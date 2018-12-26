Log in
Semapa : OWN SHARES PURCHASE

12/26/2018 | 08:35pm CET

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, nº 14, 10º, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euros

Corporate person and Lisbon Companies Registry no.: 502593130

DISCLOSURE

ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. hereby discloses the undertaking, on the stock Exchange, the following purchases of own shares: (i) 4,000 shares for an average price of 12.74 euros on the 20 December 2018 and (ii) 3,200 shares for an average price of 12.75 euros on the 21 December 2018.

After the aforementioned acquisitions, Semapa now holds 628,729 own shares, corresponding to 0.774% of its share capital.

Lisbon, 26 December 2018

The Company Secretary,

(Rui Gouveia)

1 of 1

Disclaimer

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 19:34:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 252 M
EBIT 2018 364 M
Net income 2018 153 M
Debt 2018 1 509 M
Yield 2018 4,38%
P/E ratio 2018 6,91
P/E ratio 2019 6,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 1 044 M
Chart SEMAPA
Duration : Period :
Semapa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMAPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,0 €
Spread / Average Target 89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Nuno de S. Pinto de Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco José Melo e Castro Guedes Director
José Miguel Pereira Gens Paredes Director
Paulo Miguel Garcês Ventura Director
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMAPA-28.52%1 192
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-14.94%13 427
STORA ENSO OYJ-21.86%9 433
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%7 991
SVENSKA CELLULOSA-18.20%5 380
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-28.16%5 303
