Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Select Bancorp Inc    SLCT

SELECT BANCORP INC (SLCT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Select Bancorp Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:56pm CEST

DUNN, N.C., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,583,334 shares of the Company’s common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $55.0 million. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 687,500 shares of its common stock. FIG Partners, LLC is serving as the sole book-running manager for this offering. The Company expects to close the transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, on or about August 30, 2018.

The Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $52.0 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to make investments in the Bank, to enhance its capital position and that of the Bank, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement and prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-225805) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. These documents may be obtained at no charge from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, or from FIG Partners, LLC, 1475 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30309, by calling 1-404-601-7200.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell these securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. It primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”. 

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements generally relate to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believes,” “expects,” or “are expected to,” “plans,” “projects,” “goals,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “continues,” “intends to,” “outlook” or “anticipates,” or variations of these and similar words, or by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties.  The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about the offering. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict.  You are encouraged to review the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect the Company’s business and results of operations and an investment in its common stock that are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that update such risk factors.  You should treat any forward-looking statements as speaking only as of the date they are made, and such statements are based only on information actually known to Company management at the time.  Management undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Mark A. Jeffries
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Office: 910-892-7080 and Direct: 910-897-3603
markj@SelectBank.com
SelectBank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SELECT BANCORP INC
12:56pSelect Bancorp Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
GL
08/27SELECT BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/27Select Bancorp Announces Commencement of Common Stock Offering
GL
08/08SELECT BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/26SELECT BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/26SELECT BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25Select Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
06/15Select Bancorp to Join Russell 3000® Index
GL
05/24SELECT BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
05/22SELECT BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Select Bancorp readies common stock offering 
07/25Select Bancorp reports Q2 results 
06/18Select Bancorp to join Russell 3000 index 
05/10Select Bancorp reports Q1 results 
03/02Select Bancorp reports Q4 results 
Chart SELECT BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Select Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SELECT BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William L. Hedgepeth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Gary Ciccone Chairman
Lynn H. Johnson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Jeffries Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim H. Glen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SELECT BANCORP INC3.40%187
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-4.96%180 818
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 881
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.84%60 217
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-11.51%52 903
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-17.95%44 468
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.