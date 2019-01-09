Semapa : OWN SHARES PURCHASE

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.
Public Company
Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, nº 14, 10º, Lisboa
Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euros
Corporate person and Lisbon Companies Registry no.: 502593130
DISCLOSURE
ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
As required by item b) of number 2 of article 11 and article 13 of CMVM (Securities Market Commission) Regulation 5/2008, Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. hereby discloses the undertaking, on the stock Exchange, the following purchase of own shares: 8,000 shares for an average price of 13.049 euros on the 4 January 2019.
After the aforementioned acquisitions, Semapa now holds 666,540 own shares, corresponding to 0.820% of its share capital.
Lisbon, 9 January 2019
The Company Secretary,
(Rui Gouveia)
Disclaimer
Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 18:33:09 UTC