SEMAFO INC. (SMF)

SEMAFO INC. (SMF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/20 04:42:45 pm
2.86 CAD   -2.39%
SEMAFO Updates on Security in Burkina Faso

08/20/2018 | 04:30pm CEST

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMAFO Inc. (TSX, OMX: SMF) announces an update on its security measures in Burkina Faso following two armed incidents last week. The Mana and Boungou Mines continue to operate without interruption.

Boungou Mine
The transport of personnel and supplies has resumed between the Boungou Mine and Ouagadougou under our adjusted security protocol. All expatriate employees are now being transported by helicopter between the two locations. In addition, a ground military force has been deployed on the route between the mine and the capital city. These measures, combined with a heightened escort presence, will ensure transportation of national employees to and from the mine to their villages.

Mana Mine
Further investigation into Friday’s incident revealed that our employee bus had the misfortune of driving into an ongoing hold-up by bandits on the main Bobo road.  This led to an exchange of gunfire, as previously reported. As part of our new security measures, all expatriate employees will also travel by helicopter between the mine and Ouagadougou. Furthermore, we have reinforced escorts for transportation of national employees to and from the Mana Mine.

Senior management, including the CEO, are in the country to ensure that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of all SEMAFO personnel.

The Corporation acknowledges the support from employees, communities and the government as it continues normal operations at both mines.

About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa.  The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting commercial production at the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO’s strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

John Jentz
Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com

Ruth Hanna
Analyst, Investor Relations
Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408
North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408
Website: www.semafo.com

