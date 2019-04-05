Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Select Medical Holdings Corporation    SEM

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(SEM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Select Medical Holdings Corporation : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, May 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM), will release the financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after the market closes.

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its first quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 6581679. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, May 11, 2019. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 6581679. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities.   Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, rehabilitation hospital segment, outpatient rehabilitation segment, and Concentra segment. As of December 31, 2018, Select Medical operated 96 critical illness recovery hospitals in 27 states, 26 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,662 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 524 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At December 31, 2018, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
717-972-1100
ir@selectmedical.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-medical-holdings-corporation-to-announce-first-quarter-2019-results-on-thursday-may-2-300825274.html

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CO
04:31pSELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on ..
PR
04/01SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
03/06SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
02/25SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
02/21SELECT MEDICAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
02/21SELECT MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/21SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Announces Results For Its Fourth Quarter a..
PR
01/29SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
PR
01/07SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About