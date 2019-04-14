SembCorp Industries : Phu My 3 Power Plant in Vietnam Celebrates 15 Years of Successful Operation, Receives First Class Labor Medal from Government of Vietnam

PRESS RELEASE

SEMBCORP'S PHU MY 3 POWER PLANT IN VIETNAM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF SUCCESSFUL OPERATION, RECEIVES FIRST CLASS LABOR MEDAL FROM GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM

Singapore, April 15, 2019 - Integrated energy player Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) is pleased to celebrate 15 years of successful commercial operations at Phu My 3, its 66.67%-owned power plant in Vietnam.

The 746-megawattcombined-cycle gas turbine facility was Vietnam's first independent power project, and also the first build-operate-transfer power project in the country. It has significantly contributed not only to the development of the country's power sector, but also to the overall economy in Vietnam.

Phu My 3 accounts for around 3% of Vietnam's total national power output. Over its last 15 years of operation, it has generated more than 70 billion kilowatt hours of power for the country. In addition, the plant actively participates in charitable activities in Vietnam. Over the past 15 years, Phu My 3 has successfully implemented many social investment projects in local communities in coordination with government authorities and agencies, and has contributed significantly to the community.

In recognition of these contributions, the plant was awarded the First Class Labor Medal by the government of Vietnam at a celebration dinner last Friday. Labor medals are awarded by the President of Vietnam to select individuals and/or enterprises to recognise special contributions to the country. There are three classes of labor medal --- First, Second and Third Class --- with First Class being the most prestigious. Phu My 3 was previously also awarded a Third Class medal in 2009, and a Second Class medal in 2014.

Koh Chiap Khiong, Head of Singapore, Southeast Asia & China (Energy), Sembcorp, said, "To have successfully served the Vietnam power industry for the last 15 years is truly a significant milestone for us. We would like to thank our joint venture partners, Kyushu Electric Power Co. Ltd. and Sojitz Corporation of Japan. Also, special thanks to the central and provincial governments of