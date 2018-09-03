SembCorp Industries : Daily Share Buy-Back

'Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice' Announcement - SG180903OTHRI07J
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD Securities
Name
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTDISIN SG1R50925390
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kwong Sook May
Effective Date and Time of the event
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 20/04/2018
Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing
N/A
Announcement Reference SG180903OTHRI07J
Designation Company Secretary
Price Sensitivity
No
Maximum number of shares authorised for Purchase made by way of market
purchase 35,744,450
Singapore Exchange
Date of Purchase
Total Number of shares purchased
03/09/2018 150,000
Number of shares cancelled
Number of shares held as treasury shares
0 150,000
Price Paid per share
SGD 2.75155
Stock Code U96
Contact Details 67233070/3067
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition.
acquisition Yes
Overseas Exchange
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, SGD 413,229.32 clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to
Number
Percentage#
date^
By way of Market Acquisition
1,200,000
0.067
By way off Market Acquisition on equal
0
0
access scheme
Total
1,200,000
0.067
#Percentage of company's issued shares ^From the date on which share buy-back excluding treasury shares as at the date of mandate is obtained the share buy-back resolution
Number of issued shares excluding
Number of treasury shares held after
treasury shares after purchase
purchase
1,786,238,102
1,309,630
Attachments
For Public Dissemination
Update Info
Created By
Last Updated By
SookMay Kwong (SembCorpI01)
Admin Administrator (Admin)
Created Date
Last Update Date
03/09/2018 05:08:58 PM
03/09/2018 05:08:59 PM