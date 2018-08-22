Log in
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP (SIGI)
Selective Insurance : to Speak at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Insurance Conference

08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) announced today that John Marchioni, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Wilcox, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). Selective's discussion will be broadcast live on the Internet. Investors are invited to listen by visiting the Investors page of www.Selective.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay of the broadcast will be available until October 10, 2018 on the company's website.

Selective Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Selective Insurance Group, Inc.)

For more information about Selective or the upcoming conference, please visit www.selective.com.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks, and flood insurance underwritten by the National Flood Insurance Program. Selective maintains a website at www.Selective.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-to-speak-at-the-keefe-bruyette--woods-2018-insurance-conference-300700977.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
