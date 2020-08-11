Seiko : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

August 11, 2020 Company name: SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Listing: Tokyo Code number: 8050 URL: https://www.seiko.co.jp/en/ Representative: Yoshinobu Nakamura, President Contact person: Shimesu Takizawa, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-3563-2111 Quarterly securities report issuing date: August 12, 2020 (in Japanese) Dividend payment date: - Supplemental information for financial statements: Available Investor meeting presentation: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Note) Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down.

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated financial results ( % represents the change from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit (loss) Ordinary profit (loss) Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2020 35,612 (39.2) (2,178) - (2,595) - 942 (56.2) June 30, 2019 58,539 (1.4) 2,831 16.5 3,315 (4.3) 2,153 (29.8)

Note: Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2020: 1,215 million yen 28.4 % Three months ended June 30, 2019: 946 million yen (81.2) % Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 22.87 22.87 June 30, 2019 52.26 52.25 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity capital ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2020 304,642 104,026 33.7 March 31, 2020 299,990 104,273 34.4 (Reference) Shareholder's equity As of June 30, 2020: 102,696 million yen As of March 31, 2020: 103,050 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Year-end Total Fiscal year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen ended March 31, 2020 - 37.50 - 37.50 75.00 ending March 31, 2021 - ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) - - - -

(Note) Revision of the latest announced dividends forecast: None The dividends forecast has not been determined yet at present.

3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

( % represents the change from the previous fiscal year)