Epson to continue to timely introduce new products and services in markets, consumption trends, competition, technology trends, and exchange rate fluctuations.
Assumptions for the forecasts and warnings for users of the forecasts are available on page 4 'Qualitative Information Regarding the Consolidated Financial Outlook'
(How to access supplementary explanations and details of briefing on financial results)
The Company is scheduled to hold a briefing for analysts on financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 and to post materials used at the briefing on the Company's website on that day.
U.S. dollar amounts are presented for the convenience of the readers. This translation should not be construed to imply that the yen amounts actually represent, or have been or could be converted into, equivalent amounts in U.S. dollars. The exchange rate of ¥107.685 = U.S.$1 at the end of the reporting period has been used for the purpose of presentation.
