Semapa : OWN SHARES PURCHASE

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.
Public Company
Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, nº 14, 10º, Lisboa
Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euros
Corporate person and Lisbon Companies Registry no.: 502593130
DISCLOSURE
ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. hereby discloses the undertaking, on the stock Exchange, the following purchases of own shares: (i) 4,000 shares for an average price of 12.74 euros on the 20 December 2018 and (ii) 3,200 shares for an average price of 12.75 euros on the 21 December 2018.
After the aforementioned acquisitions, Semapa now holds 628,729 own shares, corresponding to 0.774% of its share capital.
Lisbon, 26 December 2018
The Company Secretary,
(Rui Gouveia)
Disclaimer
Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 19:34:05 UTC