Select Interior Concepts : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2018

Consolidated net sales increased 16.8% to $155.2 million

Gross profit grew 12.0% to $38.8 million

Net income was $3.2 million, or $0.13 basic EPS, compared to net loss of ($1.8 million), or ($0.07) basic EPS

EBITDA increased 39.1% to $12.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.1% to $13.7 million

Operating cash flow totaled $10.7 million, compared to $9.5 million

FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO FULL YEAR 2018

Consolidated net sales increased 24.6% to $610.4 million, including organic sales growth of 1.8%

Gross profit grew 22.9% to $164.1 million

Net income was $7.0 million, or $0.28 basic EPS, compared to net loss of ($2.5 million), or ($0.10) basic EPS

EBITDA increased 63.7% to $49.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.0% to $59.9 million

Operating cash flow more than doubled to $31.0 million

Tyrone Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Select Interior Concepts, stated, “During 2019, we delivered record sales, gross profit, and EBITDA for the full year, and increased operating cash flow due to improvements in working capital management. Despite stronger full year performance, our business was adversely affected in the second half by continuing mix-shift of residential design and installation services, as well as impacts of prior supply chain disruption in our distribution business. In response we have implemented certain cost reductions reflected in lower operating expenses as a percentage of net sales. Additionally, we are encouraged with developments in customer facing technology that we believe will provide future cost advantages in serving builders and home buyers.”

Mr. Johnson continued, “The Board continues to evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. The Board anticipates completing their evaluation within the next several months.”

RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 16.8% to $155.2 million, compared to net sales of $133.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Residential Design Services (“RDS”) segment sales increased 31.5% and Architectural Surfaces Group (“ASG”) segment sales decreased 2.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Net sales decreased on an organic basis by $1.6 million, or 1.2%, primarily driven by lower volume at ASG. Acquisitions added $23.8 million to net sales in the RDS segment.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 12.0% to $38.8 million, compared to $34.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in gross profit is primarily due to higher net sales from acquisitions. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 25.0%, compared to 26.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross margin is mainly attributable to an unfavorable shift in product mix and increased costs. In the RDS segment, gross margin decreased 2.9 percentage points to 24.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, from 27.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to an unfavorable mix resulting from entry- to mid-level homebuilding comprising a larger share of project activity in our markets, particularly in the Southern California market. In the ASG segment, gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 1.3 percentage points to 24.9%, compared to 23.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The ASG margin improvement is primarily the result of certain one-time non-cash inventory expenses that occurred in the prior year quarter that did not recur in the current quarter, partially offset by increased supply chain costs and lower margin sales in the fourth quarter 2019.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $35.8 million, or 23.1% of net sales, compared to $31.1 million, or 23.4% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 included $4.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively, of equity-based compensation and other nonrecurring costs, primarily for professional fees. Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude those equity-based compensation and other nonrecurring costs, were $30.9 million, or 19.9% of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $27.7 million, or 20.8% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The improvement in adjusted operating expenses as a percent of net sales primarily reflects better operating leverage.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income was $3.2 million, or $0.13 basic EPS, compared to a net loss of ($1.8 million), or ($0.07) basic EPS for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes $3.7 million of other income, which primarily results from a change in the fair value of earnout liabilities for completed acquisitions.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 39.1% to $12.1 million, compared to EBITDA of $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of equity compensation and certain non-recurring costs, for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 8.1% to $13.7 million, compared to $14.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 8.8%, compared to 11.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, the new revenue recognition accounting standard under ASC Topic 606, using the modified retrospective method as of January 1, 2019. The impact of adoption to 2019 revenue was an increase of approximately $0.5 million and the impact to net income was an approximately $0.1 million increase. The 2019 quarterly results reported will not sum to 2019 annual results due to the adoption of ASU 2014-19 during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The quarter ended December 31, 2019 is presented under the previous standard, ASC Topic 605.

RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019

Net sales for the full year 2019 increased by $120.6 million or 24.6% to $610.4 million, compared to net sales of $489.8 million for the full year 2018. Sales from recently acquired businesses added $112.0 million to net sales, primarily in the RDS segment. RDS segment sales increased 37.3% and ASG segment sales increased 9.3%, compared to the prior year. Net sales increased on an organic basis by $8.6 million, or 1.8%, driven by growth in ASG partially offset by softness in RDS’s Southern California market.

Gross profit for the full year 2019 increased by 22.9% to $164.1 million, compared to $133.5 million for the full year 2018. The increase in gross profit was primarily a result of higher net sales. Gross margin for the full year 2019 was 26.9%, compared to 27.2% for the full year 2018. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by unfavorable product mix and higher supply chain related costs. In the RDS segment, gross margin decreased 0.7% to 26.8% for the full year 2019, from 27.5% for the full year 2018, as a result of a favorable contribution from acquisitions offset by an unfavorable product mix primarily due to entry- to mid-level homebuilding comprising a larger share of project activity in our markets. In the ASG segment, gross margin for the full year 2019 of 26.7% was essentially flat compared to 26.6% for the full year 2018, due to the non-recurrence of the one-time non-cash inventory expenses that were recorded in the prior year, offset by higher supply chain related costs and lower margin sales in the full year 2019.

Operating expenses for the full year 2019 were $144.8 million, or 23.7% of net sales, compared to $121.4 million, or 24.8% of net sales, for the full year 2018. Operating expenses for the full year 2019 and the full year 2018 included $15.4 million and $18.4 million, respectively, of equity-based compensation and other nonrecurring costs. Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude those equity-based compensation and certain other nonrecurring costs, were $129.4 million, or 21.2% of net sales for the full year 2019, compared to $102.9 million, or 21.0% of net sales, for the full year 2018. The slight increase in adjusted operating expenses as a percent of net sales primarily reflects favorable flow through on higher net sales offset by a full year of SIC corporate costs, investments in the business units for continued growth, and higher depreciation and amortization.

For the full year 2019, net income was $7.0 million, or $0.28 basic EPS, compared to a net loss of ($2.5 million), or ($0.10) basic EPS for the full year 2018. Net income for the full year 2019 includes $6.5 million of other income, which primarily results from a change in the fair value of earnout liabilities for completed acquisitions.

EBITDA for the full year 2019 increased 63.7% to $49.9 million, compared to EBITDA of $30.5 million for the full year 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of equity-based compensation and certain non-recurring costs, for the full year 2019 increased by 10.0% to $59.9 million, compared to $54.4 million for the full year 2018. For the full year 2019, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales decreased to 9.8%, compared to 11.1% for the full year 2018.

Operating cash flow totaled $31.0 million for the full year 2019, compared to $12.2 million for the full year 2018. The improvement is primarily a result of increased earnings in the business and working capital improvements. Liquidity from cash-on-hand and borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility totaled $80.6 million at December 31, 2019.

In May 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had initiated a comprehensive review of strategic, operational and financial alternatives to enhance shareholder value, retaining RBC Capital Markets LLC as its financial advisor and Alston & Bird LLP as its legal counsel to assist in the review process. The Board is continuing its ongoing review, and expects to conclude its review within the next several months. There can be no assurance that the review will result in a transaction or other outcome. Total expenses incurred related to these activities was $2.9 million as of December 31, 2019.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ and is a component of the Russell 3000 Index. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul and Pental. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release and the schedules hereto include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted operating expense, which are financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided definitions below for these non-GAAP financial measures and have provided tables in the schedules hereto to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding our earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of our businesses, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry.

We have provided these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures and believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information regarding our operating performance and cash flows. Our management and board of directors also use these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate our businesses and the performance of management, including the determination of performance-based compensation, to make operating and strategic decisions, and to allocate financial resources. We believe that these non-GAAP measures also provide meaningful information for investors and securities analysts to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash $ 5,002 $ 6,362 Restricted cash - 3,000 Accounts receivable, net 63,419 63,601 Inventories 104,741 108,270 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,083 2,809 Income taxes receivable 2,184 1,263 Total current assets $ 186,429 $ 185,305 Property and equipment, net 26,494 19,798 Deferred tax assets, net 10,550 9,355 Goodwill 99,789 94,593 Customer relationships, net 71,989 79,843 Other intangible assets, net 18,759 20,872 Other assets 6,265 6,248 Total assets $ 420,275 $ 416,014 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 11,749 $ 1,368 Current portion of capital lease obligations 2,395 500 Accounts payable 42,734 37,265 Income taxes payable - 984 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,661 27,620 Customer deposits 8,627 9,908 Total current liabilities $ 82,166 $ 77,645 Line of credit 21,871 36,706 Long-term debt, net of current portion and financing fees 141,299 142,442 Long-term capital lease obligations 6,907 1,544 Other long-term liabilities 6,757 8,983 Total liabilities $ 259,000 $ 267,320 Class A common stock 251 257 Treasury stock, at cost (391) - Additional paid-in capital 161,396 156,601 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 19 (8,164) Total stockholders' equity $ 161,275 $ 148,694 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 420,275 $ 416,014

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share data) Revenues, net $ 155,242 $ 132,957 $ 610,373 $ 489,757 Cost of revenues 116,472 98,329 446,299 356,303 Gross profit $ 38,770 $ 34,628 $ 164,074 $ 133,454 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,818 31,095 144,816 121,357 Income from operations $ 2,952 $ 3,533 $ 19,258 $ 12,097 Other expense Interest expense 4,069 3,265 17,220 11,426 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 42 Other (income) expense, net (3,739 ) 532 (6,467 ) 2,115 Total other expense, net $ 330 $ 3,797 $ 10,753 $ 13,583 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 2,622 $ (264 ) $ 8,505 $ (1,486 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (555 ) 1,569 1,521 989 Net income (loss) $ 3,177 $ (1,833 ) $ 6,984 $ (2,475 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic common stock $ 0.13 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.10 ) Diluted common stock $ 0.13 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic common stock 25,091,566 25,667,043 25,296,955 25,634,342 Diluted common stock 25,337,522 25,667,043 25,431,677 25,634,342

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,955 $ 12,212 Purchase of property and equipment, net (9,104 ) (8,501 ) Acquisition of T.A.C. Ceramic Tile Co., net of cash acquired - (40,189 ) Acquisition of Summit Stoneworks, LLC - (16,000 ) Acquisition of The Tuscany Collection, LLC - (4,152 ) Acquisition of NSI, LLC - (290 ) Acquisition of Elegant Home Design, LLC (Indemnity payment in 2019) (1,000 ) (11,492 ) Escrow release payment related to acquisition of Greencraft Holdings, LLC (3,000 ) - Acquisition of Intown Design, Inc. (11,537 ) - Net cash used in investing activities $ (24,641 ) $ (80,624 ) Payment of Greencraft earn-out (5,794 ) - Proceeds from ERP financing 2,725 - Proceeds from issuance of equity - 553 Proceeds from (paydown of) line of credit, net (14,934 ) 17,886 Proceeds from term loan 11,500 57,250 Term loan deferred issuance costs - (958 ) Purchase of treasury stock (399 ) - Payments on notes payable and capital leases (1,921 ) (1,454 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (1,851 ) (1,050 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (10,674 ) $ 72,227 Net (decrease) increase in cash $ (4,360 ) $ 3,815 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 9,362 $ 5,547 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 5,002 $ 9,362

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin (in thousands) Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin RDS $ 98,360 $ 24,348 24.8 % RDS $ 368,574 $ 98,726 26.8 % ASG 57,721 14,391 24.9 % ASG 244,789 65,252 26.7 % Elims/Corp (839 ) 31 n/a Elims/Corp (2,990 ) 96 n/a Total $ 155,242 $ 38,770 25.0 % Total $ 610,373 $ 164,074 26.9 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin RDS $ 74,773 $ 20,669 27.6 % RDS $ 268,362 $ 73,878 27.5 % ASG 59,446 14,027 23.6 % ASG 223,971 59,622 26.6 % Elims/Corp (1,262 ) (68 ) n/a Elims/Corp (2,576 ) (46 ) n/a Total $ 132,957 $ 34,628 26.0 % Total $ 489,757 $ 133,454 27.2 %

Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of net income to Adj. EBITDA 2019 2018 2019 2018 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 3,177 $ (1,833 ) $ 6,984 $ (2,475 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (555 ) 1,569 1,521 989 Interest expense 4,069 3,265 17,220 11,468 Depreciation and amortization 5,428 5,710 24,157 20,487 EBITDA $ 12,119 $ 8,711 $ 49,882 $ 30,469 Equity-based compensation 1,244 (2,309 ) 5,740 2,626 Purchase accounting fair value adjustments (3,480 ) 536 (6,029 ) 2,109 Acquisition and integration related costs 643 1,924 2,862 5,018 Employee related reorganization costs 797 933 1,762 1,807 Other non-recurring costs 1,299 4,898 2,776 8,326 IPO and public readiness costs - 163 - 4,066 Strategic alternatives costs 1,033 - 2,880 - Total addbacks $ 1,536 $ 6,145 $ 9,991 $ 23,952 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,655 $ 14,856 $ 59,873 $ 54,421

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses $ 35,818 $ 31,095 $ 144,816 $ 121,357 Equity-based compensation 1,244 (2,309 ) 5,740 2,626 Acquisition and integration related costs 757 1,924 2,748 5,018 Employee related reorganization costs 797 933 1,762 1,807 Other non-recurring costs 1,097 2,727 2,310 4,927 IPO and public readiness costs - 163 - 4,066 Strategic alternatives costs 1,033 - 2,880 - Total adjustments to operating expenses $ 4,928 $ 3,438 $ 15,440 $ 18,444 Adjusted operating expenses $ 30,890 $ 27,657 $ 129,376 $ 102,913

EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income before (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) stock compensation expense, and (v) adjustments for costs that are deemed to be transitional in nature or not related to our core operations, such as severance and employee related reorganization costs, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, strategic alternatives costs, facility closure costs, and professional, financing and legal fees related to business acquisitions, or similar transitional costs and expenses related to business investments, greenfield investments, and integrating acquired businesses into our Company.

Adjusted operating expense is defined as consolidated operating expense before stock compensation expense, and adjustments for costs that are deemed to be transitional in nature or not related to our core operations, such as severance and employee related reorganization costs, strategic alternatives costs, facility closure costs, and professional, financing and legal fees related to business acquisitions, or similar transitional costs and expenses related to business investments, greenfield investments, and integrating acquired businesses into our Company.

