SembCorp Industries Limited

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED (SCIL)
SembCorp Industries : Divestment of Medical Waste Business Completed

09/03/2018 | 04:17am CEST

DIVESTMENT OF MEDICAL WASTE BUSINESS COMPLETED

Singapore, September 3, 2018 - Sembcorp Industries (the Group) refers to its announcement dated May 17, 2018 in respect of its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Environment's divestment of assets and businesses under its medical waste division in

Singapore, to TEE Medical Services.

The Group is pleased to announce that the divestment has been completed.

- END -

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 02:16:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 9 517 M
EBIT 2018 722 M
Net income 2018 341 M
Debt 2018 7 751 M
Yield 2018 2,16%
P/E ratio 2018 14,14
P/E ratio 2019 10,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 4 880 M
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Garry McGregor Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Hua Ang Chairman
Chiap Khiong Koh Group CFO & Chief Transformation Officer
Jasmine Teo Senior Vice President-Group Information Technology
Keng Boon Siah Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.90%3 559
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE35.41%49 267
ENGIE-11.89%35 676
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.44%35 665
SEMPRA ENERGY9.05%31 743
ORSTED19.87%26 767
