Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Select Interior Concepts Inc    SIC

SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS INC

(SIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Select Interior Concepts : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 15, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:39pm EST

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on Friday, March 15, 2019 before the open of the market. A conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day at 9:00 AM EST and will be hosted by Tyrone Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Nadeem Moiz, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference call please dial 1-877-705-6003 from the U.S., and international callers may dial 1-201-493-6725, approximately 15 minutes before the call. A webcast will also be available under the Investor Relations section at http://www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

A replay will be available on the Company's website after the completion of the call.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as AG&M, Modul, Pental, Bedrock International and Cosmic. For more information, visit: http://www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS I
05:39pSELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financia..
BU
02/08SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Othe..
AQ
02/07SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : Announces Appointment of J. David Smith as Chairman o..
BU
01/04SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Com..
AQ
01/03SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : Enters the Mid-Atlantic with Acquisition of T.A.C. Ce..
BU
2018SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
2018SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2018SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
2018SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
2018SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : Appoints Shawn Baldwin as General Counsel
BU
More news
Chart SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS INC
Duration : Period :
Select Interior Concepts Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Tyrone Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. David Smith Chairman
Nadeem Moiz Chief Financial Officer
Brett G. Wyard Independent Director
Donald F. McAleenan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS INC74.20%334
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.32%20 503
LENNAR CORPORATION20.13%15 196
D.R. HORTON11.89%14 522
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD5.87%10 325
PERSIMMON26.06%10 202
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.