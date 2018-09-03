SembCorp Industries : Daily Share Buy-Back

'Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice' Announcement - SG180903OTHRI07J

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD Securities

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTDISIN SG1R50925390

No

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kwong Sook May

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 20/04/2018

N/A

Announcement Reference SG180903OTHRI07J

Designation Company Secretary

No

Maximum number of shares authorised for Purchase made by way of market

purchase 35,744,450

Singapore Exchange

03/09/2018 150,000

0 150,000

SGD 2.75155

Stock Code U96

Contact Details 67233070/3067

Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition.

acquisition Yes

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, SGD 413,229.32 clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to Number Percentage# date^ By way of Market Acquisition 1,200,000 0.067 By way off Market Acquisition on equal 0 0 access scheme Total 1,200,000 0.067

#Percentage of company's issued shares ^From the date on which share buy-back excluding treasury shares as at the date of mandate is obtained the share buy-back resolution

