SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SCIL)
SembCorp Industries : Phu My 3 Power Plant in Vietnam Celebrates 15 Years of Successful Operation, Receives First Class Labor Medal from Government of Vietnam

04/14/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

SEMBCORP'S PHU MY 3 POWER PLANT IN VIETNAM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF SUCCESSFUL OPERATION, RECEIVES FIRST CLASS LABOR MEDAL FROM GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM

Singapore, April 15, 2019 - Integrated energy player Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) is pleased to celebrate 15 years of successful commercial operations at Phu My 3, its 66.67%-owned power plant in Vietnam.

The 746-megawattcombined-cycle gas turbine facility was Vietnam's first independent power project, and also the first build-operate-transfer power project in the country. It has significantly contributed not only to the development of the country's power sector, but also to the overall economy in Vietnam.

Phu My 3 accounts for around 3% of Vietnam's total national power output. Over its last 15 years of operation, it has generated more than 70 billion kilowatt hours of power for the country. In addition, the plant actively participates in charitable activities in Vietnam. Over the past 15 years, Phu My 3 has successfully implemented many social investment projects in local communities in coordination with government authorities and agencies, and has contributed significantly to the community.

In recognition of these contributions, the plant was awarded the First Class Labor Medal by the government of Vietnam at a celebration dinner last Friday. Labor medals are awarded by the President of Vietnam to select individuals and/or enterprises to recognise special contributions to the country. There are three classes of labor medal --- First, Second and Third Class --- with First Class being the most prestigious. Phu My 3 was previously also awarded a Third Class medal in 2009, and a Second Class medal in 2014.

Koh Chiap Khiong, Head of Singapore, Southeast Asia & China (Energy), Sembcorp, said, "To have successfully served the Vietnam power industry for the last 15 years is truly a significant milestone for us. We would like to thank our joint venture partners, Kyushu Electric Power Co. Ltd. and Sojitz Corporation of Japan. Also, special thanks to the central and provincial governments of

Vietnam, as well as Electricity of Vietnam and PetroVietnam for their cooperation and valuable support over the last 15 years.

"Sembcorp is committed to Vietnam for the long term. We look forward to continue to grow our business here and support the country's development with greener, efficient, power solutions."

- END -

For analysts' and media queries, please contact:

Media:

Analysts:

Archanaa N. Raja (Ms)

Ling Xin Jin (Ms)

Manager

Senior Manager

Group Strategic Communications &

Group Strategic Communications &

Sustainability

Sustainability

DID: +65 6723 3186

DID: +65 6723 3384

Email: archanaa.raja@sembcorp.com

Email: ling.xinjin@sembcorp.com

ABOUT SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

Sembcorp Industries is a leading utilities, marine and urban development group, operating across multiple markets worldwide.

As an integrated energy player, Sembcorp is poised to benefit from the global energy transition. With a strong track record in developing and developed markets, it provides solutions across the energy and utilities value chain, with a focus on the Gas & Power, Renewables & Environment, and Merchant & Retail sectors. It has a balanced energy portfolio of over 12,000 megawatts, including thermal power plants, renewable wind and solar power assets, as well as biomass and energy-from-waste facilities. In addition, Sembcorp is a world leader in offshore and marine engineering, as well as an established brand name in urban development.

Sembcorp Industries has total assets of over S$23 billion and over 7,000 employees. Listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, it is a component stock of the Straits Times Index, several MSCI and FTSE indices, as well as the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

2

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 01:42:00 UTC
