Select Sands Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Sands Corp. (“Select Sands” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SNS, OTC: SLSDF) today announced record operational and financial results for Q2 of 2018 and the filing of its financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis on www.sedar.com. The Company’s financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars to better reflect Select Sands’ operations and to improve investors’ ability to compare the Company’s financial results with other publicly traded silica sand businesses in the U.S. Prior to reporting its Q4 2017 and full year results, Select Sands’ financial statements were stated in Canadian dollars. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Central to discuss its Q2 2018 results (see “Conference Call Information” section in this release for access information).

Q2 2018 Operational and Financial Highlights

Sold a record 164,872 tons of frac and industrial sand during Q2 of 2018, which was significantly higher than Select Sands' original outlook for the sale of 120,000 to 140,000 tons;

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Q1 2018 Frac sand 164,848 52,480 92,191 Industrial sand 24 466 24 Frac and Industrial sand 164,872 52,946 92,215 Other sand & gravel 1,401 4,164 8,058 166,273 57,110 100,273

Increased sales volumes and pricing drove revenue to $9.5 million – 68% higher than Q1 2018 revenue of $5.7 million;





Enhanced production-related and logistics efficiencies pushed gross profit up 130% to $3.0 million from $1.3 million in the Q1 2018, with the related margin increasing to 32.1% from 23.4% in the preceding quarter;





Reported record net income of $1.6 million in Q2 2018, or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share, versus Q1 2018 net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share;





Generated a 31.0% margin of on adjusted EBITDA (1) of $2.9 million in Q2 2018, which was 255% higher than $0.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2018;





of $2.9 million in Q2 2018, which was 255% higher than $0.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2018; As previously announced, during Q2 2018, the Company exercised its option to purchase 223 acres of property in Independence County, Arkansas (the “Independence Property”) and secured a $3.9 million capital expenditure line of credit to fund its near-term expansion project on the Independence Property designed to increase production capacity to 1 million tons per year; and





As of June 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents were $4.2 million, inventory on hand was $1.8 million, accounts receivable was $4.0 million and working capital was $7.0 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and is described and reconciled to net loss in the table under “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.



Zig Vitols, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are clearly pleased with our record results for the second quarter. Over the past months, we have put significant effort into further improving the efficiency of our production, shipping and inter-plant transportation capabilities. During the second quarter, this allowed our current scope of operations to fully benefit from the strong customer demand for our products. As in the past, I want to thank all of our employees and supporting contract personnel for their hard-work and dedication. Along with the rest of executive leadership, I look forward to continued close collaboration with our outstanding team as we further position Select Sands for long-term success.”

Financial Summary

The following table includes summarized financial results for the three months ended June 20, 2018, June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2018:

Select Sands Corp. Summarized Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2018 Revenue $ 9,504,445 $ 2,302,048 $ 5,655,410 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and depletion) 6,457,938 1,632,054 4,331,344 Gross Profit (Loss) $ 3,046,507 $ 669,994 $ 1,324,066 General and administrative ("G&A") expenses (1) 625,164 863,666 396,694 Depreciation and depletion 235,293 141,260 225,233 Interest on long-term debt 40,741 - 32,169 Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,145,309 $ (334,932 ) $ 669,970 Interest income 872 5,968 2,783 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 97,073 (474,454 ) (100,866 ) Share of (loss) income in equity investee (51,904 ) (42,200 ) 2,171 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 2,191,350 $ (845,618 ) $ 574,058 Provision for income taxes (586,272 ) - - Net Income (Loss) $ 1,605,078 $ (845,618 ) $ 574,058 Foreign currency translation adjustment (159,991 ) 269,299 (4,446 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 1,445,087 $ (576,319 ) $ 569,612 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 88,313,316 86,959,360 88,313,316 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 98,102,429 86,959,360 98,102,429 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 2,945,343 $ (200,127 ) $ 830,478 (1) Includes non-cash share-based compensation of $426,055, $462,031 and 1,189 for the second quarter 2018, second quarter 2017 and first quarter 2018. (2) Excludes depreciation and depletion, non-cash share-based compensation, interest on long-term debt, share of loss (income) in equity investee and provision for income taxes. See table under "Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for reconciliation to net income (loss).

Expansion Project Update

Site work for ground stabilization and construction of settling ponds has started, while fabrication of components continues at the Company’s shop location to build items such as conveyors.





Highlights and features of the Independence Property include: Sufficient acreage to complete the current expansion, with additional acreage available for future expansion of a new-build facility; Well suited for a future potential build of a 110-150 railcar loop track for efficient and economical loading of finished products; Elevated above the floodplain allowing for uninterrupted operations; Access to natural gas, three-phase electricity and water; and



Located next to a large coal power plant and adjacent to a state highway.





Select Sands’ expectation is to complete construction of the stand-alone facility by the end of Q4 2018, thereby bringing the Company’s Sandtown operations to its expected total capacity rate of 1 million tons per year.

Outlook

Mr. Vitols concluded, “Given our operations at Sandtown only began at the start of 2017, I am pleased with how far we have come. During this short period of time – and through relatively minimal initial and subsequent capital investment – we converted a brown sand excavation operation to a drill and blast quarry operation focused on processing premium-priced white sand, as well as materially expanded our production and logistics capabilities. Supported by this strong position, we have now embarked on our next phase of growth through our capacity expansion project on the recently acquired Independence property. This project will result in a material increase in our production capabilities and a lower cost profile for our overall operations, which will also allow us to better capitalize on the strong demand for our high-quality silica products given our strategic location near key oil and gas basins in the U.S.”

Elliott A. Mallard, PG of Kleinfelder is the qualified person as per the NI-43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central (CDT) to discuss its second quarter 2018 results. To access the conference call, callers in North America may dial toll free 1-855-669-9657 and callers outside North America may dial 1-412-542-4135. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection and ask to be joined into the Select Sands call.

A playback of the conference call will be available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corporation is an industrial silica product company, which owns a number of properties in Arkansas and is currently in production at its 100% owned, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands’ goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands’ Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area. The Tier-1 reference above is a classification of frac sand developed by PropTester, Inc., an independent laboratory specializing in the research and testing of products utilized in hydraulic fracturing & cement operations, following ISO 13503-2:2006/API RP19C:2008 standards.

Select Sands’ Sandtown project has NI 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resources of 42.0MM tons (TetraTech Report; February, 2016) and Bell Farm has Inferred Mineral Resources of 49.6MM tons (Kleinfelder Report; April, 2017). Both deposits are considered Northern White finer-grade sand deposits of 40-70 Mesh and 100 Mesh.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to comments that include, but are not limited to further capacity expansion, a lower cost profile and continued customer demand for frac sand. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Select Sands Corp. Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months Three months Six months Six months ended ended ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 9,504,445 $ 2,302,048 $ 15,159,855 $ 3,403,841 Cost of Goods Sold (excluding depreciation and depletion) 6,457,938 1,632,054 10,789,282 2,966,188 Gross Profit (Loss) 3,046,507 669,994 4,370,573 437,653 Operating Expenses Compensation and consulting 204,685 100,902 451,471 301,458 Depreciation and depletion 235,293 141,260 460,526 232,882 Interest on long-term debt 40,741 - 72,910 - Selling, general and administrative (5,576 ) 300,733 143,143 468,709 Share-based compensation 426,055 462,031 427,244 2,121,208 Total Operating Expenses 901,198 1,004,926 1,555,294 3,124,257 Operating Income (Loss) 2,145,309 (334,932 ) 2,815,279 (2,686,604 ) Other (Expense) Income Interest income 872 5,968 3,655 13,842 Foreign exchange (loss) gain 97,073 (474,454 ) (3,793 ) (345,281 ) Share of income (loss) in equity investee (51,904 ) (42,200 ) (49,733 ) (160,843 ) Total Other (Expense) Income 46,041 (510,686 ) (49,871 ) (492,282 ) Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 2,191,350 (845,618 ) 2,765,408 (3,178,886 ) Provision for Income Taxes (586,272 ) - (586,272 ) - Net Income (Loss) 1,605,078 (845,618 ) 2,179,136 (3,178,886 ) Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Foreign currency translation adjustment (159,991 ) 269,299 (164,437 ) 36,079 Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 1,445,087 $ (576,319 ) $ 2,014,699 $ (3,142,807 ) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) Basic Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding 88,313,316 86,959,360 88,313,316 86,226,118 Diluted Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding 98,102,429 86,959,360 98,102,429 86,226,118

Select Sands Corp. Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) As at June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,150,356 $ 2,047,515 Accounts receivable 3,970,871 3,385,597 Inventory 1,776,725 1,961,573 Prepaid expenses 89,257 83,223 Total Current Assets 9,987,209 7,477,908 Deposits 344,174 364,580 Deferred income taxes 1,987,308 2,356,000 Investment in Affiliate 1,266,863 1,275,409 Property, Plant and Equipment 15,516,633 13,415,238 Total Assets $ 29,102,187 $ 24,889,135 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,065,149 $ 1,418,182 Current portion of long-term debt 892,516 778,051 Total Current Liabilities 2,957,665 2,196,233 Long-term Debt 3,293,773 2,284,096 Total Liabilities 6,251,438 4,480,329 EQUITY Share Capital 34,717,344 34,717,344 Share-based Payment Reserve 5,301,475 4,874,231 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (106,899 ) 57,538 Deficit (17,061,171 ) (19,240,307 ) Total Equity 22,850,749 20,408,806 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 29,102,187 $ 24,889,135





Select Sands Corp. Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 Operating Activities Net income (loss) for the period $ 2,179,136 $ (3,178,886 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and depletion 460,526 232,882 Share-based compensation 427,244 2,121,208 Foreign exchange (7,663 ) 36,079 Gain on sale of equipment - (1,196 ) Share of (income) loss in equity investee 49,733 160,843 Accretion on finance leases 29,388 - Provision for income taxes 586,272 - Changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (585,274 ) (2,256,048 ) Inventory 184,848 (1,751,252 ) Prepaid expenses (6,034 ) (5,437 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 331,426 520,383 Total Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 3,649,602 (4,121,424 ) Investing Activities Deposits 20,406 (208,678 ) Investment in affiliate (100,000 ) - Proceeds for disposal of equipment - 5,835 Property, plant and equipment (1,063,426 ) (3,027,898 ) Total Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,143,020 ) (3,230,741 ) Financing Activities Warrants exercised - 780,713 Options exercised - 291,801 Proceeds from short-term loan 900,000 - Repayments of short-term loan (900,000 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt 266,558 - Principal repayments of long-term debt (609,542 ) - Total Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (342,984 ) 1,072,514 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (60,757 ) 127,025 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,102,841 (6,152,626 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 2,047,515 8,770,627 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 4,150,356 $ 2,618,001

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following information is included for convenience only. Generally, a non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, cash flows or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance (nor does it have a standardized meanings) under IFRS. In evaluating non-IFRS financial measures, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating such measures may differ among companies and analysts.

The Company uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures to assess operational performance and as a component of employee remuneration. Management believes certain non-IFRS measures provide useful supplemental information to investors in order that they may evaluate Select Sands' financial performance using the same measures as management. Management believes that, as a result, the investor is afforded greater transparency in assessing the financial performance of the Company. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA: For the Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2018 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,605,078 $ (845,618 ) $ 574,058 Add Back Depreciation and depletion 235,293 141,260 225,233 Share-based compensation 426,055 462,031 1,189 Interest on long-term debt 40,741 - 32,169 Provision for income taxes 586,272 - - EBITDA $ 2,893,439 $ (242,327 ) $ 832,649 Add Back Share of loss (income) of equity investee 51,904 42,200 (2,171 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,945,343 $ (200,127 ) $ 830,478

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, loss from flooding at its plant, and gain on sale of fixed assets. Select Sands uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental financial measure of its operational performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure as they exclude the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the Company’s day-to-day operations. As compared to net income according to IFRS, this measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the Company's business, the charges associated with impairments, termination costs or Proposed Transaction costs. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The Company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company’s ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations or as a valuation measurement.

Indicated Resources Disclosure

The Company advises that the production decision on the Sandtown deposit (the Company’s current “Sand Operations”) was not based on a Feasibility Study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will occur as anticipated or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.