Singapore's Sembcorp Marine posts second quarter loss, sees H2 worsen

The company reported a net loss of S$8.5 million ($6.2 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of S$55.6 million a year ago. Revenue more than halved to S$731.3 million.

Sembcorp Marine's financial performance has been subdued over the past few years due to the downturn in the global offshore and marine industry. On Tuesday, it said it expected full-year losses to be similar in range to last year.

In early July, the company said authorities had searched its shipyard in Brazil as part of a graft investigation. The company also lodged a suspicious transaction report related to the former president of the shipyard with Singapore's white-collar crime police unit, citing the Brazil probe.

