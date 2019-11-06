Select Energy Services : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Updates 0 11/06/2019 | 10:40pm EST Send by mail :

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ('Select' or 'the Company'), a leading provider of water management and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $329.0 million as compared to $323.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $397.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the divestment of certain non-core operations that contributed an incremental $7.2 million of revenue in the second quarter of 2019 and an incremental $33.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $7.2 million compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $31.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit was $41.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $39.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $59.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. Total gross margin for Select was 12.5% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 12.3% in the second quarter of 2019 and 15.0% in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization ('D&A') for the third quarter of 2019 was 21.1% compared to 21.2% for the second quarter of 2019 and 23.0% for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.9 million, or 14.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $51.6 million or 15.9% of revenue in the second quarter of 2019 and $73.7 million or 18.6% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018. Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of gross profit before D&A (non-GAAP measure) to gross profit and of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) to net income. Holli Ladhani, President and CEO, stated, 'The team continued to deliver strong free cash flow. With over $67 million of operating cash flow in the quarter, we funded our capital program, including the build out of our Northern Delaware pipeline, executed a small but strategic acquisition and returned capital to shareholders via a modest share repurchase initiative, all while continuing to build cash on the balance sheet. 'The recent WCS acquisition furthers our strategy to support the increased use of produced water in well completions. This business is an industry-leading provider of advanced water treatment solutions throughout the full water life cycle, including specialized stimulation flow assurance and integrity additives and treatment monitoring services throughout the U.S. land market. As the industry continues to advance the reuse of produced water in frac fluid systems, we believe this business provides an attractive opportunity to further bridge the service capabilities and relationships of our existing water business with our robust chemicals expertise. Additionally, this acquisition establishes a strong strategic sourcing relationship with one of the preeminent chemical manufacturers in the industry to expand our overall product offerings to our customers. 'Operationally, I'm pleased with the resilience of our overall business in the context of a tough market. Strong performance in our Water Infrastructure and Oilfield Chemicals segments drove sequential consolidated revenue growth while protecting our overall gross margins. 'Looking forward, based on lower anticipated activity levels in the near term, we have further reduced our full year capital expenditure guidance to a range of $100 million to $110 million relative to our most recent range of $120 million to $140 million. This guidance includes the $40 million allocated to our Northern Delaware Pipeline project, which is progressing on budget and is expected to be online in the fourth quarter. Our strong cash flow from operations and disciplined capital approach allowed us to achieve the bottom end of our full year free cash flow guidance range a quarter ahead of schedule, and we expect to finish the year above the top end of our full year free cash flow guidance provided at the beginning of the year. 'With our debt-free balance sheet and seven consecutive quarters of free cash flow generation since the Rockwater merger, we are well positioned to manage what will be a challenging market ahead of us. We will protect our strong balance sheet while continuing to focus on expanding our capabilities that enable us to bring full life-cycle solutions to our customers. We will continue evaluating investments in infrastructure, as well as in technologies that support our operational efficiency initiatives and service differentiation, such as WCS, all while keeping a disciplined approach to capital allocation,' concluded Ladhani. Business Segment Information The Water Services segment generated revenues of $196.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $202.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $233.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin before D&A for Water Services was 21.9% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 23.2% in the second quarter of 2019 and 23.9% in the third quarter of 2018. The sequential decline in revenue and gross margin before D&A was driven largely by a full quarter impact of pricing pressures that began during the second quarter, particularly in our water transfer and rentals businesses. The Water Infrastructure segment generated revenues of $64.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $51.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $65.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin before D&A for Water Infrastructure was 26.9% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 25.6% in the second quarter of 2019 and 35.8% in the third quarter of 2018. The sequential growth in revenues and gross margin before D&A in the third quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by increased volumes on our high-margin Bakken Pipelines as well as increased volumes and improved margin performance of our Northern Delaware water sourcing infrastructure. The Oilfield Chemicals segment generated revenues of $67.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $63.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $64.0 million during the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin before D&A for Oilfield Chemicals was 15.6% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 14.2% in the second quarter of 2019 and 11.7% in the third quarter of 2018. The segment continues to see strong demand for its friction reducer product lines, with sequential margin growth driven by decreased freight costs as a result of expanding in-basin friction reducer manufacturing and improved inventory management. The 'Other' category, which contains the residual wind-down impacts of the non-core businesses that were largely divested and wound down during the first half of 2019, generated revenues of $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, down from $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $33.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The 'Other' category contributed gross loss before D&A of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to gross loss before D&A of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 and gross profit before D&A of $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. The negative contribution during the third quarter was driven primarily by residual site remediation costs related to the wind-down of our Canadian operations. Select's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter includes $9.6 million of non-recurring or non-cash adjustments, including $3.6 million of loss on sales of subsidiaries and other assets, primarily related to non-cash losses incurred from the sale of remaining Canadian and sand hauling assets and the sale of certain underutilized assets within the Water Services segment, $2.0 million of transaction costs, primarily related to the site remediation costs in Canada, and $0.3 million of lease abandonment and impairment costs. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $3.6 million adjustment and foreign currency losses related to Canadian operations produced a net impact of $0.1 million. Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $67.5 million as compared to $38.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $60.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2019 included a $24.4 million contribution from working capital. Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were $25.4 million, net of ordinary course asset sales of $3.5 million. This figure includes approximately $5.0 million of capital expenditures related to ongoing development activities in the Northern Delaware Basin. Cash flow from operations less capex, net of asset sales, was $42.1 million during the third quarter. Other net cash uses during the third quarter included $11.9 million to fund the repurchase of approximately 1.44 million shares of our Class A common stock and $10.7 million for acquisitions and divestitures, including $10.4 million for the acquisition of WCS, the well chemical services division of Baker Hughes Company. The WCS acquisition closed on September 30, 2019 and therefore did not contribute to our third quarter results. Going forward, WCS results will be reported as a part of our Oilfield Chemicals segment. Total liquidity was $251.5 million as of September 30, 2019, as compared to $221.9 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2019, compared to $45.0 million as of December 31, 2018. A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. About Select Energy Services, Inc. Select Energy Services, Inc. ('Select') is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergyservices.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements All statements in this communication other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as 'expect,' 'will,' 'estimate' and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected, and the assumptions or bases underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced in the 'Risk Factors' section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K. Investors should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law. WTTR-ER SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Water services $ 196,782 $ 233,503 $ 619,388 $ 685,687 Water infrastructure 63,953 65,878 169,279 175,662 Oilfield chemicals 67,932 63,985 197,762 192,422 Other 301 33,604 29,072 112,841 Total revenue 328,968 396,970 1,015,501 1,166,612 Costs of revenue Water services 153,741 177,643 472,013 518,844 Water infrastructure 46,748 42,324 126,634 120,304 Oilfield chemicals 57,357 56,473 170,935 172,057 Other 1,865 29,280 30,365 98,153 Depreciation and amortization 28,263 31,853 88,624 93,180 Total costs of revenue 287,974 337,573 888,571 1,002,538 Gross profit 40,994 59,397 126,930 164,074 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 27,280 25,110 86,953 77,662 Depreciation and amortization 952 984 2,858 2,332 Impairment of goodwill - - 4,396 - Impairment of property and equipment 49 - 942 2,282 Impairment of cost-method investment - - - 2,000 Lease abandonment costs 238 1,045 1,494 4,142 Total operating expenses 28,519 27,139 96,643 88,418 Income from operations 12,475 32,258 30,287 75,656 Other income (expense) (Losses) gains on sales of property and equipment, net (2,033) 1,458 (8,233) 2,959 Interest expense, net (438) (1,322) (2,370) (3,815) Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (59) 248 268 (492) Other (expense) income, net (272) 40 (62) 140 Income before income tax expense 9,673 32,682 19,890 74,448 Income tax expense (2,501) (1,415) (3,250) (2,027) Net income 7,172 31,267 16,640 72,421 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,793) (8,316) (3,926) (22,409) Net income attributable to Select Energy Services, Inc. $ 5,379 $ 22,951 $ 12,714 $ 50,012 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Class A-Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.29 $ 0.16 $ 0.69 Class A-2-Basic $ - $ - $ - $ 0.69 Class B-Basic $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Class A-Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.29 $ 0.16 $ 0.69 Class A-2-Diluted $ - $ - $ - $ 0.69 Class B-Diluted $ - $ - $ - $ - SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,999 $ 17,237 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,392 and $5,329, respectively 310,730 341,711 Accounts receivable, related parties 5,493 1,119 Inventories 39,613 44,992 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,233 27,093 Total current assets 425,068 432,152 Property and equipment 1,084,096 1,114,378 Accumulated depreciation (617,740) (611,530) Property and equipment held-for-sale, net 890 - Total property and equipment, net 467,246 502,848 Right-of-use assets 73,138 - Goodwill 266,934 273,801 Other intangible assets, net 139,969 148,377 Other assets 4,502 3,427 Total assets $ 1,376,857 $ 1,360,605 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 38,530 $ 53,847 Accrued accounts payable 51,209 62,536 Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties 3,297 5,056 Accrued salaries and benefits 25,761 22,113 Accrued insurance 13,367 14,849 Sales tax payable 1,185 5,820 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,784 14,560 Current operating lease liabilities 19,488 - Current portion of finance lease obligations 248 938 Total current liabilities 165,869 179,719 Long-term operating lease liabilities 72,672 16,752 Other long-term liabilities 12,197 8,361 Long-term debt - 45,000 Total liabilities 250,738 249,832 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 86,321,013 and 78,956,555 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 863 790 Class A-2 common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 - - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 18,461,975 and 26,026,843 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively 185 260 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 - - Additional paid-in capital 893,293 813,599 Retained earnings 31,367 18,653 Accumulated other comprehensive deficit - (368) Total stockholders' equity 925,708 832,934 Noncontrolling interests 200,411 277,839 Total equity 1,126,119 1,110,773 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,376,857 $ 1,360,605 SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 16,640 $ 72,421 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 91,482 95,512 Net loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 4,971 (2,959) Bad debt expense 1,764 1,430 Amortization of debt issuance costs 516 516 Inventory write-down 228 430 Equity-based compensation 11,874 8,030 Impairment of goodwill 4,396 - Impairment of property and equipment 942 2,282 Impairment of cost-method investment - 2,000 Loss on divestitures 3,262 - Other operating items, net 259 971 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 14,835 (46,010) Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,774 (7,950) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (18,727) (2,043) Net cash provided by operating activities 142,216 124,630 Cash flows from investing activities Working capital settlement 691 - Proceeds received from divestitures 24,927 - Purchase of property and equipment (86,374) (109,500) Acquisitions, net of cash received (10,400) (1,953) Proceeds received from sales of property and equipment 13,958 9,363 Net cash used in investing activities (57,198) (102,090) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings from revolving line of credit 5,000 45,000 Payments on long-term debt (50,000) (55,000) Payments of finance lease obligations (743) (1,517) Proceeds from share issuance 110 731 Distributions to noncontrolling interests, net (349) (506) Repurchase of common stock (13,401) (877) Net cash used in financing activities (59,383) (12,169) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 127 (95) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 25,762 10,276 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 17,237 2,774 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 42,999 $ 13,050 Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation and amortization (D&A) and gross margin before D&A are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income, plus interest expense, taxes and depreciation & amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus/(minus) loss/(income) from discontinued operations, plus any impairment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to GAAP, plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures, plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains) and plus any inventory write-downs. We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or gross profit before D&A in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit before D&A may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For further discussion, please see 'Item 6. Selected Financial Data' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented: Three months ended, September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands) Net income $ 7,172 $ 8,068 $ 31,267 Interest expense 438 839 1,322 Income tax expense 2,501 571 1,415 Depreciation and amortization 29,215 29,749 32,837 EBITDA 39,326 39,227 66,841 Impairment of property and equipment 49 374 - Lease abandonment costs 238 183 1,045 Non-recurring severance expenses - - 495 Non-recurring transaction costs 2,025 412 2,645 Non-cash compensation expenses 3,566 4,129 2,565 Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries 3,648 7,314 315 Foreign currency (gain) loss 59 (67) (248) Inventory write-down - - 36 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,911 $ 51,572 $ 73,694 The following tables present a reconciliation of gross profit before D&A to total gross profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a calculation of gross margin before D&A for the periods presented: Three months ended, September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands) Gross profit by segment Water services $ 23,622 $ 25,837 $ 35,875 Water infrastructure 10,796 7,181 17,593 Oilfield chemicals 8,140 7,203 5,397 Other (1,564) (282) 532 As reported gross profit 40,994 39,939 59,397 Plus depreciation and amortization Water services 19,419 21,023 19,987 Water infrastructure 6,409 6,073 5,960 Oilfield chemicals 2,435 1,747 2,115 Other - - 3,791 Total depreciation and amortization 28,263 28,843 31,853 Gross profit before D&A $ 69,257 $ 68,782 $ 91,250 Gross Profit before D&A by segment Water services 43,041 46,860 55,862 Water infrastructure 17,205 13,254 23,553 Oilfield chemicals 10,575 8,950 7,512 Other (1,564) (282) 4,323 Total gross profit before D&A $ 69,257 $ 68,782 $ 91,250 Gross Margin before D&A by segment Water services 21.9% 23.2% 23.9% Water infrastructure 26.9% 25.6% 35.8% Oilfield chemicals 15.6% 14.2% 11.7% Other (519.6)% (3.9)% 12.9% Total gross margin before D&A 21.1% 21.2% 23.0% Contacts: Select Energy Services Chris George - VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer (713) 296-1073 IR@selectenergyservices.com Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott 713-529-6600 WTTR@dennardlascar.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-reports-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-and-operational-updates-300953180.html SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc. 