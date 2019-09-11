SembCorp Industries : and UBS sign deal for solar-powered UBS offices in Singapore

SEMBCORP AND UBS SIGN DEAL FOR SOLAR-POWERED UBS OFFICES IN

SINGAPORE

UBS will be Sembcorp's first renewable energy partner in the financial services industry

Singapore, September 12, 2019 - Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) and global financial institution UBS are pleased to announce that they have signed a long-term solar energy deal in Singapore. As part of this deal, Sembcorp will provide locally-sourced renewable power to support UBS Singapore's operations over the next ten years.

UBS will be Sembcorp's first renewable energy partner in the financial services industry. This partnership will run 25% of UBS's annual consumption across all of its offices in Singapore, where the amount of renewable energy consumed will replace close to 20 million kilogrammes of carbon emissions in 10 years. By 2020, 100% of UBS operations in Singapore will fully run on renewable energy.

Sembcorp will provide renewable energy to UBS Singapore offices through the sale of renewable energy attributes from surplus power generated by more than 15,000 offsite rooftop solar panels totaling 6.3 megawatt-peak (MWp) in capacity.

These solar panels will be installed on top of a 40,000 square meter exhibition hall in Singapore by December 2019. All surplus solar energy generated from these panels have been exclusively bought by UBS for its operations in its Singapore offices, one of the first financial institutions in Singapore to solely purchase solar power from a local solar energy supplier.

Koh Chiap Khiong, Head of Singapore, Southeast Asia & China (Energy), Sembcorp, said, "The paradigm shift towards being environmentally responsible is seeing more companies wanting to minimise or eradicate their carbon footprint, and Sembcorp is committed to meeting society's growing need for green energy. With this deal with UBS, we are pleased to have onboard our very first renewable energy partner in the financial industry, and we will fully support them in their journey towards a more sustainable future."

August Hatecke, Country Head UBS Singapore, said, "UBS is committed to creating long-term positive impact for the global community in a proactive, purposeful and accountable manner. We are delighted to partner with homegrown Singapore power player, Sembcorp, in the use of renewable energy in our Singapore offices, contributing to the reduction of the region's carbon footprint. As a global firm, UBS strives to go beyond our duty to protect the environment and