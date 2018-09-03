Log in
SembCorp Industries : Daily Share Buy-Back

09/03/2018 | 11:57am CEST

'Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice' Announcement - SG180903OTHRI07J

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD Securities

Name

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTDISIN SG1R50925390

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kwong Sook May

Effective Date and Time of the event

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 20/04/2018

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

N/A

Announcement Reference SG180903OTHRI07J

Designation Company Secretary

Price Sensitivity

No

Maximum number of shares authorised for Purchase made by way of market

purchase 35,744,450

Singapore Exchange

Date of Purchase

Total Number of shares purchased

03/09/2018 150,000

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

0 150,000

Price Paid per share

SGD 2.75155

Stock Code U96

Contact Details 67233070/3067

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition.

acquisition Yes

Overseas Exchange

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, SGD 413,229.32 clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to

Number

Percentage#

date^

By way of Market Acquisition

1,200,000

0.067

By way off Market Acquisition on equal

0

0

access scheme

Total

1,200,000

0.067

#Percentage of company's issued shares ^From the date on which share buy-back excluding treasury shares as at the date of mandate is obtained the share buy-back resolution

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding

Number of treasury shares held after

treasury shares after purchase

purchase

1,786,238,102

1,309,630

Attachments

For Public Dissemination

Update Info

Created By

Last Updated By

SookMay Kwong (SembCorpI01)

Admin Administrator (Admin)

Created Date

Last Update Date

03/09/2018 05:08:58 PM

03/09/2018 05:08:59 PM

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 09:56:06 UTC
