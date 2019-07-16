Log in
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC

(WTTR)
Select Energy Services : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release 2019 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:  

Select Energy Services, Inc. 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When:  

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central

How:   

Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below

    

Where:         

http://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-and-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 21, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13692088#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-and-presentations for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services, Inc. ("Select") is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States.  Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal.  Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well.  Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States.  For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergyservices.com.

WTTR-PR

 Contacts:    

Select Energy Services 


Chris George – VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer


(713) 296-1073


IR@selectenergyservices.com  




Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott


(713) 529-6600


WTTR@dennardlascar.com  



 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-announces-2019-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-300885026.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About