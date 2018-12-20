Log in
SELECT INCOME REIT
Select Income REIT : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

12/20/2018 | 10:19pm CET

Shareholders Approve the Merger with Government Properties Income Trust to Form a Combined Company Called Office Properties Income Trust

Select Income REIT (Nasdaq: SIR) announced the results of its Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today as follows.

Shareholders approved the merger of SIR with Government Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: GOV), with 68.6% of the outstanding shares and 88.3% of the shares voted in favor of the merger.

SIR expects the merger to be effective on December 31, 2018. As part of the merger, the combined company will change its name to Office Properties Income Trust and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “OPI”.

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. SIR is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS STATEMENTS THAT CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 AND OTHER SECURITIES LAWS. ALSO, WHENEVER SIR USES WORDS SUCH AS “BELIEVE”, “EXPECT”, “ANTICIPATE”, “INTEND”, “PLAN”, “ESTIMATE”, “WILL”, “MAY” AND NEGATIVES OR DERIVATIVES OF THESE OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, SIR IS MAKING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED UPON SIR’S PRESENT INTENT, BELIEFS OR EXPECTATIONS, BUT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEED TO OCCUR AND MAY NOT OCCUR. ACTUAL RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN OR IMPLIED BY SIR’S FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF VARIOUS FACTORS. FOR EXAMPLE:

  • THE CLOSING OF THE MERGER IS SUBJECT TO THE SATISFACTION OR WAIVER OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS. GOV AND SIR CANNOT BE SURE THAT ALL THE CONDITIONS WILL BE SATISFIED OR WAIVED. ACCORDINGLY, THE MERGER MAY NOT CLOSE WHEN EXPECTED OR AT ALL, OR THE TERMS OF THE MERGER AND THE OTHER TRANSACTIONS MAY CHANGE.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN GOV’S AND SIR’S FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, OR SEC, INCLUDING UNDER “RISK FACTORS” IN GOV’S REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, OR THE FORM S-4, AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS OF GOV AND SIR CONTAINED THEREIN, AND IN GOV’S AND SIR’S PERIODIC REPORTS, OR INCORPORATED THEREIN, IDENTIFIES OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE GOV’S AND SIR’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE STATED IN OR IMPLIED BY GOV’S AND SIR’S FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. GOV’S AND SIR’S FILINGS WITH THE SEC ARE AVAILABLE ON THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT WWW.SEC.GOV.

YOU SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE UPON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, SIR DOES NOT INTEND TO UPDATE OR CHANGE ANY FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2018
