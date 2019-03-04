Select Interior Concepts : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 15, 2019

Select
Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC),
a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building
products, announced today that it will release its financial results for
the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on Friday,
March 15, 2019 before the open of the market. A conference call will be
held to discuss the results on the same day at 9:00 AM EST and will be
hosted by Tyrone Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Nadeem Moiz, Chief
Financial Officer.
To participate in the conference call please dial 1-877-705-6003 from
the U.S., and international callers may dial 1-201-493-6725,
approximately 15 minutes before the call. A webcast will also be
available under the Investor Relations section at http://www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.
A replay will be available on the Company's website after the completion
of the call.
About Select Interior Concepts
Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide
distributor of interior building products with leading market positions
in highly attractive markets. The Residential Design Services segment
provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to
customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and
finishes, including flooring, countertops, window treatments, and
related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment
distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of
distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as
AG&M, Modul, Pental, Bedrock International and Cosmic. For more
information, visit: http://www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as
such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on historical
information available at the time the statements are made and are based
on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future
events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the
Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement
to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be
required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304006019/en/