Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Select Energy Services Inc    WTTR

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC (WTTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Select Energy Services Inc : Select Energy Services, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Select Energy Services, Inc. Class A (NYSE: WTTR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-D609081461610.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC
02:14pSELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC : Select Energy Services, Inc. Class A to Host Earnin..
AC
08/09SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
07/25SELECT ENERGY SERVICES : Woods County commissioners approve gravel bids
AQ
07/12Free Technical Research on Weyerhaeuser and Three More Industrial Goods Equit..
AC
06/19SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Select Energy’s..
AC
05/25SELECT ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Executive Addition
AQ
05/22SELECT ENERGY SERVICES : Announces executive addition
AQ
05/21SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other ..
AQ
05/14SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
05/11SELECT ENERGY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Select Energy Services EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
08/08Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/23The Daily Drilling Report's Weekly Oilfield Almanac And Gazette 
07/13Summer Screens And Shorts Coming Out 
07/12SELECT ENERGY : Q2 Shaping Up To Be A Blowout 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 628 M
EBIT 2018 133 M
Net income 2018 89,1 M
Debt 2018 46,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,35
P/E ratio 2019 11,27
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 1 619 M
Chart SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Select Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,6 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Holli C. Ladhani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Schmitz Executive Chairman
Nicholas L. Swyka Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris George Senior Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Robert Vincent Delaney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC-14.47%1 619
SUBSEA 7-7.11%4 517
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY78.94%4 370
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED31.08%3 769
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-10.73%3 486
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 222
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.