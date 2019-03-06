Log in
Selecta Biosciences to Present at the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference March 13, 2019

03/06/2019 | 04:02pm EST

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SELB) (“Selecta”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform technology, ImmTOR (SVP Rapamycin), today announced that CEO and President Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will present at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Mass. at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Selecta website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance technology (ImmTOR) platform. Selecta plans to combine ImmTOR with a range of biologic therapies for rare and serious diseases that require new treatment options due to high immunogenicity. The company’s current proprietary pipeline includes ImmTOR-powered therapeutic enzyme and gene therapy product candidates. SEL-212, the company’s lead product candidate, is being developed to treat chronic refractory gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. Selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidates are in preclinical development for certain rare inborn errors of metabolism and incorporate ImmTOR with the goal of addressing barriers to repeat administration. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit http://selectabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Selecta’s plans to present at the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference. All such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Selecta’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on November 8, 2018, and in other filings that Selecta makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Selecta’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Selecta specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Investors:           
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+1-212-362-1200
sarah@sternir.com

Media:
Lauren Tortorete
Spectrum Science Communications, Inc.
+1-212-468-5379
ltortorete@spectrumscience.com

Selecta Biosciences logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
