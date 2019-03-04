Select Interior Concepts : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 15, 2019

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on Friday, March 15, 2019 before the open of the market. A conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day at 9:00 AM EST and will be hosted by Tyrone Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Nadeem Moiz, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference call please dial 1-877-705-6003 from the U.S., and international callers may dial 1-201-493-6725, approximately 15 minutes before the call. A webcast will also be available under the Investor Relations section at http://www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

A replay will be available on the Company's website after the completion of the call.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul, Pental, Bedrock International and Cosmic. For more information, visit: http://www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

