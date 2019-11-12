Log in
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Sembcorp Industries Ltd    SCIL   SG1R50925390

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

(SCIL)
Sembcorp Industries : Agrees to Terminate Capital City Development Project in India

11/12/2019 | 12:15am EST

By P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE--Sembcorp Industries Ltd. (U96.SG) on Tuesday said that the development of a capital city development project in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh had been terminated.

The project, undertaken by Amaravati Development Partners, a joint venture company established by Sembcorp and CapitaLand, was no longer feasible as originally planned, Sembcorp said in a statement.

The state government of Andhra Pradesh had also mutually agreed to terminate the project, it said.

The project was still in its early stages and costs incurred were limited to design services, amounting to a few million dollars, Sembcorp said.

Closure of the project isn't expected to have a material impact on the earnings-per-share of the company for the current financial year, it said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 9 669 M
EBIT 2019 777 M
Net income 2019 383 M
Debt 2019 9 208 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 4 129 M
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,74  SGD
Last Close Price 2,31  SGD
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Garry McGregor Group President, CEO & Director
Kong Hua Ang Chairman
Meng Poh Ng Head-Global Operations Group
Graham John Cockroft Group Chief Financial Officer
Eric Mun Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD-10.98%3 037
SEMPRA ENERGY31.36%40 373
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.04%40 215
ENGIE13.05%39 794
ORSTED AS36.56%35 923
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-33.17%31 208
