Select Interior Concepts : Adjourns Annual Meeting

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (“SIC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced the adjournment of its annual meeting until Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. ET. The record date remains April 17, 2020.

As previously announced, the annual meeting is being adjourned to provide the Company’s stockholders with additional time to review the proposals to be considered at the annual meeting in light of the recent appointment of L. W. (Bill) Varner, Jr. as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Tyrone Johnson’s resignation as CEO and a director of the Company. Furthermore, as a result of Mr. Johnson’s resignation as a director of the Company, Mr. Johnson will no longer be standing for re-election at the annual meeting and only the five remaining directors will be standing for election.

The annual meeting will continue to be held in a virtual meeting format only at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SIC2020.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul and Pental. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

