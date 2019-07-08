SembCorp Industries : Partners CapitaLand for 8.1 Megawatt-Peak Solar Power Project in Singapore

PRESS RELEASE

SEMBCORP PARTNERS CAPITALAND FOR 8.1 MEGAWATT-PEAK SOLAR POWER

PROJECT IN SINGAPORE

Sembcorp to install over 21,000 solar panels atop six CapitaLand properties across the island

The project will be the largest combined solar installation in Singapore for a real estate company

Singapore, July 9, 2019 - Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) is partnering CapitaLand Group (CapitaLand) for the installation and operation of rooftop solar farms at six properties in Singapore owned by CapitaLand.

As part of the partnership, Sembcorp will install, own and operate rooftop solar panels with a combined capacity of approximately 8.1 megawatt-peak, atop CapitaLand buildings located in the Changi, Senoko, Penjuru and Ang Mo Kio districts. The properties are held under CapitaLand's business space and industrial real estate investment trust (Reit), Ascendas Reit.

More than 21,000 solar panels will be installed, providing renewable energy and significantly lowering CapitaLand's carbon footprint. Any surplus solar power generated will be channelled to the grid. When completed, CapitaLand will house Singapore's largest combined rooftop solar farm by a real estate company.

Upon full installation of the solar energy system at the end of this year, it is expected to produce over 10,200 megawatt hours of power annually. This is enough renewable energy to power about 2,300 four-room HDB flats for a year.

The solar energy system will also help avoid over 4.3 million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, equivalent to taking around 937 cars off the road or planting over 52,000 trees.

Koh Chiap Khiong, Head of Singapore, Southeast Asia & China (Energy), Sembcorp, said, "There is increasing demand for companies to adopt more environmentally sustainable practices. This creates more opportunities for us to provide our solar power solutions which not only help them save money, but also reduce their carbon footprint. We are delighted to have CapitaLand, one of