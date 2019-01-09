Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Semapa    SEM   PTSEM0AM0004

SEMAPA (SEM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Semapa : OWN SHARES PURCHASE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:34pm EST

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, nº 14, 10º, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euros

Corporate person and Lisbon Companies Registry no.: 502593130

DISCLOSURE

ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. hereby discloses the undertaking, on the stock Exchange, the following purchase of own shares: 8,000 shares for an average price of 13.049 euros on the 4 January 2019.

After the aforementioned acquisitions, Semapa now holds 666,540 own shares, corresponding to 0.820% of its share capital.

Lisbon, 9 January 2019

The Company Secretary,

(Rui Gouveia)

1 of 1

Disclaimer

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 18:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMAPA
01:34pSEMAPA : Own shares purchase
PU
01/04SEMAPA : Management Transaction
PU
01/04SEMAPA : Qualifying Holding
PU
2018SEMAPA : Own shares purchase
PU
2018SEMAPA : Share buyback
CO
2018SEMAPA : Own shares purchase
PU
2018SEMAPA : Share buyback
CO
2018SEMAPA : Own shares purchase
PU
2018SEMAPA : Share buyback
CO
2018SEMAPA : 3rd quarter report
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 252 M
EBIT 2018 364 M
Net income 2018 153 M
Debt 2018 1 509 M
Yield 2018 3,98%
P/E ratio 2018 7,60
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 1 102 M
Chart SEMAPA
Duration : Period :
Semapa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMAPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,0 €
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Nuno de S. Pinto de Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heinz-Peter Elstrodt Chairman
Francisco José Melo e Castro Guedes Director
José Miguel Pereira Gens Paredes Director
Paulo Miguel Garcês Ventura Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMAPA6.72%1 263
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ5.24%14 258
STORA ENSO OYJ5.75%9 979
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%7 841
SVENSKA CELLULOSA2.76%5 494
KLABIN SA7.77%5 413
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.