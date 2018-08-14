Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Select Sands Corp    SNS   CA81619L1067

SELECT SANDS CORP (SNS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Select Sands Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:41am CEST

-- Strong Demand and Continued Logistics Enhancements Drive Sale of ~165K Tons of Frac Sand --
-- Records 31% Margin on Adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 Million – 255% Higher than $0.8 Million in Q1 2018 --
-- Significant Progress on Expansion Project to Boost Production Capacity by 67% to 1 Million Tons Per Year --

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Sands Corp. (“Select Sands” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SNS, OTC: SLSDF) today announced record operational and financial results for Q2 of 2018 and the filing of its financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis on www.sedar.com. The Company’s financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars to better reflect Select Sands’ operations and to improve investors’ ability to compare the Company’s financial results with other publicly traded silica sand businesses in the U.S. Prior to reporting its Q4 2017 and full year results, Select Sands’ financial statements were stated in Canadian dollars. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Central to discuss its Q2 2018 results (see “Conference Call Information” section in this release for access information).

Q2 2018 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Sold a record 164,872 tons of frac and industrial sand during Q2 of 2018, which was significantly higher than Select Sands' original outlook for the sale of 120,000 to 140,000 tons;
       
  Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Q1 2018
 Frac sand  164,848   52,480   92,191
 Industrial sand  24   466   24
 Frac and Industrial sand  164,872    52,946    92,215
 Other sand & gravel  1,401   4,164   8,058
    166,273   57,110   100,273
  • Increased sales volumes and pricing drove revenue to $9.5 million – 68% higher than Q1 2018 revenue of $5.7 million;

  • Enhanced production-related and logistics efficiencies pushed gross profit up 130% to $3.0 million from $1.3 million in the Q1 2018, with the related margin increasing to 32.1% from 23.4% in the preceding quarter;

  • Reported record net income of $1.6 million in Q2 2018, or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share, versus Q1 2018 net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share;

  • Generated a 31.0% margin of on adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2.9 million in Q2 2018, which was 255% higher than $0.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2018;

  • As previously announced, during Q2 2018, the Company exercised its option to purchase 223 acres of property in Independence County, Arkansas (the “Independence Property”) and secured a $3.9 million capital expenditure line of credit to fund its near-term expansion project on the Independence Property designed to increase production capacity to 1 million tons per year; and

  • As of June 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents were $4.2 million, inventory on hand was $1.8 million, accounts receivable was $4.0 million and working capital was $7.0 million.      

    1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and is described and reconciled to net loss in the table under “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

Zig Vitols, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are clearly pleased with our record results for the second quarter. Over the past months, we have put significant effort into further improving the efficiency of our production, shipping and inter-plant transportation capabilities. During the second quarter, this allowed our current scope of operations to fully benefit from the strong customer demand for our products. As in the past, I want to thank all of our employees and supporting contract personnel for their hard-work and dedication. Along with the rest of executive leadership, I look forward to continued close collaboration with our outstanding team as we further position Select Sands for long-term success.” 

Financial Summary

The following table includes summarized financial results for the three months ended June 20, 2018, June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2018:

      
Select Sands Corp.    
Summarized Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) 
(Expressed in United States Dollars)    
(Unaudited)    
      
  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,June 30,March 31, 
   2018  2017  2018  
      
Revenue$   9,504,445  $   2,302,048  $   5,655,410   
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and depletion)   6,457,938    1,632,054    4,331,344  
Gross Profit (Loss)$   3,046,507  $   669,994  $   1,324,066   
General and administrative ("G&A") expenses (1)   625,164    863,666    396,694  
Depreciation and depletion   235,293    141,260    225,233  
Interest on long-term debt   40,741    -     32,169  
Operating Income (Loss)$   2,145,309  $   (334,932)$   669,970   
Interest income   872    5,968    2,783  
Foreign exchange gain (loss)    97,073    (474,454)   (100,866) 
Share of (loss) income in equity investee   (51,904)   (42,200)   2,171  
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes$   2,191,350  $   (845,618)$   574,058   
Provision for income taxes   (586,272)   -     -   
Net Income (Loss) $   1,605,078  $   (845,618)$   574,058   
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (159,991)   269,299    (4,446) 
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $   1,445,087  $   (576,319)$   569,612   
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share$   0.02  $   (0.01)$   0.01   
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share$   0.02  $   (0.01)$   0.01   
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding   88,313,316     86,959,360     88,313,316   
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding   98,102,429     86,959,360     98,102,429   
      
Adjusted EBITDA (2)$   2,945,343  $   (200,127)$   830,478   
      
(1)  Includes non-cash share-based compensation of $426,055, $462,031 and 1,189 for the second quarter 2018, second quarter 2017 and
 first quarter 2018.    
(2)  Excludes depreciation and depletion, non-cash share-based compensation, interest on long-term debt, share of loss (income) in 
 equity investee and provision for income taxes. See table under "Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for reconciliation to net income (loss).
      

Expansion Project Update

  • Site work for ground stabilization and construction of settling ponds has started, while fabrication of components continues at the Company’s shop location to build items such as conveyors.

  • Highlights and features of the Independence Property include:
    • Sufficient acreage to complete the current expansion, with additional acreage available for future expansion of a new-build facility;
    • Well suited for a future potential build of a 110-150 railcar loop track for efficient and economical loading of finished products;
    • Elevated above the floodplain allowing for uninterrupted operations;
    • Access to natural gas, three-phase electricity and water; and
    • Located next to a large coal power plant and adjacent to a state highway.

  • Select Sands’ expectation is to complete construction of the stand-alone facility by the end of Q4 2018, thereby bringing the Company’s Sandtown operations to its expected total capacity rate of 1 million tons per year.

 Outlook

Mr. Vitols concluded, “Given our operations at Sandtown only began at the start of 2017, I am pleased with how far we have come.  During this short period of time – and through relatively minimal initial and subsequent capital investment – we converted a brown sand excavation operation to a drill and blast quarry operation focused on processing premium-priced white sand, as well as materially expanded our production and logistics capabilities. Supported by this strong position, we have now embarked on our next phase of growth through our capacity expansion project on the recently acquired Independence property.  This project will result in a material increase in our production capabilities and a lower cost profile for our overall operations, which will also allow us to better capitalize on the strong demand for our high-quality silica products given our strategic location near key oil and gas basins in the U.S.”

Elliott A. Mallard, PG of Kleinfelder is the qualified person as per the NI-43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central (CDT) to discuss its second quarter 2018 results. To access the conference call, callers in North America may dial toll free 1-855-669-9657 and callers outside North America may dial 1-412-542-4135. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection and ask to be joined into the Select Sands call.

A playback of the conference call will be available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corporation is an industrial silica product company, which owns a number of properties in Arkansas and is currently in production at its 100% owned, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands’ goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands’ Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area. The Tier-1 reference above is a classification of frac sand developed by PropTester, Inc., an independent laboratory specializing in the research and testing of products utilized in hydraulic fracturing & cement operations, following ISO 13503-2:2006/API RP19C:2008 standards.

Select Sands’ Sandtown project has NI 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resources of 42.0MM tons (TetraTech Report; February, 2016) and Bell Farm has Inferred Mineral Resources of 49.6MM tons (Kleinfelder Report; April, 2017). Both deposits are considered Northern White finer-grade sand deposits of 40-70 Mesh and 100 Mesh.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company.  Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to comments that include, but are not limited to further capacity expansion, a lower cost profile and continued customer demand for frac sand. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact

Please visit www.selectsandscorp.com  or call:

Zigurds Vitols
President & CEO
Phone: (604) 639-4533

Investor Relations Contact

Arlen Hansen
SNS@kincommunications.com
Phone: (604) 684-6730

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

      
Select Sands Corp.    
Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) 
(Expressed in United States Dollars)    
(Unaudited)     
  Three monthsThree monthsSix monthsSix months
  endedendedendedended
  June 30,June 30,June 30,June 30,
   2018  2017  2018  2017 
      
Revenue$   9,504,445  $  2,302,048 $   15,159,855  $  3,403,841 
      
Cost of Goods Sold (excluding depreciation and depletion)   6,457,938     1,632,054    10,789,282     2,966,188 
      
Gross Profit (Loss)   3,046,507     669,994    4,370,573     437,653 
      
Operating Expenses    
 Compensation and consulting   204,685     100,902    451,471     301,458 
 Depreciation and depletion   235,293     141,260    460,526     232,882 
 Interest on long-term debt   40,741     -     72,910     -  
 Selling, general and administrative   (5,576)   300,733    143,143     468,709 
 Share-based compensation   426,055     462,031    427,244     2,121,208 
Total Operating Expenses   901,198     1,004,926    1,555,294     3,124,257 
      
Operating Income (Loss)   2,145,309     (334,932)   2,815,279     (2,686,604)
      
Other (Expense) Income    
 Interest income   872     5,968    3,655     13,842 
 Foreign exchange (loss) gain   97,073     (474,454)   (3,793)   (345,281)
 Share of income (loss) in equity investee   (51,904)   (42,200)   (49,733)   (160,843)
Total Other (Expense) Income   46,041     (510,686)   (49,871)   (492,282)
      
Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes   2,191,350     (845,618)   2,765,408     (3,178,886)
      
Provision for Income Taxes   (586,272)   -     (586,272)   -  
      
Net Income (Loss)    1,605,078     (845,618)   2,179,136     (3,178,886)
      
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income    
 Foreign currency translation adjustment   (159,991)   269,299    (164,437)   36,079 
      
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $   1,445,087  $  (576,319)$   2,014,699  $  (3,142,807)
      
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share$   0.02  $  (0.01)$   0.02  $  (0.04)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share$   0.02  $  (0.01)$   0.02  $  (0.04)
      
Basic Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding   88,313,316     86,959,360    88,313,316     86,226,118 
Diluted Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding   98,102,429     86,959,360    98,102,429     86,226,118 
      

 

    
Select Sands Corp.  
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position 
(Expressed in United States Dollars)  
(Unaudited)  
    
    As at
  June 30,December 31,
   2018  2017 
ASSETS  
Current  
 Cash and cash equivalents$   4,150,356  $  2,047,515 
 Accounts receivable   3,970,871     3,385,597 
 Inventory   1,776,725     1,961,573 
 Prepaid expenses   89,257     83,223 
Total Current Assets   9,987,209     7,477,908 
    
Deposits   344,174     364,580 
Deferred income taxes   1,987,308     2,356,000 
Investment in Affiliate   1,266,863     1,275,409 
Property, Plant and Equipment   15,516,633     13,415,238 
    
Total Assets$   29,102,187  $  24,889,135 
LIABILITIES  
Current  
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$   2,065,149  $  1,418,182 
 Current portion of long-term debt   892,516     778,051 
Total Current Liabilities   2,957,665     2,196,233 
    
Long-term Debt   3,293,773     2,284,096 
Total Liabilities   6,251,438     4,480,329 
    
EQUITY  
Share Capital   34,717,344     34,717,344 
Share-based Payment Reserve   5,301,475     4,874,231 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income   (106,899)   57,538 
Deficit   (17,061,171)   (19,240,307)
Total Equity   22,850,749     20,408,806 
    
Total Liabilities and Equity$   29,102,187  $  24,889,135 
    


      
Select Sands Corp.   
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows  
(Expressed in United States Dollars)   
(Unaudited)   
      
   For the Six Months Ended 
   June 30,June 30, 
    2018  2017  
Operating Activities   
 Net income (loss) for the period$   2,179,136  $  (3,178,886) 
 Adjustments for non-cash items:   
  Depreciation and depletion   460,526     232,882  
  Share-based compensation   427,244     2,121,208  
  Foreign exchange   (7,663)   36,079  
  Gain on sale of equipment   -      (1,196) 
  Share of (income) loss in equity investee   49,733     160,843  
  Accretion on finance leases   29,388     -   
  Provision for income taxes   586,272     -   
 Changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:   
  Accounts receivable   (585,274)   (2,256,048) 
  Inventory   184,848     (1,751,252) 
  Prepaid expenses   (6,034)   (5,437) 
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   331,426     520,383  
Total Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities   3,649,602     (4,121,424) 
      
Investing Activities    
 Deposits   20,406     (208,678) 
 Investment in affiliate   (100,000)   -   
 Proceeds for disposal of equipment   -      5,835  
 Property, plant and equipment   (1,063,426)   (3,027,898) 
Total Cash Used in Investing Activities   (1,143,020)   (3,230,741) 
      
Financing Activities    
 Warrants exercised   -      780,713  
 Options exercised   -      291,801  
 Proceeds from short-term loan   900,000     -   
 Repayments of short-term loan   (900,000)   -   
 Proceeds from long-term debt   266,558     -   
 Principal repayments of long-term debt   (609,542)   -   
Total Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities   (342,984)   1,072,514  
      
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash   (60,757)   127,025  
      
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents   2,102,841     (6,152,626) 
      
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period   2,047,515     8,770,627  
      
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period$   4,150,356  $  2,618,001  
      

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following information is included for convenience only.  Generally, a non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, cash flows or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.  Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance (nor does it have a standardized meanings) under IFRS.  In evaluating non-IFRS financial measures, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating such measures may differ among companies and analysts.

The Company uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures to assess operational performance and as a component of employee remuneration.  Management believes certain non-IFRS measures provide useful supplemental information to investors in order that they may evaluate Select Sands' financial performance using the same measures as management.  Management believes that, as a result, the investor is afforded greater transparency in assessing the financial performance of the Company.  These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

      
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA:   
      
  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,June 30,March 31, 
   2018 2017  2018  
      
Net Income (Loss) $   1,605,078 $   (845,618)$   574,058   
      
Add Back    
 Depreciation and depletion   235,293   141,260    225,233  
 Share-based compensation   426,055   462,031    1,189  
 Interest on long-term debt   40,741   -     32,169  
 Provision for income taxes   586,272   -     -   
EBITDA$   2,893,439 $   (242,327)$   832,649   
      
Add Back    
 Share of loss (income) of equity investee   51,904   42,200    (2,171) 
Adjusted EBITDA$   2,945,343 $   (200,127)$   830,478   
      

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, loss from flooding at its plant, and gain on sale of fixed assets. Select Sands uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental financial measure of its operational performance.  Management believes Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure as they exclude the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the Company’s day-to-day operations.  As compared to net income according to IFRS, this measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the Company's business, the charges associated with impairments, termination costs or Proposed Transaction costs.  Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities.  The Company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company’s ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations or as a valuation measurement.

Indicated Resources Disclosure

The Company advises that the production decision on the Sandtown deposit (the Company’s current “Sand Operations”) was not based on a Feasibility Study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.  Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure.  There is no guarantee that production will occur as anticipated or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SELECT SANDS CORP
01:41aSelect Sands Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2018
GL
07/27SELECT SANDS : Sells Approximately 165,000 Tons of Frac and Industrial Sand in 2..
AQ
07/25Select Sands Sells Approximately 165,000 Tons of Frac and Industrial Sand in ..
GL
07/09SELECT SANDS : Files Early Warning Report
AQ
07/04SELECT SANDS : Files Early Warning Report
AQ
05/18SELECT SANDS : to Release Q1 2018 Financial Results May 17, 2018 and Schedules C..
AQ
05/18Select Sands Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
GL
05/10SELECT SANDS : Announces Approval CAPEX Loan for Arkansas Expansion Project $3.8..
AQ
05/10Select Sands To Release Q1 2018 Financial Results May 17, 2018 and Schedules ..
GL
05/03Select Sands Announces Approval CAPEX Loan for Arkansas Expansion Project $3...
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Select Sands reports Q2 results 
07/24Select Sands Corp. - Mining For Value 
05/18Select Sands reports Q1 results 
04/11Select Sands reports Q4 results 
2017Select Sands On A Wild Ride 
Managers
NameTitle
Zigurds R. Vitols President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel A. Gillett Chairman
Rasool Mohammad Chief Operating Officer & Director
Darren C. Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
Douglas S. Turnbull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SELECT SANDS CORP0
BHP BILLITON PLC11.40%126 962
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.03%126 962
RIO TINTO-3.53%88 218
RIO TINTO LIMITED-0.58%88 218
ANGLO AMERICAN7.62%30 829
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.