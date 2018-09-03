SembCorp Industries : Divestment of Medical Waste Business Completed

DIVESTMENT OF MEDICAL WASTE BUSINESS COMPLETED
Singapore, September 3, 2018 - Sembcorp Industries (the Group) refers to its announcement dated May 17, 2018 in respect of its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Environment's divestment of assets and businesses under its medical waste division in
Singapore, to TEE Medical Services.
The Group is pleased to announce that the divestment has been completed.
- END -
Disclaimer
SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 02:16:06 UTC