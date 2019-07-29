Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  SembCorp Industries Limited    SCIL   SG1R50925390

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SCIL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine posts second quarter loss, sees H2 worsen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 07:54pm EDT
The Sembcorp Marine sign is pictured at the shipyard in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporean rig builder Sembcorp Marine on Tuesday posted a narrower second-quarter loss, but said it expected losses for the second half of the year to be higher than the first half, citing insufficient new orders.

The company reported a net loss of S$8.5 million ($6.2 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of S$55.6 million a year ago. Revenue more than halved to S$731.3 million.

Sembcorp Marine's financial performance has been subdued over the past few years due to the downturn in the global offshore and marine industry. On Tuesday, it said it expected full-year losses to be similar in range to last year.

In early July, the company said authorities had searched its shipyard in Brazil as part of a graft investigation. The company also lodged a suspicious transaction report related to the former president of the shipyard with Singapore's white-collar crime police unit, citing the Brazil probe.

($1 = 1.3702 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.24% 4.2134 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.41% 2.44 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 0.00% 1.43 End-of-day quote.-7.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITE
07:54pSingapore's Sembcorp Marine posts second quarter loss, sees H2 worsen
RE
07/23SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore gains as core inflation dip raises policy easi..
RE
07/10SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Update on Shareholding in Sembcorp Energy India Limited
PU
07/08SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Partners CapitaLand for 8.1 Megawatt-Peak Solar Power Proj..
PU
07/02Brazil searches Sembcorp Marine shipyard in graft probe, shares tumble
RE
06/18SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : to Build Solar Energy System to Power Singapore's Changi E..
PU
06/17SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Singapore's Sembcorp defers India energy IPO to inject cap..
RE
06/17SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : to Inject New Equity to Grown India Renewable Business
PU
06/11SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Disposal of Holding in Gallant Venture
PU
06/06SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Incorporation of Sembcorp Energy Markets
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 9 667 M
EBIT 2019 825 M
Net income 2019 412 M
Debt 2019 9 191 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,20x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 4 361 M
Chart SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SembCorp Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,06  SGD
Last Close Price 2,44  SGD
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Garry McGregor Group President, CEO & Director
Kong Hua Ang Chairman
Meng Poh Ng Head-Global Operations Group
Graham John Cockroft Group Chief Financial Officer
Keng Boon Siah Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED-4.31%3 196
ORSTED AS42.48%38 821
SEMPRA ENERGY29.64%38 486
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.22%38 239
ENGIE12.18%37 674
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.76%35 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group