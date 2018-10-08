SembCorp Industries : Celebrates the Completion of its SECI 1 Wind Power Project in India

PRESS RELEASE

SEMBCORP CELEBRATES THE COMPLETION OF ITS SECI 1 WIND POWER PROJECT IN INDIA

- First reverse auction wind power project in India to achieve completion

- Set to light up more than 216,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by over 700,000 tonnes per annum

New Delhi, October 8, 2018 - Sembcorp Industries is pleased to announce the completion of the SECI 1 wind power project in Tamil Nadu, developed by the Group's India power arm, Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL). Completed ahead of schedule, the 250-megawatt SECI 1 project marks the first delivery of installed capacity awarded under India's nationwide wind power tenders.

The project was dedicated to the nation by India's Minister of State (IC) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh, last Friday at the 2nd Global RE-INVEST Summit in New Delhi.

Located in Chandragiri in Tamil Nadu, SECI 1 consists of 119 units of 2.1-megawatt S111-120m wind turbine generators. SEIL's fully-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra Limited had won the project in the first round of wind tenders conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on behalf of India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in April 2017. The project's entire capacity was completed ahead of SECI timelines.

Power generated from the project will be supplied to the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, under a long-term power purchase agreement between SEIL and Power Trading Corporation. It is estimated that SECI 1 will light up more than 216,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by over 700,000 tonnes1 per annum.

Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited, said, "The successful completion of the Chandragiri wind power project is an important milestone in Sembcorp's journey towards providing energy to support India's continued development and prosperity. It is a moment of pride for us to be able to deliver the entire project ahead of the SECI timelines. This project adds to

Sembcorp's growing renewable energy portfolio worldwide, and strengthens our collective track record in clean energy.

1 Calculated based on assuming a plant load factor (PLF) of 35% and using the combined margin from Central Electricity Authority (CEA): Baseline Database for Indian Power Sector, version 8.

Not only is this a happy day for Sembcorp, but also for the Indian energy sector. This project reflects the tremendous advances that India's wind industry has made in ensuring cost effective energy security for India, through new technology, executing massive projects on time, indigenisation, and with greater transparency."

- END -

ABOUT SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

Sembcorp Industries is a leading utilities, marine and urban development group, present across five continents.

As an integrated energy player, Sembcorp is poised to benefit from the global energy transition.

With a strong track record in developing and developed markets, it provides solutions across the energy and utilities value chain, with a focus on the Gas & Power, Renewables & Environment, and Merchant & Retail sectors. It has a balanced energy portfolio of over 12,000 megawatts, including thermal power plants, renewable wind and solar power assets, as well as biomass and energy-from-waste facilities. In addition, Sembcorp is a world leader in offshore and marine engineering, as well as an established brand name in urban development.

Sembcorp Industries has total assets of over S$22 billion and over 7,000 employees. Listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, it is a component stock of the Straits Times Index, several MSCI and FTSE indices, as well as the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

For more on sustainability at Sembcorp, please go to http://www.sembcorp.com/en/sustainability/

ABOUT SEMBCORP'S ENERGY BUSINESS IN INDIA

India is a key market for the Sembcorp Group's energy business. Sembcorp's 93.73%-owned entity, Sembcorp Energy India Limited, is a leading independent power producer in the country.

Formerly known as Thermal Powertech Corporation India Limited, Sembcorp Energy India Limited owns 100% of both Sembcorp Gayatri Power Limited and Sembcorp Green Infra Limited, and represents a balanced portfolio of thermal and renewable energy assets totalling 4.37 gigawatts' capacity.

