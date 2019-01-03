Select Interior Concepts : Enters the Mid-Atlantic with Acquisition of T.A.C. Ceramic Tile Co.

Select
Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC),
a diversified building products and services company focused on home
interior products, today announced the acquisition of T.A.C. Ceramic
Tile Co. (“T.A.C.”), an installer of residential and light commercial
flooring with annualized sales of approximately $70 million.
Founded in 1985, T.A.C. specializes in design center selections and
installation of all types of interior flooring surfaces, including tile,
hardwood and carpet. T.A.C. primarily serves national, regional and
local builders, along with retail clients in Virginia, Maryland and West
Virginia through two design centers located in the Metro D.C. area. The
acquisition increases the footprint of the Company’s Residential Design
Services (“RDS”) segment to 31 locations, including 21 design centers
across the United States.
Tyrone Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Select Interior Concepts,
stated, “This acquisition significantly expands the scale of our RDS
segment while advancing our objective to diversify across geography,
channel and product line. We have gained exposure to highly attractive
markets in the Mid-Atlantic region, where T.A.C. has an established
presence for designing and installing high-quality flooring systems. We
look forward to building on that success and introducing a range of
additional products to customers, including countertops and cabinets.
With our scalable platform, we expect to continue expanding and
solidifying the premier market positions of our above-industry margin
business.”
Tom Callaway, owner of T.A.C., said, “For more than 30 years, we have
built a strong reputation based on commitment to customers, high-quality
services and deep product knowledge. Select Interior Concepts shares our
passion for excellence and provides an excellent match for the next
chapter of growth for T.A.C.”
Payment at closing to owners of T.A.C including transaction costs was
approximately $43 million cash. Owners of T.A.C also have the ability to
earn future additional payments, subject to achieving certain
performance metrics in 2019.
About Select Interior Concepts
Select Interior Concepts is a diversified building products and services
company focused on interior products. It has two operating subsidiaries
and segments doing business as Residential Design Services and
Architectural Surfaces Group, with an overall focus of offering a broad
range of design-oriented products including flooring, countertops,
cabinets, and other highly desirable and customizable high-end interior
products. For more information, visit: http://www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as
such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
assumptions. Forward-looking statements, which include statements about
the anticipated benefits of the T.A.C. acquisition, are based on
historical information available at the time the statements are made and
are based on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect
to future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks,
uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual
results, level of activity, performance, or achievement or benefits from
the T.A.C. acquisition to be materially different from the results or
plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such
risks, uncertainties and other factors may include those discussed and
described in the Company’s final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule
424(b)(3) under the Securities Act, as amended, filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on August 16, 2018 (Registration No.
333-226101) under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and in the other reports filed
subsequently by the Company with the SEC. Forward-looking statements
should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and
will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by,
which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the
Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement
to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be
required by applicable law.
