SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SCIL)
SembCorp Industries : Incorporation of Sembcorp Energy Markets

06/06/2019

INCORPORATION OF SEMBCORP ENERGY MARKETS

Singapore, June 6, 2019 - Sembcorp Industries (the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Utilities, has incorporated a new subsidiary called Sembcorp Energy Markets, with a paid-up capital of S$2.

The principal activity of Sembcorp Energy Markets is to trade in asset-backed energy products.

The incorporation is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2019.

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:07:06 UTC
