Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Semafo Inc.    SMF   CA8169221089

SEMAFO INC. (SMF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SEMAFO: Armed Incident in Est Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMAFO Inc. (TSX, OMX: SMF) regrets to report that an armed incident occurred between the town of Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the Est region of Burkina Faso. As a result, five gendarmes and one sub-contractor employee lost their lives.

Operations at the Boungou Mine were not affected. As a precautionary measure, we will be increasing our security measures and continue to closely monitor the situation with our partners to protect the safety of SEMAFO employees and our operations.

The Corporation would like to express its deepest sympathy to families of the victims.

About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa.  The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting commercial production at the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO is committed to evolve in a conscientious manner to become a major player in its geographical area of interest. SEMAFO’s strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

John Jentz
Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com

Ruth Hanna
Analyst, Investor Relations
Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408
North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408
Website: www.semafo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMAFO INC.
05:10pSEMAFO : Armed Incident in Est Region
GL
01:38pSEMAFO : Cash Flow from Operations of $15.8 Million in Second Quarter 2018 Promi..
AQ
08/08SEMAFO INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/08SEMAFO : Cash Flow from Operations of $15.8 Million in Second Quarter 2018
AQ
08/07SEMAFO : Cash Flow from Operations of $15.8 Million in Second Quarter 2018
GL
07/25Research Reports on Guyana Goldfields, SEMAFO, Mandalay Resources, and Harte ..
AC
07/20SEMAFO : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2018 Results Release and Conference C..
AQ
07/18SEMAFO : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2018 Results Release and Conference C..
GL
07/03SEMAFO : Pours First Gold at Boungou Mine
AQ
06/29SEMAFO : Pours First Gold at Boungou Mine
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Updates On Semafo Inc. And Randgold Resources 
08/09SEMAFO's (SEMFF) CEO Benoit Desormeaux on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
08/07SEMAFO reports Q2 results 
07/03GOLD MINING BULL : Top News For June 2018 
06/06SEMAFO : No Deep Value Here. However, There Is Something Else 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 324 M
EBIT 2018 33,6 M
Net income 2018 30,4 M
Finance 2018 57,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 85,47
P/E ratio 2019 7,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 841 M
Chart SEMAFO INC.
Duration : Period :
Semafo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMAFO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,33 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoit Desormeaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeBoutillier Chairman
Martin Milette Chief Financial Officer
C. Gilles Masson Independent Director
Lawrence I. McBrearty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMAFO INC.-5.60%841
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-5.12%19 048
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.78%12 672
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.88%12 135
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-9.58%9 444
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 782
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.