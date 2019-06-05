Select Bancorp Announces Plans for Sale of Six Mile, South Carolina Location

DUNN, N.C., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” NASDAQ: SLCT), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced today that the Bank has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Six Mile, South Carolina branch located at 115 North Main Street, to Pickens Savings & Loan Association, FA. Terms of the agreement provide for Pickens to assume the majority of deposits and to acquire selected assets associated with the branch, while Select retains the loans.



“Making a decision like this is never an easy one, but we believe it is the best decision for our customers, the community, our team members and our shareholders,” said William L. Hedgepeth II, president and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. “It is our belief that the community of Six Mile can be better served by a local community bank. Pickens Savings & Loan will be in a much better position to provide local decision making and community outreach due to their proximity to Six Mile. We are confident that the level of service to the customers and the community of Six Mile is extremely important to Pickens Savings & Loan.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 pending regulatory approvals. Customers will be receiving a letter announcing the change with further communication coming as the closing date nears.

“We will continue to work very hard to always provide the best service to our customers in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible,” Hedgepeth said. “That’s what ‘common sense banking’ is all about.”

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”. Select Bank & Trust has 18 offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington N.C. and Blacksburg, Rock Hill, and Six Mile, S.C. Select Bank & Trust serves these, and nearby communities focusing on local businesses and consumers as a dedicated community bank. The mission of Select Bank & Trust is to be the bank of choice in the communities we serve, by providing exceptional customer service, superior products and experienced bankers using a “common sense” approach to banking. When customers choose to bank with Select Bank & Trust, they receive quality financial products at a fair and competitive price, along with unparalleled friendly, courteous, and responsive service.

