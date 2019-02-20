Sembcorp Industries : 4Q Net Profit Declines 10% on Weak Marine Business

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Sembcorp Industries Ltd. (U96.SG) Thursday reported a 10% year-over-year decline in its fourth quarter net profit, dragged by weak performance in its offshore and marine business.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 106 million Singapore dollars (US$78.4 million) compared with a restated S$118 million in the same period of the previous year, Sembcorp said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

Revenue rose 7% on year to S$2.57 billion. Stronger performance from the company's utilities and urban development segments partly offset the weakness in the marine business, it said.

"Our strategic initiatives will take time to bear fruit, especially given the prolonged offshore and marine downturn," said Neil McGregor, Sembcorp's president and chief executive. However, the group's multi-business strategy provides it with "resilience," he added.

