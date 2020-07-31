MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Lisbonne > Semapa SEM PTSEM0AM0004 SEMAPA (SEM) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Euronext Lisbonne - 07/31 11:35:16 am 7.65 EUR -0.52% 02:27p SEMAPA : First half of 2020 results PU 07/08 SEMAPA : Preparatory Information for BONDHOLDERS MEETING PU 07/08 SEMAPA : Bondholders meeting PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Semapa : First half of 2020 results 0 07/31/2020 | 02:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 PERFORMANCE IN 1ST HALF 2020 Activity in the first half of 2020, particularly in Q2, reflected the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, namely the different lockdown periods implemented in the parts of the world where Semapa Group carries out its business. The effects in operations in different business segments and geographies were felt differently, although more significantly in Pulp and Paper, with little impact on Cement and Other Building Material in Portugal and Brazil and improvement in the Environment segment. Strong action on cost and cash flow management enabled the strengthening of the financial position of the Semapa Group during the period. HIGHLIGHTS 1ST HALF 2020 Pulp and tissue sales and cost and cash flow management ensure resilience of the Pulp and Paper business against the Covid impact in the UWF business. Good performance of the Cement markets in Portugal and Brazil and the Environment business. Negative exchange rate effects in Secil Brazil. Health and safety are among the Group's top priorities. In the second quarter, the Group continued to take proactive and broad measures to guarantee the safety of employees and business continuity.

In the first half of 2020 the Semapa Group recorded consolidated revenue of 941.8 million euros (-15.9% from the same period in the previous year). Exports and foreign sales amounted to 660.1 million euros, accounting for 70.1% of revenue.

(-15.9% from the same period in the previous year). Exports and foreign sales amounted to 660.1 million euros, accounting for 70.1% of revenue. In the Pulp and Paper segment, it is worth noting the growth in pulp (+56%) and tissue sales (+10%) compared to the same period last year, with the impact of the lockdown in April and May being reflected, in particular, in the volume of UWF paper sales, which fell 17%, and also pulp and paper prices over the first half of 2019. The BHKP pulp index (in euros) fell 27.4% and the A4 paper index dropped 6.4%.

In the Cement and Other Building Materials segment, despite the context of a pandemic, revenue growth in the domestic market in Portugal (+5.2%) and Brazil (+13%, in local currency), should be highlighted.

EBITDA in the 1st half of 2020 amounted to 203.3 million euros (vs. 264.5 million euros year on year), 140.1 million euros generated by Pulp and Paper (vs. 207.0 in the first half of 2019), 58.5 million euros in Cement and 5.1 million euros in Environment. The positive development, in comparison with the same period of the previous year, in the segments of Cement (+7.4%), especially in Portugal, and Environment (+74.7%), should be noted. Additional effort was put in all business segments into optimising costs with significant results, in particular in the Pulp and Paper segment (lower fixed costs by 22 million euros). Nonetheless, the consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 21.6%, -2.0 p.p. below that in the same period in the previous year. Page 1 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 Net profit attributable to Semapa shareholders stood at 30.3 million euros (vs. 73.5 million euros year on year), impacted by both developments in EBITDA, and negative exchange rate effects in Secil (BRL) reflected in the financial results and positively influenced by tax.

Investment in the first half 2020 amounted to approximately 62 million euros, with particular emphasis on the Pulp and Paper segment of 48.7 million euros, of which 13.2 in environmental projects. The New Biomass Boiler in Figueira da Foz, with a total investment of 55 million euros over 2019 and 2020, will come into operation in the second half of 2020. The investment will allow for an 81% reduction in CO2 emissions at this unit and around 20% reduction in the Navigator universe (a decrease of approximately 155 thousand tonnes of CO2/year). Consequently, the plant will be 100% renewable concerning electrical power production.

In the context of the Covid crisis, the Group was still very focused on actively managing the working capital and restraining investment in order to guarantee cash flow. Consequently, during the first half of the year, net debt decreased in all business segments, and consolidated interest-bearing net debt totalled 1,345.7 million euros, 124.9 million euro less compared to the end of 2019. 2ND HALF OUTLOOK Although most of the markets where the Group carries out its business are coming out of the lockdown, the pace and slowdown of global economic growth result in a context of high degree of uncertainty for the 2nd half of 2020. Some recent positive signs in the Pulp and Paper segment point to a gradual, but probably slow, recovery of the UWF paper business in the third quarter of 2020, in line with the economic recovery and some uncertainty in relation to price. On the pulp side, the resilience in the first half of the year seems to show signs of slowing down, with the arrival of a seasonally weaker period. After a positive performance in the 1st half, the tissue business is expected to see some slowdown in demand in the At Home segment and a gradual recovery in the Away From Home sector, with the recovery of activity in Horeca channels and companies.

Cement and Other Building Materials, in particular in Portugal and Brazil, have suffered less from the anti-Covid measures, as is expected to continue in a framework of ongoing uncertainty that may be reversed in the 3rd and 4th quarters. There is a dynamics of recovery in Tunisia and strong challenges lingering in Lebanon given the overall situation in the country.

anti-Covid measures, as is expected to continue in a framework of ongoing uncertainty that may be reversed in the 3rd and 4th quarters. There is a dynamics of recovery in Tunisia and strong challenges lingering in Lebanon given the overall situation in the country. In the Environment segment, the information available suggests that the food market where ETSA operates will be less affected by the health crisis. Page 2 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 1. SEMAPA'S PERFORMANCE LEADING BUSINESS INDICATORS IFRS - accrued amounts (million euros) H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. Revenue 941.8 1,119.2 -15.9% 417.8 567.9 -26.4% EBITDA 203.3 264.5 -23.1% 84.2 131.9 -36.2% EBITDA margin (%) 21.6% 23.6% -2.0 p.p. 20.1% 23.2% -3.1 p.p. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (111.8) (112.2) 0.4% (54.7) (54.4) -0.4% Provisions (4.0) (1.5) -165.5% (1.7) (1.6) -5.6% EBIT 87.5 150.7 -41.9% 27.8 75.9 -63.3% EBIT margin (%) 9.3% 13.5% -4.2 p.p. 6.7% 13.4% -6.7 p.p. Net financial results (43.4) (22.7) -90.8% (17.4) (13.5) -28.2% Profit before taxes 44.2 128.0 -65.5% 10.5 62.3 -83.2% Income taxes (4.9) (27.3) 82.1% 4.6 (15.2) 130.4% Net profit for the period 39.3 100.7 -61.0% 15.1 47.1 -67.9% Attributable to Semapa shareholders 30.3 73.5 -58.8% 13.1 33.8 -61.3% Attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI) 9.0 27.1 -66.9% 2.0 13.3 -84.7% Cash flow 155.0 214.4 -27.7% 71.5 103.1 -30.7% 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Jun20 vs. Dec19 Equity (before NCI) 931.9 960.9 -3.0% Interest-bearing net debt 1,345.7 1,470.7 -8.5% Lease liabilities (IFRS 16) 78.3 75.2 4.2% Total 1,424.1 1,545.8 -7.9% LEADING OPERATING INDICATORS Unit H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. Pulp and Paper BEKP Sales (pulp) 1 000 t 193.2 123.6 56.3% 110.0 61.5 78.9% UWF Sales (paper) 1 000 t 597.7 719.5 -16.9% 231.4 366.5 -36.9% Total sales of tissue 1 000 t 52.0 47.2 10.1% 26.0 23.6 10.4% Cement Sales of Grey cement 1 000 t 2,164 2,419 -10.5% 1,133 1,215 -6.7% Sales of Ready-mix 1 000 m3 843 861 -2.1% 425 434 -2.0% Environment Collection of raw materials - Animal w aste 1 000 t 59.2 57.7 2.7% 28.4 29.2 -2.8% Page 3 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 NET DEBT Pulp and Paper Cement Environment Holdings Semapa Million euros On 30 June 2020, consolidated net debt stood at 1,424.1 million euros, representing a reduction of 121.8 million euros over the amount ascertained at the close of financial year 2019. Excluding the effect of IFRS 16, net debt would have been 1,345.7 million euros, 124.9 million euros below the figure at the end of 2019. Besides the operating cash flow generated, these variations are explained by: Pulp and Paper: -14.8 million euros, including investments of about 48.7 million euros and distribution of 99.1 million euros in reserves;

-14.8 million euros, including investments of about 48.7 million euros and distribution of 99.1 million euros in reserves; Cement: -58.6 million euros, including investments of approximately 14.7 million, the result of sale of financial investments of 9.5 million euros and also the positive effect of foreign exchange denominated debt of approximately 31.2 million euros;

-58.6 million euros, including investments of approximately 14.7 million, the result of sale of financial investments of 9.5 million euros and also the positive effect of foreign exchange denominated debt of approximately 31.2 million euros; Environment: -3.8 million euros, in spite of the difficulty in collecting the amounts billed to the Government; and,

-3.8 million euros, in spite of the difficulty in collecting the amounts billed to the Government; and, Holdings: -47.7 million euros, resulting namely from reserves received from Navigator (69.4 million euros) and the payment of dividends (10.0 million euros). At the end of the first half of 2020, total consolidated cash and equivalents amounted to 726.7 million euros, in addition to 256.9 million euros in contracted and undrawn credit facilities for the Group, thus ensuring strong liquidity at this uncertain moment. Page 4 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 2. PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS IFRS - accrued amounts (million euros) Pulp and Paper Cement Environment Holdings and Consolidated Eliminations H1 2020 20/19 H1 2020 20/19 H1 2020 20/19 H1 2020 20/19 H1 2020 Revenue - External 695.5 -18.6% 230.6 -8.5% 15.7 18.5% - - 941.8 Revenue 695.5 -18.6% 230.9 -8.5% 15.7 18.5% (0.3) 19.7% 941.8 EBITDA 140.1 -32.3% 58.5 7.4% 5.1 74.7% (0.4) -377.9% 203.3 EBITDA margin (%) 20.1% -4.1 p.p. 25.3% 3.7 p.p. 32.8% 10.6 p.p. 21.6% Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (82.2) -4.4% (27.9) 12.6% (1.6) -3.9% (0.2) 3.3% (111.8) Provisions (1.9) 0.4% (2.1) -626.9% - - - - (4.0) EBIT 56.0 -55.7% 28.5 24.0% 3.6 148.2% (0.6) -884.7% 87.5 EBIT margin (%) 8.1% -6.7 p.p. 12.3% 3.2 p.p. 22.9% 11.9 p.p. 9.3% Net financial results (8.3) 14.7% (29.8) -334.8% (0.1) 20.1% (5.2) 14.1% (43.4) Profit before taxes 47.8 -59.1% (1.3) -108.1% 3.5 169.5% (5.7) 5.6% 44.2 Income taxes (9.3) 66.1% 0.8 124.1% (0.8) -615.6% 4.3 19.3% (4.9) Net profit for the period 38.5 -56.9% (0.5) -103.6% 2.7 127.2% (1.4) 42.0% 39.3 Attributable to Semapa shareholders 26.9 -56.7% 2.1 -83.1% 2.7 127.2% (1.4) 42.0% 30.3 Attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI) 11.6 -57.4% (2.6) <-1000% 0.0 125.4% - - 9.0 Cash flow 122.6 -27.9% 29.5 -33.0% 4.2 58.0% (1.2) 45.3% 155.0 Interest-bearing net debt 700.4 299.5 1.9 343.9 1,345.7 Lease liabilities (IFRS 16) 52.6 23.3 2.1 0.3 78.3 Total 753.1 322.8 4.0 344.2 1,424.1 Notes: For the purpose of calculating the change in net debt the values of 31.12.2019 are used.

Figures for business segment indicators may differ from those presented individually by each Group, as a result of consolidation adjustments. The Navigator Company ("Navigator") published its results on 28 July 2020, so only the highlights of that report will be presented herein. Secil and ETSA, which are not listed, did not publish their results. Therefore, their operations are described in more detail. Page 5 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 PULP AND PAPER % of consolidated total Revenue H1 2020 % of consolidated total 74% HIGHLIGHTS IN 1ST HALF 2020 (VS. 1ST HALF 2019) Revenue amounted to 695.5 million euros, 18.6% below the figure for the first half of 2019.

This trend reflects the fall in sales prices of both paper and pulp, combined with a higher sales volume of pulp and tissue. EBITDA H1 2020 69% Revenue Page 6 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY SEGMENT: Million Euros 468.0 73.0 4.6 695.5 70.4 79.6 Δ% 20/19 -23.4% +2.6% +7.0% -11.9% -72.6% -18.6% UWF Paper BEKP Pulp Tissue Energy Others and H1 2020 H1 eliminations 611.1 77.6 65.7 82.8 16.8 854.1 2019 EBITDA amounted to 140.1 million euros (vs. 207.0 million euros over the same period in the previous year).

The significant reduction in variable production costs and the strong containment of fixed costs (less 22 million euros) helped to mitigate the fall in sales prices and to achieve an EBITDA margin above 20%. This margin is higher than the 19.8% recorded in the 2nd Half of 2019, when prices were more in line with the current ones. EBITDA EBITDA Mg Page 7 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 SUMMARY TABLE OF FINANCIAL INDICATORS IFRS - accrued amounts (million euros) H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. Revenue 695.5 854.1 -18.6% 289.7 432.3 -33.0% EBITDA 140.1 207.0 -32.3% 51.7 102.1 -49.4% EBITDA margin (%) 20.1% 24.2% -4.1 p.p. 17.8% 23.6% -5.8 p.p. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (82.2) (78.7) -4.4% (40.1) (37.4) -7.2% Provisions (1.9) (1.9) 0.4% (0.0) (0.6) 96.0% EBIT 56.0 126.4 -55.7% 11.5 64.0 -82.0% EBIT margin (%) 8.1% 14.8% -6.7 p.p. 4.0% 14.8% -10.8 p.p. Net financial results (8.3) (9.7) 14.7% (2.1) (5.7) 63.4% Profit before taxes 47.8 116.7 -59.1% 9.4 58.3 -83.8% Income taxes (9.3) (27.3) 66.1% 1.2 (15.4) 107.9% Net profit for the period 38.5 89.4 -56.9% 10.6 42.9 -75.1% Attributable to Navigator shareholders 38.5 89.4 -56.9% 10.7 42.9 -75.1% Attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI) 0.0 (0.0) 124.6% (0.0) (0.0) 76.9% Cash Flow 122.6 169.9 -27.9% 50.8 80.9 -37.2% 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Equity (before NCI) 855.7 818.9 Interest-bearing net debt 700.4 715.3 Lease liabilities (IFRS 16) 52.6 46.8 Total 753.1 762.1 Note: Figures for business segment indicators may differ from those presented individually by each Group, as a result of consolidation adjustments. SUMMARY TABLE OF OPERATING INDICATORS in 1 000 t H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. Pulp and Paper FOEX - BHKP Usd/t 680 962 -29.3% 680 933 -27.0% FOEX - BHKP Eur/t 617 851 -27.4% 619 830 -25.5% BEKP Sales (pulp) 193.2 123.6 56.3% 110.0 61.5 78.9% FOEX - A4- BCopy Eur/t 855 913 -6.4% 845 912 -7.3% UWF Sales (paper) 597.7 719.5 -16.9% 231.4 366.5 -36.9% Tissue Total sales of tissue 52.0 47.2 10.1% 26.0 23.6 10.4% In the first half of 2020, Navigator revenue totalled 695.5 million euros, paper sales accounting for around 67% (vs. 72%) of the revenue, pulp 11% (vs. 9%), tissue 10% (vs. 8%), and energy sales also around 10% (vs. 10%). The first half featured a significant drop in global paper consumption as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Navigator was able to partially make up for the decline in UWF sales by further diversifying its business, with growth in pulp and tissue sales. Page 8 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 It is estimated that the global UWF paper market fell by about 13% in cumulative terms from the beginning of the year to May, with particularly significant falls in April and May (24%). In Europe, the estimated cumulative decrease is 14% and in the United States the figures point to a more significant drop of around 20%. The steep fall in economic activity had a strong impact on the graphic paper industry but, despite the strong social restrictions resulting from the lockdown (e.g. telework and home schooling), it was not the consumption of reduced formats that was most impacted, but rather the printing industry segment, with the reduction in advertising and commercial printing activity, which hit the sheeted business specially hard. The reel business showed greater resilience, since it is also the one with greater versatility in terms of UWF uses. There have also been significant variations between European markets: some countries have implemented weaker anti-Covid-19 measures (such as Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands), undergoing less decline than those that have suffered more from these measures (such as the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal). May appears to have been the worst month in terms of falling UWF demand (-34% YoY), whereas June already showed some recovery (-19% YoY). In Europe and similarly to the rest of the world, demand for UWF proved to be more resilient than demand for other types of graphic paper, namely coated woodfree, whose demand in the second quarter decreased 46% vs. 25% for uncoated woodfree. In this context, Navigator managed its UWF paper production in April, May and June in order to keep up with the fall in demand and to control stock levels. From the end of March to the end of June, the Group reduced its stocks by almost 20% (compared to the 6% estimated for the industry). Such management in production, together with action taken to attract more orders, allowed Navigator to end the first half with a 30-day order book, compared to the average 18-day portfolio of European competitors. In fact, Navigator has launched a wide range of innovative initiatives to support its distributors and sales forces in different parts of Europe and the rest of the world, which have made it possible to further increase significantly the order book, which is currently at around 40 days, i.e. the fourth highest (for the period) in the last 11 years. Year-on-year performance of sales price reflects the adjustments started in the 2nd half of 2019, which continued throughout the 1st half of 2020. The A4 paper benchmark adjusted downwards by 6.4% YoY to an average price of 855 EUR/t, compared to 913 EUR/t in the first half of 2019. Thus, UWF sales for the first half totalled 597.7 thousand tonnes, 16.9% less than in the same period last year and in line with the Group's forecasts which guided the decision to decrease production. The good performance of Navigator's own brands in the period must be highlighted, namely in April when the weight of sheets was the highest ever. The sales value of Navigator's UWF business was negatively affected by the fall in price in the first 6 months, as revenue dropped around 23.4% to 468.0 million euros. Page 9 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 In the first 5 months of 2020, the global pulp market proved to be quite resistant to the adverse context of less activity due to the pandemic. In several regions, the price showed signs of a timid recovery from the low price level at the end of 2019, a recovery supported by the balancing of stocks by producers, some shortage of supply due to the strikes in Northern Europe in early 2020, the reduction in production by Canadian and Indonesian producers, and the significant increase in demand for tissue products in March and April. Global pulp demand increased 8% from January to May 2020 vs. YTD 2019, driven by strong growth in China (+12%), but mostly in other Asian countries and Africa (+24%), Latin America (+22%) and Eastern Europe (16%). Demand in Europe and the USA remained stable. The increase is mostly attributable to hardwood pulp (+13%). In this context, the price of BHKP pulp in Europe in USD remained stable throughout this period, at 680 USD/t, 29.3% below the price of 962 USD/t in the first half of 2019. The price of BHKP pulp in Euros fell by about 27.4%, standing at 617.5 EUR/t in the period vs. 851 EUR/t, as a consequence of the growing strength of the USD against the Euro. Pulp remains at a low point in the price cycle and, due to the impact of the pandemic on some of the pulp consuming industries, the expectation of a price increase in the 1st half was postponed until the end of the year. In this period Navigator was able to record pulp sales to the market of 193.2 thousand tonnes, a significantly higher volume than in the same period of the previous year (+56.3%, in tonnes), the best half-yearly since 2010, by recovering sales in Europe and by diversifying sales to other markets, taking advantage of opportunities in the Tissue and Packaging segments and greater availability of pulp to market arising from less paper production. The sharp increase in the quantities sold led to an increase in revenue to 79.6 million euros, compared with 77.6 million euros (+2.6%), against a background in which the price of pulp remained under pressure and showed a substantial reduction compared with the previous year. The tissue business evolved favourably in the first half of the year, with sales in volume amounting to 52.0 thousand tonnes, which represents an increase of 10.1% over the first half of 2019. As was the case in the first quarter of 2020, Navigator's tissue operations were able to react positively by taking advantage of the opportunity provided by the peak in demand triggered by Covid-19 for the At Home products (AH). However, it should be noted that higher sales to the At Home segment were offset by developments in the Away from Home (AfH) segment, which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. These products are largely directed to HORECA channels (Hotels, Restaurants and Cafés) and to companies, channels largely affected by the lockdown measures implemented from mid-March onwards. Sales in this segment decreased even further in the 2nd quarter, although Navigator still had a very positive performance as reel sales increased. This offset the reduction in sales of finished products, in a significant commercial effort to increase its activity in the At Home segment. Page 10 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 Consequently, Navigator's tissue revenue grew around 7.0% to 70.4 million euros. The sales mix improved in relation to the same period in the previous year, as a result of the increase in the weight of finished products to 78% (vs. 76% in 2019), to the detriment of the weight of reels. In the first half of 2020, the revenue of electrical energy totalled 73.0 million euros, which represents a reduction of 11.9% year on year. In terms of sales volume in GWh, the reduction in the same period was 4.1%. The decline results essentially from the lower sales value associated with the operation of the combined-cycle natural gas plant in Setubal, which in April moved to a new payment framework for the total sale of energy to the grid, subsequently reducing sales tariff. In addition, there was the negative effect of the slowdown in production in May and June. In particular, the pulp mill in Aveiro came to a halt for 8 days in June and the new terms of the payment framework for the Renewable Cogeneration Pulp Plant in Setúbal in January brought down the sales tariff. Revenue from the sale of electricity in the 2nd quarter of 2020 totalled 32.7 million euros, which represents a reduction of 18.6% compared to the 1st quarter, as a result of the factors mentioned above and the subsequent lower volume of sales from renewable cogeneration. EBITDA in the first half decreased 32.3% year on year to 140.1 million euros, in a context of much lower pulp price (-29.3%), smaller paper volumes due to the pandemic (-16.9%), and lower paper prices (-6.4%). EBITDA margin was 20.1%, 4.1 p.p. below the margin in the 1st half of 2019, but above the margin recorded in the 2nd Half of 2019 (19.8%), when prices were more in line with that of this period. The period was marked by the positive changes in most variable and fixed production costs. In terms of the optimization in variable costs, the main improvement factors occurred in the cost of external fibres (due to the variation in the price of long and short fibre and the lower specific consumption), in the cost of wood (namely due to the lower specific consumption in the period), and the lower costs of chemicals, mainly due to the reduction in the price of some products and lower consumption in bleaching. It should be noted that a lot of effort has been put into reducing specific consumption by taking advantage of the reduction in production rates, despite the instability arising from these stoppages and changes in the pace of operations, and into the renegotiation of contracts for raw materials and consumables. Significant containment may be observed over the first half in fixed costs, which stood at around 22 million euros below the level recorded in the same period in 2019, with positive evolution in personnel costs and running costs, in particular in the costs of corporate areas. This was in line with the cost reduction plan announced in the 1st quarter, intended to cut costs by 46 million euros in 2020. Page 11 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 Financing costs amounted to 8.3 million euros (vs. 9.7 million euros), down by 1.4 million euros. Net profit for the first half amounted to 38.5 million euros (vs. 89.4 million euros in the first half of 2019). During the first half, Navigator managed working capital very efficiently by combining a strong capacity to convert customer balances into cash with a careful supplier management policy, under which it extended payment periods in association with financial solutions offered to support the liquidity of its partners. Capital expenditure in the first half amounted to 48.7 million euros, compared to 68.2 million euros in the same period last year. This includes around 24 million euros in maintenance, efficiency improvements and others, 12.3 million euros in several environmental projects, in particular the New Biomass Boiler in Figueira da Foz amounting to 11.4 million euros, and 11.6 million euros in asset reconditioning projects. It should be noted that around 80% of all investment made in 2020 concerns maintenance and projects started in previous years. Among the most relevant environmental projects in 2020, it is worth noting the construction of the new biomass boiler in Figueira da Foz, with a total investment of 55 million euros over 2019 and 2020, and which will come into operation in the 2nd half of 2020. This project will make it possible to cut CO2 emissions at this unit by 81%, and by 20% for Navigator as a whole (reduction in the order of 155 thousand tonnes of CO2/year). As a result, the mill will be 100% powered by renewables. 2nd Quarter 2020 vs. 2nd Quarter 2019 The 2nd quarter was marked by the low level of demand for printing and writing paper during the pandemic, which forced many producers to cut production in all continents. The European UWF market was down by 25% in Q2 vs. 4.1% in Q1 2020; the sheeted business, particular for use by printers, was the hardest hit while the reel business was the most resilient. The decrease in demand in the USA was steeper in Q2; forecasts hint at -32% YoY vs. -12% in Q1 2020, the sheet segment also evidencing the poorest performance. Against this background, Navigator's revenue stood at 289.7 million euros, -28.6% compared with the 1st quarter of 2020 and -33.0% compared with the 2nd quarter of 2019. Navigator's management of UWF production in this quarter resulted in a 37% reduction in the volume sold (vs. 1st quarter and compared to the same quarter in the previous year), with a lower price level compared to the previous quarter, prices adjusting to the level of demand (especially in markets outside Europe), and pressured by the format/quality mix (growth in the weight of reels and economic products) and the deterioration of the market mix. It was possible to offset the reduction in paper sales with a significant increase in pulp sales to the market to 110 thousand tonnes (+32.2% vs. the first quarter of 2020 and +78.9% vs. 2nd quarter of 2019), the best quarter since Page 12 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 2010, fostered by more commercial effort put into enhancing market diversification and less need to integrate pulp into paper. In the tissue business, the volume sold remained in line with the previous quarter, with reel sales offsetting the drop in finished product sales, hampered by the contraction in demand in the Away from Home segment. Against a backdrop of strong decline in demand and significant deterioration of the UWF market, Navigator was able to grow in its other businesses and implement some strong cost control measures, which led to an EBITDA of 51.7 million euros in the quarter, vs. 102.1 million euros in the second quarter of 2019. In view of the impact on UWF demand of the containment measures, Navigator temporarily and gradually suspended production on some of its paper machines in April, May and June, avoiding the accumulation of stocks in the value chain (thus also protecting price from further decline) and saving on working capital. Page 13 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 CEMENT AND OTHER BUILDING MATERIALS total total consolidatedof% consolidatedof% 25% Revenue H1 2020 29% EBITDA H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS IN 1ST HALF 2020 (VS. 1ST HALF 2019)  Secil's accrued revenue in June 2020 amounted Revenue to 230.9 million euros, 8.5% less than that in the same period of the previous year. This decrease is mainly the result of the fall in some markets, associated with the instability experienced in some of these markets and accentuated by the effect of the pandemic, especially in the month of April. Some facilities had to suspend activity by government decree.  Additionally, the strong exchange rate depreciation of some currencies against the Euro in the countries where Secil operates (in particular the Brazilian real) had a negative impact of around 8.4 million euros. Page 14 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY COUNTRY Million Euros 150.4 22.6 36.4 19.4 2.0 230.9 Δ% 20/19 -1.7% -9.4% -25.2% -18.6% -59.4% -8.5% Portugal Brazil Lebanon Tunisia H1 153.0 40.2 30.3 23.8 2019 Note: Others includes Angola and Others EBITDA amounted to 58.5 million euros, up by around 4.0 million euros year on year (+7.4%).

Sale of surplus CO2 licenses amounted to 5.2 million euros less than sales year on year. Capital gains obtained from the sale of financial investments (+5.2 million euros) also contributed positively to this EBITDA variation. Others H1 2020 5.0 252.3 EBITDA EBITDA Mg EBITDA BREAKDOWN BY COUNTRY Million Euros 41.4 3.9 5.1 -0.7 58.5 8.7 Δ% 20/19 +19.0%-1.8%-42.5%+1.0%-39.5%+7.4% Portugal Brazil Lebanon Tunisia Others H1 2020 H1 34.8 8.9 6.9 5.1 -1.1 54.4 2019 Note: Others includes Angola and Others Page 15 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 Secil's net financial results deteriorated from the same period in the previous year, from -6.9 million euros to -29.8 million euros. The negative difference resulted from the combined effect of a favourable deviation in the net financing cost and a very unfavourable deviation in exchange rate differences, mainly due to the depreciation of the BRL, of accounts receivable and payable in foreign currency for intra-group loans.

-6.9 million euros to -29.8 million euros. The negative difference resulted from the combined effect of a favourable deviation in the net financing cost and a very unfavourable deviation in exchange rate differences, mainly due to the depreciation of the BRL, of accounts receivable and payable in foreign currency for intra-group loans. Income taxes in the first half 2020 are positively influenced by a refund of 3.2 million euros in taxes following a decision favourable to Secil. SUMMARY TABLE OF FINANCIAL INDICATORS IFRS - accrued amounts (million euros) H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. Revenue 230.9 252.3 -8.5% 120.9 128.6 -6.0% EBITDA 58.5 54.4 7.4% 30.0 28.0 7.1% EBITDA Margin (%) 25.3% 21.6% 3.7 p.p. 24.8% 21.7% 3.0 p.p. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (27.9) (31.9) 12.6% (13.7) (16.1) 15.4% Provisions (2.1) 0.4 -626.9% (1.7) (1.0) -70.5% EBIT 28.5 23.0 24.0% 14.6 10.9 34.9% EBIT Margin (%) 12.3% 9.1% 3.2 p.p. 12.1% 8.4% 3.7 p.p. Net financial results (29.8) (6.9) -334.8% (12.4) (5.2) -138.7% Profit before taxes (1.3) 16.1 -108.1% 2.3 5.7 -59.9% Income taxes (2.9) 140.3% 0.8 (3.5) 124.1% 1.2 Net profit for the period (0.5) 12.6 -103.6% 3.4 2.8 24.2% Attributable to Secil shareholders 2.1 12.6 -83.1% 4.6 2.5 87.7% Attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI) (2.6) 0.0 <-1000% (1.2) 0.3 -468.3% Cash flow 29.5 44.1 -33.0% 18.8 19.9 -5.6% 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Equity (before NCI) 338.6 377.5 Interest-bearing net debt 299.5 358.0 Lease liabilities (IFRS 16) 23.3 26.4 Total 322.8 384.4 Note: Figures for business segment indicators may differ from those presented individually by each Group, as a result of consolidation adjustments. Page 16 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 SUMMARY TABLE OF OPERATING INDICATORS in 1 000 t H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. Annual cement production capacity 9,750 9,750 0.0% 9,750 9,750 0.0% Production Clinker 1,962 2,329 -15.8% 997 1,247 -20.1% Cement 2,279 2,572 -11.4% 1,181 1,292 -8.6% Sales Grey cement 2,164 2,419 -10.5% 1,133 1,215 -6.7% White cement 32 40 -21.9% 17 20 -15.1% Clinker 149 224 -33.5% 126 118 6.7% Aggregates 1,334 1,515 -11.9% 678 760 -10.7% Precast 61 65 -5.3% 33 33 -2.0% Mortars 102 101 1.2% 51 51 0.1% Hydraulic lime 8 14 -44.4% 4 7 -42.3% in 1 000 m3 Ready-mix 843 861 -2.1% 425 434 -2.0% Note: Volumes excluding inter-segment sales. PORTUGAL Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Mg In Portugal, FEPICOP has thus far not disclosed new forecasts that reflect the impact of the pandemic. However, according to the projections by the Bank of Portugal, Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) in the Construction sector is expected to be less impacted by the current crisis. The negative impact on GFCF in housing is expected to be Page 17 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 relatively limited, in a context of maintaining favourable financing conditions and some attractiveness of this type of asset as an investment in savings and in demand by non-residents. Public investment is expected to show dynamic growth, benefiting from the increase in European fund receipts associated with the end of the current programming period, in particular in 2020-21. Cement consumption in Portugal in the first half of 2020 was marked by positive monthly year on year variations, with particular emphasis on the month of June (projected positive variation of around 25%), and it is estimated that, in cumulative terms, the domestic cement market grew approximately 9% year on year. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was felt mainly in the first weeks (from 18 March to 13 April) immediately after the State of Emergency was announced, but only lightly since virtually all facilities maintained regular operations. Revenue of combined operations in Portugal stood at approximately 150.4 million euros, 1.7% down in relation to the same period in 2019. In the Cement business unit in Portugal, domestic market revenue increased around 5.2% vis-a-vis H1 2019. This development is explained mainly by the increase in quantities sold (+6%, despite the increase in the weight of sales to other segments of the Group). However, the expansion was not enough to cope with the decline in sales to the external market, with cement revenue decreasing by about 9.4 million euros. The surplus supply in Europe, the Mediterranean and West Africa continued to drive strong competition. In this context, the export business volume decreased around 36.0%, reflecting the decline in cement and clinker sales of -47.9%. In the other business units with operations based in Portugal (Ready-mix concrete, Aggregates, Mortars and Precast), revenue in the first half of 2020 amounted to 69.8 million euros, up by 10.9% year on year. This growth took place in almost all areas of building materials, benefiting from greater building dynamics, although it was higher in the Concrete business unit, which recorded 7.7% more sales volume. EBITDA of total operations in Portugal increased by 19.0%, standing at 41.4 million euros vs. 34.8 million euros recorded for the same period in the previous year. The Cement business unit had an EBITDA of 31.7 million euros, i.e. 22.3% more than in the same period in 2018. The increase in volumes sold on the domestic market and the reduction in variable costs, namely energy costs, and capital gains obtained from the sale of financial investments (+5.2 million euros) contributed positively to this variation. On the other hand, the sale of surplus CO2 licenses amounted to 5.2 million euros less than sales year on year. Page 18 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 The EBITDA of the building materials business units amounted to 9.6 million euros which, compared to 8.8 million euros in the first half of 2019, results in an increase of 9.2%. The upward variation was the result of the increase in revenue, despite the rise in variable production costs due to lower availability of ashes in the Concrete segment, and also the recording of capital gains on the sale of fixed assets (land) in the Pre-cast and Aggregates segment, which together represented 1.2 million euros. BRAZIL Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Mg After a first quarter with virtually zero growth, cement consumption in the 2nd quarter of 2020 showed surprising growth rates, especially in May and June. According to the SNIC (Sector Report - June 2020) sales per business day increased by +16.1% in June 2020 (vs. 2019), which offset the negative effects of the Covid-19 and enabled a cumulative growth of 3.6% at the end of the first six months. Revenue of combined operations in the country stood at 36.4 million euros in the first half of 2020, 9.4% down on revenue recorded in the same period in 2019. However, discounting the effect of the exchange rate devaluation of the Real against the Euro, with a negative impact of around 9.0 million euros, revenue would have been higher by 5.3 million euros (+13.1%). Cement sales increased by 13.1% in comparison with the same period in the previous year, with average sales prices in local currency rising by around 5%. EBITDA totalled 8.7 million euros, which compares with the 8.9 million euros recorded year on year (i.e. only 1.8% decrease). It should be noted that EBITDA for the first half of 2019 included a gain of 3.4 million euros from sales tax refunds. Excluding this effect, and the very unfavourable exchange rate effect (-2.2 million euros), EBITDA would have increased by 23%, reflecting the good performance of commercial activity and the reduction in production costs. Page 19 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 LEBANON Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Mg Since the last quarter of 2019, Lebanon plunged in a serious social and economic-financial crisis. Despite the efforts made by political forces to stabilise the situation, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic aggravated an already precarious situation. The effects of the pandemic were felt sharply from mid-March onwards, with the publication of a presidential decree banning activities. In this context, cement consumption was expected to continue to decrease. However, the magnitude of the reduction exceeded all expectations. Cement consumption in the first half of 2020 is indeed expected to have dropped 50% in relation to the same period in 2019, which had already declined 32% vis-à-vis 2018. Consequently, the revenue of all operations in Lebanon fell by 25.2% to 22.6 million euros, compared to 30.3 million euros in the same period last year. This change benefited from a positive EUR/USD exchange rate effect of 557 thousand euros. Cement sales in the domestic market decreased by 30.1% in comparison with the same period in the previous year, with a small rise in average sales prices. Consequently, revenue declined by approximately 28.1%. The export of 60 thousand tonnes of clinker partially made up for the loss in the domestic market. Concrete revenue amounted to 1.4 million euros, down by an expressive figure of 41.4% over the same period in the previous year, due to the reduction in quantities sold (-46.9%), partially offset by an increase in the average sales price, and reflects the fact that the construction sector was one of the most affected by the current crisis. EBITDA generated from operations in Lebanon stood at 3.9 million euros, down by 42.5% in relation to the same period of the previous year. This decrease is principally a result of the drop in quantities sold, being partially compensated for by control measures of fixed and variable costs. Page 20 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 TUNISIA Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Mg Tunisia is still facing significant challenges, including high foreign and tax deficits, rising debt and insufficient growth to reduce unemployment. Some social unrest and pressure from union claims continue. Government deficit is reflected in public works and the real estate sector faces challenges due to difficulties in obtaining funding (in connection with the fragility of the banking sector), which impacts construction output. The measures imposed by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic from spreading practically paralysed the country's economic activity from mid-March to early May, and construction activity was no exception. In this context, it is estimated that the domestic cement market in the first half of 2020 was down by approximately 26% year on year. The cement market is still subject to strong competition, due to excess production capacity. Revenue for combined operations in Tunisia showed a negative year-on-year variation of 18.6%, totalling 19.4 million euros and benefiting from a positive impact of the appreciation of the Tunisian dinar against the Euro by 1.4 million euros. Revenue of the Cement business decreased around 18% to 17.3 million euros, reflecting the decline in cement sales in the domestic market (-37.3%), with sales to the external market slightly above the same period last year (+ 3 thousand tonnes). The positive variation in average sales prices on the domestic market (+14% in local currency) made it possible to mitigate the fall in revenue. Concrete revenue fell 19.5% in relation to the same period of the previous year, due to declining quantities sold (-33.9%), offset by the positive variation in average selling price (+11.5%). Despite the strong decrease in revenue, the EBITDA of the activities in Tunisia reached 5.1 million euro in the first half of 2020, i.e. a slight increase of 1.0% compared to the same period of 2019. This rise is justified by the increase in Page 21 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 domestic sales prices, the decrease in fixed and variable costs (mainly due to the reduction in the price of solid fuels) and the appreciation of the Tunisian dinar against the euro which resulted in a positive impact of 379 thousand euros. ANGOLA AND OTHERS Contrary to the growth estimate for the 1st quarter, according to the data available, the Angolan cement market showed negative cumulative variation in the 1st half of 24% in relation to the same period in 2019. The efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus may have contributed to the worsening of the economic situation, which had already been disrupted by the drop in oil prices since the beginning of the year. In this context, the quantities of cement sold by Secil decreased 40.7% compared to the same period in 2019. In a context of strong inflation and significant depreciation of the Kwanza vis-à-vis the Euro, Secil Lobito has been implementing a strict price policy that can help it tackle significant increase in costs in the local currency and those arising from necessary imports. Under these conditions, the price of cement in local currency increased by about 14% year on year, partially offsetting the fall in quantities sold. Consequently, revenue totalled 2.0 million euros, i.e. 59.4% below that in the same period in the previous year, being strongly affected by the currency depreciation, which produced a negative effect of 1.3 million euros. EBITDA in the first half of 2020 amounted to a negative figure of 690 thousand euros, in contrast with the negative 1.1 million euros obtained over the same period in the previous year, which is a small improvement. Expenditure was well managed by keeping the variable unit cost within the 1% decrease in local currency, mostly due to the lower clinker acquisition price (-13%). On the other hand, industrial fixed costs decreased 17% in local currency year on year which, considering the inflation in Angola and the acquisition of some conservation materials that are strongly pegged to the exchange rate, illustrate clearly the unit's efforts to control costs. 2nd Quarter 2020 vs. 2nd Quarter 2019 Despite being heavily impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 was higher than EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 by around 2.0 million euros. This rise was mainly due to positive variations in EBITDA of Brazil, Portugal and Angola. The 2.0 million euro increase in Brazil resulted from the rise in cement consumption and in the average selling price, in spite of the strong depreciation of the Real. Page 22 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 In Portugal, the additional 1.6 million euros are largely due to the EBITDA of the Cement business, as a result of a combination of factors, such as growth in the domestic market and higher average sales price despite the decrease in CO2 sales (-2.7 million euros). In Angola, the positive developments in EBITDA of almost 1 million euros is related to the measures taken to control variable and fixed costs and the fact that EBITDA in the 2nd quarter of 2019 was impacted by a reclassification of operating income as financial income in the amount of 0.8 million euros. The positive changes in these three geographies were partially offset by the declining performance in Tunisia and Lebanon, which was heavily hit by the effects of the pandemic response measures. In the particular case of Lebanon, this was in addition to the already weak economic and social situation that the country has been in since the last quarter of 2019. Further deterioration has been contained through tighter control of fixed and variable costs. Page 23 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 ENVIRONMENT total 2% % of consolidated Revenue H1 2020 % of consolidated total 3% EBITDA H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS IN 1ST HALF 2020 (VS. 1ST HALF 2019)  ETSA recorded revenue of around 15.7 million euros in the period in analysis, which represented an increase of approximately 18.5% against the same period in 2019.  This variation results from an increase of about 17.7% in sales and around 19.5% in consolidated services rendered. Revenue Page 24 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020  EBITDA for ETSA totalled approximately 5.1 EBITDA EBITDA Mg million euros in the first six months of 2020, representing a growth of about 74.7% in comparison with the same period of the previous year, essentially due to a higher revenue. SUMMARY TABLE OF FINANCIAL INDICATORS IFRS - accrued amounts (million euros) H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. Revenue 15.7 13.2 18.5% 7.3 7.3 -0.5% EBITDA 5.1 2.9 74.7% 2.5 1.7 46.6% EBITDA margin (%) 32.8% 22.2% 10.6 p.p. 34.1% 23.1% 10.9 p.p. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (1.6) (1.5) -3.9% (0.8) (0.7) -5.8% Provisions - - - - - - EBIT 3.6 1.4 148.2% 1.7 0.9 79.0% EBIT margin (%) 22.9% 10.9% 11.9 p.p. 23.2% 12.9% 10.3 p.p. Net financial results (0.1) (0.2) 20.1% (0.1) (0.1) 16.4% Profit before taxes 3.5 1.3 169.5% 1.6 0.9 87.9% Income taxes (0.8) (0.1) -615.6% (0.4) (0.2) -127.9% Net profit for the period 2.7 1.2 127.2% 1.2 0.7 78.2% Attributable to ETSA shareholders 2.7 1.2 127.2% 1.2 0.7 78.2% Attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI) - - - - - - Cash Flow 4.2 2.7 58.0% 2.0 1.4 40.6% 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Equity (before NCI) 76.0 73.9 Interest-bearing net debt 1.9 5.7 Lease liabilities (IFRS 16) 2.1 1.7 Total 4.0 7.4 Note: Figures for business segment indicators may differ from those presented individually by each Group, as a result of consolidation adjustments. ETSA recorded revenue of around 15.7 million euros in the period in analysis, which represented an increase of approximately 18.5% against the first six months of 2019. Page 25 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 This development was mostly caused by the following combined elements: (i) an increase in average sales price of class 3 fats and meal by about 28.6% and 5.9%, respectively, in comparison with the first half in 2019, and iii) an increase of about 19.5% in consolidated services rendered, essentially due to the increase in the collection of Class 1 and 2 by-products from slaughterhouses, the increased billing of animal carcass collection and the growing wholesale collection activity. EBITDA for ETSA totalled approximately 5.1 million euros in the first six months of 2020, representing a growth of about 7.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, essentially due to a higher revenue mentioned, and costs evolved as a function of their variability in relation to y-o-y revenue. The EBITDA margin stood at 32.8%, up by around 10.6 p.p. over the margin for the same period of 2019. Financial results improved by about 20.1% in relation to the same period in the previous year, mostly due to the reduction in average debt. The combined impact of these factors resulted in a Net Profit attributable to ETSA shareholders for the first half of 2020 of approximately 2.7 million euros, up by around 127.2% year on year. 2nd Quarter 2020 vs. 2nd Quarter 2019 ETSA recorded revenue of about 7.3 million euros in the 2nd quarter of 2020, which is a very similar figure to that of the same period in the previous year (down by 0.5%). A decrease of about 6.3% in sales and an increase of around 8.8% in consolidated services rendered have helped to maintain revenue levels. EBITDA totalled approximately 2.5 million euros in the 2nd quarter of 2020, representing a growth of about 46.6% in comparison with the same period of the previous year, essentially due to cost reduction. VENTURE CAPITAL In the first half of the year, Semapa Next, in partnership with Techstars, completed the second acceleration programme of 10 startups. The selected startups were from Portugal, the USA, France, Australia and Israel, operating in Industry, the Environment, Logistics, Tourism and Leisure. During this period, Semapa Next also made a direct investment in the company DefinedCrowd dedicated to solving an artificial intelligence problem - the need for continuous access to highly accurate data. This round of DefinedCrowd's Series B investment managed to collect 50.5 million US dollars globally and aims to enlarge existing solutions, launch new innovative subscription-based deals and expand its global reach. Page 26 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 3. OUTLOOK After the outbreak of Covid-19 at year end 2019 in China, following the declaration of an international public health emergency on 30 January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on 11 March the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and the global socio-economic outlook changed radically. Considering the unknown duration of the pandemic, the different plans for ending lockdowns implemented by countries and their consequences, there is an unprecedented factor of uncertainty regarding the performance of businesses in 2020. Estimates of future impacts are highly dependent on the duration of the implemented measures and the way in which economic activity will resume. As such, it is difficult to provide a reliable quantification of the financial impacts for the Semapa Group. PULP AND PAPER Some recent positive signs point to a gradual, but probably slow, recovery of the UWF paper business in the third quarter of 2020, in line with the economic recovery, albeit against the backdrop of much uncertainty and great volatility. After a major effort to prepare for the seasonally weak summer period, incoming orders at Navigator are currently close to normal for this time of year, with an order backlog in July of almost than 40 days (the fourth highest for the period in 11 years) and well above the industry average. In the current month all of the Group's paper machines are working again, and the Company is continuously monitoring market developments and continuing to adjust production to the level of demand, in a context where the instability of the markets remains very high. There is still the risk of a second wave of the pandemic, particularly in the markets outside of Europe, with a negative impact on exporting companies like Navigator. The pressure on paper prices that has been felt throughout the 2nd quarter may continue, putting additional pressure on a traditionally weaker period in terms of activity. The resilience of pulp in the first half of the year seems to be showing signs of slowing down, with the arrival of a seasonally weaker period and the cooling of demand for tissue and packaging products, after the unrestrained pace recorded at the beginning of the pandemic. As purchases of these products slow down and the supply chain recover completely, the demand for pulp is beginning to reflect the impact of the significant reduction in the production of graphic paper. Some containment on the production side is expected as maintenance stoppages are postponed to the 2nd half due to the pandemic. Analysts estimate that the performance of the segment in the third quarter will be more moderate, and they expect a recovery in the last months of the year. After a positive performance in the 1st half, the tissue business is expected to see some slowdown in demand in the At Home segment and a gradual recovery in the Away From Home sector, with the recovery of activity in Horeca channels and companies. Navigator hopes to maintain the good level of industrial performance it has achieved in its tissue assets and to continue ramping up its operations. Page 27 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 After an extremely adverse quarter, with unprecedented market conditions, a gradual recovery of the Company's activity is expected over the coming months. The pace and extent of recovery will obviously depend on the pandemic context, the widespread lifting of lockdown measures and the economic impacts of such measures. Navigator has done and continues to do everything in their power, namely operational and commercial planning, cost efficiency measures, the allocation of its cash flow and the effective management of its liquidity. CEMENT AND OTHER BUILDING MATERIALS The Bank of Portugal (Economic Bulletin - June 2020) estimated that Portugal's economy will contract by 9.5%, thus reviewing downwards the forecasts published in March: -3.7% in the baseline scenario and -5.7% in the adverse scenario. Current projections are still surrounded by much uncertainty and reflect the strong negative impact of the pandemic in the first half of the year. In Q1 2020, GDP decreased 3.8% year on year. In the 2nd quarter of 2020, more affected by the pandemic and the impact of the containment measures, the quarter-on-quarter rate of change of activity is expected to decline by approximately 15%. As the containment measures are gradually lifted while the pandemic is kept relatively under control, economic activity should improve from the Q3 2020 onwards, and GDP is projected to grow by 5.2% in 2021 and 3.8% in 2022. The IMF's World Economic Outlook Update (WEO), published in June, estimates that the world GDP in 2020 will suffer an actual decline of 4.9%, (downward review of the estimated 1.9% published in April), followed by an increase of 5.4% in 2021 (5.8% in April's estimates). The Euro Area is expected to contract 10.2% in 2020 (-7.5% in April 2020) and grow 6.0% in 2021 (4.7% in April 2020). According to the same IMF Update, the outlook for Brazil in 2020 expects GDP to decline by 9.1% (-5.3% according to the projections in April), followed by 3.6% increase in 2021 (2.9% in the April projections). After the sharp reduction in economic activity from the end of March (caused by the pandemic), several indicators hint at a resumption in economic activity growth from May onwards. Despite the dynamics of cement consumption in the months of May and especially June, leveraged by the small construction projects but also by the resumption of real estate development projects, the SNIC warns about the reduction in the number of new projects in 2020, and fears that in the second half, especially in the last quarter, construction and consequently the cement industry may find itself again in dire straits. In Lebanon, the political and economic environment has faced much uncertainty since the last quarter of 2019, with the country plunged into a serious economic and social crisis. The measures implemented to contain the pandemic, which brought the country to almost a complete halt, made matters worse. Page 28 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 Displaying one of the World's highest foreign debts, the country announced in March its first default after several months of declining foreign currency reserves and a depreciation of the Lebanese pound in the parallel market. In May, Lebanon initiated negotiations with the IMF following the request for external assistance, but no agreement has been reached so far. According to the latest IMF estimates (World Economic Outlook, IMF April 2020) the scenario for the Lebanese economy is recession with a 12% drop in the GDP. With regard to Tunisia, the most recent forecasts published by the IMF (World Economic Outlook, IMF April 2020) expect the Tunisian gross domestic product to decrease by 4.3% in 2020, followed by growth of 4.1% in 2021. Projected levels of inflation are 6.2% and 4.9% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Tunisia already found itself in financial hardship and social instability, and the pandemic has increased uncertainty as to the country's progress. The measures adopted by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic - curfews from 17 March and a nationwide declaration of quarantine on 20 March - virtually paralysed the country's economic activity until early May, and the construction activity was no exception. The outlook for Angola (World Economic Outlook, IMF April 2020) hints at a decline in real GDP of 1.4%, followed by a 2.6% increase in 2021. The efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus may have contributed to the worsening of the economic situation, which had already been disrupted by the drop in oil prices since the beginning of the year. ENVIRONMENT The crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly altered the economic landscape in Portugal, as in Europe and the rest of the world, with consequences difficult to predict in several markets. The information available suggests that the food market where ETSA operates, given its nature, will be less affected by the health crisis when compared to other sectors of activity. However, some effects for the sector may arise from, either lower purchase power of the Portuguese population, or expected lower oil prices. The first effect will bring the volumes of raw material collected down, and consequently the volumes of finished products sold, while the second effect will impact the operation of biodiesel plants in Europe and thus the quantities of, both Category 3 and Category 1, fat received. The current crisis also presents several short term opportunities that include: (i) concentrating on the horizontal expansion of its production and destination markets (exports accounted for around 48.7% of total sales on 30 June 2020), (ii) identifying new opportunities for vertical growth, channelling its investments to improving operational efficiency, extracting maximum value from the channels operated and retaining the loyalty of the main conventional Page 29 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 and alternative collection centres, and (iii) focus on sustained innovation and research and development addressed at ensuring new profit thresholds for the business. Page 30 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 4. PERFORMANCE OF SEMAPA SHARES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE The first quarter of 2020 was marked by the historic collapse of stock markets following the shock caused by the rapid spread of the Covid-19 worldwide and the measures adopted by governments to contain the virus in order to mitigate the impacts on public health, which resulted in the paralysis of many of the world's major economies. Most countries took rapid action to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The key role played by the main central banks, which acted rapidly with sound commitment to the purpose in question, and more recently expanded the quantitative easing measures, should be highlighted. Thus, in the 2nd quarter the stock markets reacted favourably to the set of tax and monetary incentives adopted, with most stock market indices recovering, although differently between regions and sectors of activity, and insufficiently to cancel out the strong falls recorded in the previous quarter. However, the 2nd quarter also had ups and downs: some sessions were highly volatile in reaction to the increase in the number of people infected by the virus, mainly in the US and Latin America. The good performance of the main Frankfurt stock exchange index and the Dow Jones is worthy of notice, both closing the 1st half of this year with depreciations below 10%, in contrast to most stock exchange indexes in other financial markets that accumulated losses of more than 2 digits. In this crisis context, the value of Semapa shares in the period depreciated 41.0%, alongside the weak performance on the PSI20 (-15.8%) and the EFB (-15.0%) indexes, mostly driven by the performance of Navigator share price, that in turn was in line with the stock market evolution of the Pulp and Paper sector globally. Semapa shares recorded their lowest value of 7.08 euros on 19 March, trading at their highest value of 13.86 euros on the first trading day of 2020. Share price Volume 15.00 Max = 02-01: eur 13.86 Var. Period Semapa 1,000,000 14.00 Min = 19-03: eur 7.08 -41.0% 900,000 13.00 800,000 12.00 700,000 11.00 600,000 Average daily volume 10.00 97,987 500,000 9.00 400,000 8.00 Share price 300,000 02-01: eur 13.86 7.00 30-06: eur 8.09 200,000 6.00 100,000 5.00 0 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Page 31 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 110.00 100.00 Var. Period EFB 90.00 -15.0% 31/12/2019 80.00 Var. Period PSI20 70.00 -15.8% 100: Basis 60.00 50.00 Var. Period Semapa 40.00 -41.0% 30.00 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 EFB - Euronext Family Business Index Note: Closing prices Lisbon, 30 July 2020 The Board of Directors Page 32 Presentation of Results: 1st Half 2020 FINANCIAL TIMETABLE Date Event 30 October 2020 Presentation of Results of the 3rd Quarter of 2020 DEFINITIONS EBITDA = EBIT + Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses + Provisions EBIT = Operating profit Operating profit = Earnings before taxes, financial results and results of associates and joint ventures as presented in the Income Statement in IFRS format Cash-flow = Net profit for the period + Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses + Provisions Interest-bearing net debt = Non-currentinterest-bearing debt (net of loan issue charges) + Current interest-bearing debt (including debts to shareholders) - Cash and cash equivalents DISCLAIMER This document contains statements that relate to the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties that can lead to actual results differing from those provided in these statements. Such risks and uncertainties are due to factors beyond Semapa's control and predictability, such as macroeconomic conditions, credit markets, currency fluctuations and legislative and regulatory changes. Statements about the future made in this document concern only the document and on the date of its publication, therefore Semapa does not assume any obligation to update them. This presentation of results is a translation of a text originally issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails. Page 33 Attachments Original document

