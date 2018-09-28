Log in
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED (SCIL)
SembCorp Industries : Statement by Sembcorp Industries Ltd

09/28/2018

STATEMENT BY SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

Singapore, September 28, 2018 - In its FY2017 financial statements, Sembcorp

Industries (the Group) disclosed a provision of S$25.4 million relating to an alleged discharge of off-specification wastewater by one of its overseas majority-owned joint venture wastewater treatment businesses.

The Group wishes to announce that the joint venture has now been served with a further claim relating to the same matter. The joint venture is seeking legal advice, and will defend itself against the claims and / or claim amount. The Group's proportionate share of the total potential fines and claims relating to the matter could amount up to

S$100 million, inclusive of the provision previously made.

Sembcorp will make timely announcements of any further material developments.

The Sembcorp Group is committed to responsible operations and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements.

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:41:05 UTC
