SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SCIL)
Sembcorp Industries : 4Q Net Profit Declines 10% on Weak Marine Business

0
02/20/2019 | 07:42pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Sembcorp Industries Ltd. (U96.SG) Thursday reported a 10% year-over-year decline in its fourth quarter net profit, dragged by weak performance in its offshore and marine business.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 106 million Singapore dollars (US$78.4 million) compared with a restated S$118 million in the same period of the previous year, Sembcorp said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

Revenue rose 7% on year to S$2.57 billion. Stronger performance from the company's utilities and urban development segments partly offset the weakness in the marine business, it said.

"Our strategic initiatives will take time to bear fruit, especially given the prolonged offshore and marine downturn," said Neil McGregor, Sembcorp's president and chief executive. However, the group's multi-business strategy provides it with "resilience," he added.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 10 379 M
EBIT 2018 655 M
Net income 2018 311 M
Debt 2018 8 252 M
Yield 2018 2,00%
P/E ratio 2018 14,48
P/E ratio 2019 10,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 4 594 M
