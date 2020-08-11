Seiko : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
[Japanese GAAP]
August 11, 2020
Company name:
SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Stock Listing: Tokyo
Code number:
8050
URL:
https://www.seiko.co.jp/en/
Representative:
Yoshinobu Nakamura, President
Contact person:
Shimesu Takizawa, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-3563-2111
Quarterly securities report issuing date:
August 12, 2020 (in Japanese)
Dividend payment date:
-
Supplemental information for financial statements:
Available
Investor meeting presentation:
Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Note) Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down.
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated financial results
( % represents the change from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit (loss)
Ordinary profit (loss)
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2020
35,612
(39.2)
(2,178)
-
(2,595)
-
942
(56.2)
June 30, 2019
58,539
(1.4)
2,831
16.5
3,315
(4.3)
2,153
(29.8)
Note: Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
1,215
million yen
28.4 %
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
946
million yen
(81.2) %
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
22.87
22.87
June 30, 2019
52.26
52.25
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2020
304,642
104,026
33.7
March 31, 2020
299,990
104,273
34.4
(Reference) Shareholder's equity
As of June 30, 2020:
102,696
million yen
As of March 31, 2020:
103,050 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
ended March 31, 2020
-
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
ending March 31, 2021
-
ending March 31, 2021
(Forecast)
-
-
-
-
(Note) Revision of the latest announced dividends forecast: None The dividends forecast has not been determined yet at present.
3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
( % represents the change from the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit (loss)
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Fiscal year ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
210,000
(12.2)
200
(96.7)
(1,300)
-
1,000
(70.5)
24.26
(Note) Revision of the latest announced financial forecast: Revised
