Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Seiko Holdings Corporation    8050   JP3414700009

SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(8050)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seiko : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:19am EDT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

August 11, 2020

Company name:

SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Stock Listing: Tokyo

Code number:

8050

URL: https://www.seiko.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Yoshinobu Nakamura, President

Contact person:

Shimesu Takizawa, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-3563-2111

Quarterly securities report issuing date:

August 12, 2020 (in Japanese)

Dividend payment date:

-

Supplemental information for financial statements:

Available

Investor meeting presentation:

Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Note) Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down.

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated financial results

( % represents the change from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit (loss)

Ordinary profit (loss)

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2020

35,612

(39.2)

(2,178)

-

(2,595)

-

942

(56.2)

June 30, 2019

58,539

(1.4)

2,831

16.5

3,315

(4.3)

2,153

(29.8)

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

1,215

million yen

28.4 %

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

946

million yen

(81.2) %

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

22.87

22.87

June 30, 2019

52.26

52.25

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2020

304,642

104,026

33.7

March 31, 2020

299,990

104,273

34.4

(Reference) Shareholder's equity

As of June 30, 2020:

102,696

million yen

As of March 31, 2020:

103,050 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

ended March 31, 2020

-

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

ending March 31, 2021

-

ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

-

-

-

-

(Note) Revision of the latest announced dividends forecast: None The dividends forecast has not been determined yet at present.

3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

( % represents the change from the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit (loss)

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Fiscal year ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

210,000

(12.2)

200

(96.7)

(1,300)

-

1,000

(70.5)

24.26

(Note) Revision of the latest announced financial forecast: Revised

Disclaimer

Seiko Holdings Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 06:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:19aSEIKO : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 20..
PU
03/30SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SEIKO HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019SEIKO : Consolidated financial summary for the three months ended June 30, 2019
PU
2019SEIKO HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SEIKO : Consolidated Financial Summary for the six months ended September 30, 20..
PU
2018SEIKO HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018SEIKO : Consolidated financial summary for the three months ended June 30, 2018
PU
2018SEIKO : Notification of the Posting of Extraordinary Loss
PU
2018SEIKO : Consolidated financial summary for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 227 B 2 141 M 2 141 M
Net income 2021 6 586 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net Debt 2021 65 076 M 613 M 613 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,99x
Yield 2021 5,22%
Capitalization 59 193 M 560 M 558 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 947
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Seiko Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 510,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 436,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinji Hattori Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Yoshinobu Nakamura President & Representative Director
Shuntaro Ishii Director
Shimesu Takizawa Director & Manager-Corporate Planning
Akio Naito Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-50.87%560
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-10.30%221 895
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL2.58%85 416
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-19.88%56 071
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.48.63%44 546
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-24.61%35 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group