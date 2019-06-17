Log in
SembCorp Industries : to Inject New Equity to Grown India Renewable Business

06/17/2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

SEMBCORP TO INJECT NEW EQUITY TO GROW INDIA RENEWABLES BUSINESS

Gurugram, June 17, 2019 - Sembcorp Industries Ltd (the Group) continues its focus on growing its renewable energy business in India.

At present, the Group's India energy arm, Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), has a wind and solar power portfolio of more than 1,700 megawatts, including 550 megawatts currently in development. Late last year, SEIL became the first company to deliver a wind farm secured in India's nationwide wind power tenders, with the completion of the 250-megawatt Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) 1 project ahead of schedule. It is now making progress in the development of two additional wind projects, SECI 2 and SECI 3, which it also won in the nationwide wind tenders.

To build on this positive momentum, the Group plans to subscribe to additional shares in SEIL through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities, and inject new equity to support the growth of its India renewable energy business. Upon the completion of the equity injection and any change in its shareholding in SEIL becoming effective, the Group will update the market via an announcement.

Under applicable Indian regulatory requirements, this upcoming change to SEIL's capital structure necessitates the withdrawal of the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) earlier filed by SEIL with the Securities Exchange Board of India. This withdrawal has been duly completed and SEIL intends to re-file a revised DRHP at an appropriate time this year, taking into consideration market conditions.

- END-

These materials are not an offer for sale of the Equity Shares in the United States. The Equity Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws in the United States, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 10:03:04 UTC
