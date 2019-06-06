SembCorp Industries : Incorporation of Sembcorp Energy Markets

INCORPORATION OF SEMBCORP ENERGY MARKETS

Singapore, June 6, 2019 - Sembcorp Industries (the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Utilities, has incorporated a new subsidiary called Sembcorp Energy Markets, with a paid-up capital of S$2.

The principal activity of Sembcorp Energy Markets is to trade in asset-backed energy products.

The incorporation is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2019.